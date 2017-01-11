(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Communications
Construction Company Limited's (CCCC) Long-Term Foreign Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'A-'. The Outlook on
the IDR is
Stable.
Fitch has notched the IDR two levels below China's Long-Term IDR
of 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook - in line with the agency's top-down approach in
its Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage rating criteria - to reflect CCCC's strong
operational and
strategic ties with the Chinese government through its 63.83%
parent, China
Communications Construction Group (CCCG). The latter is
100%-owned by the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). CCCC
accounts for almost all of CCCG's assets and revenue. The Stable
Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation of continued state support for
CCCC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Position Unchanged: CCCC has maintained its monopoly
position in
China's maritime engineering and construction (E&C) field in
2016. In addition,
CCCC is strategically important to the Chinese government's push
to strengthen
China's competitiveness in global E&C markets. CCCC is one of
the largest
participants in China's One-Belt One-Road (OBOR) foreign-policy
initiative, with
21% of new contracts coming from overseas in 1H16. The company
is also a
strategic vehicle used by the government in its transportation
development
plans. It is China's largest planner and designer of roads and
bridges, and a
major participant in planning and setting E&C standards for
China's national
highway system.
Steady Profitability: CCCC's revenue growth has slowed to 4% in
the first nine
months of 2016 (9M16, versus 10% in 2015), caused by the impact
from VAT reform.
However, the gross margin was maintained at 13%, thanks to the
higher
contribution from overseas and investment projects. Fitch
expects the company to
maintain the EBITDA margin at around 8% in 2016 and 2017.
Revenue Coverage Remains Strong: New contract growth has
accelerated (by 10%
9M16; 7% 2015). The increase in investment and overseas projects
has offset the
fall caused by decreased fixed-asset investment (FAI) in highway
and port
construction. New contracts in investment projects and overseas
projects grew at
86% and 31% yoy, respectively, with new port contracts declining
by 27% and road
and bridge down by 4%. We estimate that the backlog/revenue
ratio had remained
at around 2.5x by end-3Q16.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to remain at around 9%-13% between 2016 and
2018
- EBITDA margin to remain at around 8.0% between 2016 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Strengthening linkage between CCCG and the Chinese sovereign.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign
- Weakening linkage between CCCC and CCCG
- Weakening linkage between CCCG and the Chinese sovereign.
For China's sovereign rating, Fitch outlined the following
sensitivities in its
rating action commentary on 21 November 2016:
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
rating action
are:
Positive
- Greater confidence that the debt problem in the broader
economy can be
resolved without a major negative impact on growth or financial
stability.
- More evidence that the economy can rebalance smoothly without
experiencing a
disruptive "hard landing".
- Widespread adoption of the Chinese yuan as a reserve global
currency.
Negative
- A continuation of policy settings that result in a further
build-up of the
economy's imbalances and vulnerabilities.
- An adverse macroeconomic or financial shock that weakens
medium-term growth
prospects or affects public finances.
- Sustained capital outflows sufficient to erode China's
external balance-sheet
strengths, or undermine financial stability.
