FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe's (GFG) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of GFG's central institution, DZ
BANK AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, and of the 982 other banks members
of GFG's mutual
support scheme at 'AA-'/Stable. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this rating action commentary. A full list of rated GFG members
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or via the link above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
GFG's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is heavily influenced by
the group's
strong capitalisation. The ratings also reflect GFG's strong
domestic franchise,
particularly in retail banking, as well as its strong funding
profile, sound
asset quality and solid, stable earnings, but also relatively
high exposure to
structural interest rate risk. The ratings also factor in the
group's increasing
cohesion, notably demonstrated by the increasing alignment of DZ
BANK and GFG's
strategy following the completion of DZ BANK's merger with its
sister bank, WGZ
BANK AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts-Zentralbank AG, in 3Q16.
The merger is a major step in the group's lengthy consolidation
process.
However, we expect GFG to remain strongly committed to its
decentralised
structure, local management's high degree of autonomy and large
branch networks
as long as the benefits from the group's strong locally rooted
franchise
outweigh the onerous regulatory consequences of the
decentralised structure. The
latter is likely to continue to limit the pace of efficiency
gains. Fitch
expects that the increasing regulatory demands regarding more
robust and more
frequent group-wide reporting will help GFG to further
strengthen its capacity
to react swiftly to external shocks.
GFG's profitability has remained resilient despite low interest
rates putting
pressure on margins. We expect net interest income (NII) to
suffer in the medium
term if interest rates remain low. However, in our opinion GFG's
profit
generation is sufficiently strong, flexible and diversified to
absorb a
significant reduction in NII without jeopardising the group's
overall financial
flexibility. GFG's sound earnings and strong capitalisation
provide solid
protection against a possible sudden rise in interest rates,
which is a very
unlikely scenario, in our view. We expect GFG's profitability to
weaken
moderately in 2016 and remain under pressure until interest
rates increase.
Nonetheless, in our view GFG's financial flexibility, pricing
power and internal
capital generation will remain sufficiently strong for its
rating, especially as
the latter benefits from very high retention of profits.
GFG's VR and IDRs reflect the group's high cohesiveness, which
is supported by
its tested mutual support mechanism and a recognised deposit
protection scheme
with its own dedicated fund. In 2015, GFG set up a new deposit
protection scheme
to fulfil statutory requirements in addition to its already
existing mutual
support fund, which is a key component of a, less regulated,
voluntary scheme to
protect members' viability. Both protection funds are managed by
the National
Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR), which is also
responsible for
GFG's risk monitoring.
We view the likelihood of mutual support as extremely high given
GFG's extensive
track record, and its members' deep institutional integration.
To date, the
support mechanism has always been sufficient to support even
GFG's largest
members.
The IDRs of DZ BANK and its subsidiaries are group ratings and
as such, the key
rating drivers are identical to GFG's.
We believe that GFG's current strong growth in residential
mortgage lending is
unlikely to significantly increase its risk profile. DZ BANK's
risk profile
benefits from its large, diversified and fairly low-risk retail
activities,
which include Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall AG (building
society), R+V
Versicherung AG (insurance) and Union Asset Management Holding
AG (asset
management). Years of non-core asset restructuring, run-off and
disposals have
significantly reduced DZ BANK's exposure to more volatile asset
classes and
should reduce GFG's future earnings volatility.
DZ BANK's material remaining exposure to higher-risk business
lines include
commercial real estate (CRE), which is concentrated at Deutsche
Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG (DG HYP) and WL BANK
WESTFAELISCHE LANDSCHAFT
Bodenkreditbank AG, and DVB BANK SE's (DVB) shipping portfolio.
The CRE assets
are performing satisfactorily, but the shipping portfolio has
deteriorated
rapidly. We believe that this could dent DZ BANK's otherwise
solid performance,
but we expect that it will be easily manageable at both DZ
BANK's and GFG's
level.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR) AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
GFG's senior debt is issued predominantly out of DZ BANK. In our
view, GFG's
consolidated layer of junior and vanilla senior debt does not
provide sufficient
protection to preferred senior creditors such as depositors and
derivative
counterparties in the event of a resolution of GFG (which in our
opinion, would
only occur in the unlikely event that the group's mutual support
scheme would
fail to protect its members' viability), to merit uplift for
incremental
probability of default reasons or to give sufficient comfort
that recoveries on
deposits in a default scenario would be above average.
