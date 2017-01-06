(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based rail
transit network operator MTR Corporation Ltd's (MTRC) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+'. The
Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed MTRC's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
at 'F1+' and
senior unsecured rating at 'AA+'.
MTRC's ratings and the Stable Outlook reflect the company's
strong ties with the
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government (AA+/Stable)
and MTRC's
strategic role as Hong Kong's sole rail operator.
Fitch has switched to rating MTRC as a public-sector entity due
to its strategic
role, from rating it as a corporate entity. However, the change
in criteria has
not resulted in any change in the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Equalised with Government: MTRC's ratings are equalised
with the Hong
Kong government due to its strong linkage and high strategic
importance. There
is an extremely high likelihood MTRC would receive extraordinary
government
support, if needed.
Legal Status Attribute Midrange: The Hong Kong government is
MTRC's largest and
controlling shareholder, with a 75.4% stake as at end-June 2016.
The government
has pledged to continue to hold at least 50% shareholding in
company for at
least 20 years from the date of the IPO (up to 2020). The Mass
Transit Railway
Ordinance (MTR Ordinance) grants MTRC an exclusive franchise to
operate the Mass
Transit Railway, the Kowloon-Canton Railway and to construct and
operate any
extension to the Mass Transit Railway for 50 years until 2057.
Legally speaking,
the MTR Ordinance states that MTRC can be in default.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: MTRC is Hong Kong's
sole
government-owned railway operator, bearing a highly
strategically important role
to improve Hong Kong's public transport and implement the
government's
transportation policy. MTRC maintained a dominant market share
of Hong Kong's
franchised public transport market, as its network covers Hong
Kong's key
commercial and residential locations. MTRC's extensive network
coverage also
marks its importance to the government's stated objective of
providing a
rail-based transit network as the backbone of the domestic
transport system.
Integration Attribute Stronger: Due to the public nature of the
business, the
policy and financial ties between HKSAR government and MTRC are
strong. Despite
there being no direct guarantee or operational subsidies
provided by government,
to maintain MTRC's financial robustness, the HKSAR government
has repeatedly
demonstrated its ability and willingness to provide tangible
financial support
to the company. Such support could be in the form of property
development
rights, dividend waiver or capital grants.
Control Attribute Stronger: The government is the majority and
controlling
shareholder and appoints MTRC's chairman due to its level of
shareholding. The
oversight of the company's business is vested in the board, and
day-to-day
management of business is delegated to professional managers.
The MTR Ordinance
also empowers the government to appoint three additional
directors that only the
government can remove from the board.
Strong Standalone Financials: MTRC maintains a strong financial
profile and we
expect the company to continue generating stable recurring cash
flow (around 40%
EBITDA margin), supported by its stable core business and
resilient property
rental and management business. MTRC is financially sound with a
low leverage
ratio, but its credit profile is distorted by high capex and a
debt-funded
special dividend of HKD25.9bn paid in two equal tranches in 2016
and 2017 to
fund the government's construction of the Express Rail Link. The
first tranche
was paid on 13 July 2016 and the second tranche will be paid in
2H17. Fitch
expects MTRC's debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA to increase to
around 2.5x in 2017,
from 1.3x at end-2015. and for debt/capital to be 27% in 2017,
compared with
11.7% in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action on the Hong Kong sovereign, in
conjunction with continued
strong government support, would result in a similar change in
MTRC's ratings.
A downgrade of the sovereign's rating, significant changes
leading to a dilution
in government ownership and control or weakening links with the
government -
including the strategic importance of MTRC to Hong Kong and
government policy
support - could trigger a rating downgrade.
Any rating action on MTRC's IDR would result in similar rating
action on its
senior unsecured rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Tertiary Analyst
Cecilia Chan
Associate Director
+852 2263 9905
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017265
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001