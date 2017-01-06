(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, January 06 (Fitch) Support from the
IMF has helped
to mitigate external liquidity risks and reduced the medium-term
default risks
in several frontier markets that entered into new programmes in
2016, Fitch
Ratings says. However, potential improvements in sovereign
credit profiles will
depend on each country's level of compliance with IMF
conditions, and
implementation risks are often high.
In the two years leading up to their IMF loans, Fitch took
negative rating
action on five of the eight sovereigns that entered Standby
Arrangements or
Extended Fund Facilities in 2016 - Iraq, Kenya, Sri Lanka,
Suriname and Tunisia.
Egypt's Stable rating Outlook in the run-up to its programme
reflected existing
reform efforts before the IMF became involved. Jamaica signed a
successor
agreement in November 2016, and will treat the available funds
as precautionary.
It had been upgraded by Fitch earlier in the year after making
progress on
reducing the fiscal deficit and strengthening international
reserves
accumulation under its previous IMF programme. Cote d'Ivoire,
which had been
upgraded in 2015, signed a successor agreement in December 2016.
Two net commodity exporters - Iraq and Suriname - were among
those that
experienced negative rating actions before turning to the IMF.
These sovereigns
were among the commodity exporters that accounted for two-thirds
of Fitch's
emerging-market downgrades in the last two years. In Iraq and
Suriname, the drop
in global commodity prices opened up wide fiscal and
current-account deficits.
A lack of currency flexibility was also a factor in pushing some
frontier
markets into IMF agreements. Egypt, Sri Lanka and Suriname all
ran down
foreign-exchange reserves at unsustainable rates trying to
resist currency
depreciation in a global environment of US dollar strength.
However, they have
allowed more flexibility since beginning discussions with the
IMF, which has
helped reduce pressure on their external balance sheets.
Political upheaval has also been a theme. Iraq is involved in
ongoing conflict
with the Islamic State group, while government instability has
paralysed
parliament and led to mass protests. Egypt and Tunisia went
through political
revolutions in 2011, and both are still dealing with underlying
tensions and
security risks.
IMF loans should alleviate external liquidity pressures and
reduce the risk of
sovereign default, particularly where IMF assistance has been
supported by other
multilateral assistance or has improved access to global bond
markets. However,
all of these countries still have either large current-account
or fiscal
deficits, or both. Reducing these vulnerabilities will be key to
stabilising or
improving their ratings.
Jamaica provides one example of how an IMF programme can be
credit positive.
Pakistan also managed to stabilise its economy after a period of
loose fiscal
and monetary policy during its three-year IMF agreement that
ended in 2016.
However, without sustained commitment from the authorities,
long-standing
weaknesses may remain unaddressed, and there is a risk that
governments will
back away from reforms in the face of public opposition. An
example is Suriname,
where a severe recession and inflation has contributed to the
partial reversal
and stalling of key reforms, delaying the second programme
disbursement.
Mongolia, Zambia and El Salvador have announced their intent to
seek IMF
assistance, highlighting that further IMF loans are likely to be
agreed with
several other frontier markets in 2017. Conversely, the Angolan
government last
summer broke off talks with the IMF over a potential loan. The
IMF halted
disbursements to Mozambique last year after the government
revealed previously
undisclosed debt.