This is primarily driven by the fact that DZ BANK traditionally
places a large
share of its senior debt issuance within GFG. It also reflects
DZ BANK's limited
debt issuance needs due to the modest size of its wholesale
business relative to
the predominantly retail deposit-funded GFG. Consequently, the
Deposit Ratings
of DZ BANK and 980 other rated members and DZ BANK's DCR are
aligned with GFG's
IDRs. We do not assign Deposit Ratings to GFG as it is not a
legal entity.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
GFG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that legislative,
regulatory and policy
initiatives have substantially reduced the likelihood of
sovereign support for
EU banks. The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and
its bail-in tool
came into force in Germany on 1 January 2015 and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) providing resolution tools and mechanisms started on 1
January 2016. As a
result, Fitch believes that extraordinary sovereign support,
while possible, can
no longer be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated Tier 2 debt and hybrid capital instruments issued
by DZ BANK and
its subsidiaries are notched off GFG's VR. The use of GFG's VR
as the anchor
rating is based on our view that GFG will at all times ensure
that the issuers
are able to meet their payments on these instruments.
DZ BANK, DG HYP and DVB's Tier 2 subordinated debt instruments
are notched once
below GFG's VR to reflect higher loss severity.
The hybrid capital instruments issued by DZ Bank Capital Funding
Trust I are
rated four notches below GFG's VR, two notches each for loss
severity and for
incremental non-performance risk as, in our view, this
instrument's distribution
trigger is less likely to be activated than those of the other
rated hybrids.
The other hybrids (see list below) are notched five times from
GFG's VR, twice
for loss severity and three times for incremental
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
We view GFG's IDRs and VR downside and upside potential as
limited in the
foreseeable future. The prevailing low interest rates should
have no rating
implications in the near future as they only gradually erode the
group's
profitability. Moderately weaker profitability would not in
itself trigger a
downgrade of GFG's VR and IDRs. Should unexpectedly adverse
economic or market
developments severely weaken its profitability, GFG would have
considerable
scope to improve its cost efficiency, which suffers from its
decentralised
structure.
An upgrade of GFG's ratings would primarily require a change in
Fitch's
assessment of the group's cohesiveness and would require major
efficiency gains
from a (likely protracted) streamlining of the group's
structure.
GFG's predominantly domestic loan book makes its performance
particularly
sensitive to a weakening of Germany's economy. Hence, downside
rating pressure
is currently limited but could arise in the medium term from a
severe
deterioration of the credit quality of German borrowers,
especially the more
vulnerable small business clients, potentially triggered by a
sharp rise in
interest rates. A sudden interest rate increase would also weigh
on earnings as
the local cooperative banks' mostly overnight deposits would
reprice much more
rapidly than their generally long-term, fixed-rate asset bases.
The group ratings are also sensitive to material adverse
regulatory changes or
changes in the group's strategy negatively affecting its
cohesiveness, neither
of which we expect.
DZ BANK, DG HYP and DVB's IDRs are subject to the same
sensitivities as GFG's
IDRs.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The Deposit Ratings of GFG's members and DZ BANK's DCR are
primarily sensitive
to changes in GFG's IDRs.
Substantially larger consolidated buffers of subordinated and
senior vanilla
debt could lead to an upgrade of GFG member banks' Long-term
Deposit Ratings and
DZ BANK's DCR and Long-term Deposit Rating to one notch above
the Long-Term
IDR.
SR AND SRF
An upgrade of GFG's SR and upward revision of its SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Fitch's view of the sovereign's propensity to
support its
systemically important banks. While not impossible, this is
highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid securities' ratings are notched
from, and
primarily sensitive to, a change in GFG's VR. The ratings are
also sensitive to
a change in their notching, which could be triggered by a
reassessment of loss
severity or relative non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
GFG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
980 bank members of GFG's mutual support scheme
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-Term Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'F1+'
DZ BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
DCR: affirmed at 'AA-(dcr)'
Long-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'AA-emr'
Subordinated Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
DZ BANK's hybrid capital instruments (preferred stocks):
EUR300m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust I (DE0009078337): affirmed
at 'BBB+'
EUR500m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust II (DE000A0DCXA0):
affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR350m DZ Bank Capital Funding Trust III (DE000A0DZTE1):
affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR4.3m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
I
(DE000A0GN869): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR45m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VI
(DE000A0GLDZ3): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR84m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VII
(DE000A0GMRS6): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR87m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
VIII
(DE000A0GWWW7): affirmed at 'BBB'
EUR40m DZ Bank Perpetual Funding Issuer (Jersey) Limited Series
IX
(DE000A0NTTT1): affirmed at 'BBB'
DG HYP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
DVB BANK
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-Term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A+'
