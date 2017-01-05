(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Comcast
Corporation's (Comcast) benchmark size, senior unsecured notes
maturing February
2024 and 2027. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be
used for general
corporate purposes including the repayment of maturing debt and
commercial
paper. The notes will be guaranteed by Comcast's subsidiaries
included in the
company's cross-guaranty structure, namely Comcast Cable
Communications, LLC and
NBCUniversal Media, LLC. The Rating Outlook for all of Comcast's
ratings is
Stable. As of Sept. 30, 2016, Comcast had approximately $61.1
billion of debt
and preferred stock outstanding, including $11.9 billion
outstanding at
NBCUniversal Media, LLC and $4.4 billion outstanding at
NBCUniversal Enterprise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Capital Structure Policy: Comcast's capital structure
and financial
strategy remains balanced between investing in its businesses,
maintaining
leverage at its target range of low 2x and returning capital to
shareholders.
Significant Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes Comcast's
strong operating
profile and solid free cash flow (FCF) metrics afford the
company a high degree
of financial flexibility at the current rating category. Comcast
generated
approximately $4.7 billion of FCF during the latest 12 month
(LTM) period ended
Sept. 30, 2016. Going forward, Fitch anticipates the company
will consistently
generate material levels of FCF during our rating horizon in
excess of $6
billion.
Consistent Capital Allocation Strategy: Comcast's capital
allocation policy is
expected to remain relatively consistent and focused on
returning capital to its
shareholders while continuing to invest in the strategic needs
of its
businesses. Fitch expects that share repurchases will total
approximately $5
billion during 2016, in line with management guidance and that
total shareholder
returns are expected to be in line with FCF generation before
dividends.
Leading Market Positions: Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's
strong
competitive position as one of the largest video, high-speed
data and voice
providers to residential and business customers in the U.S. and
the company's
compelling subscriber clustering profile with operations in 39
states and the
District of Columbia. In Fitch's view, NBCUniversal's size,
scale, leading brand
positions and diversity of operations and business risk, and
position as one of
the world's most prominent media and entertainment companies,
lowers the
business risk attributable to Comcast's credit profile. The
company also creates
new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while limiting the
impact on
Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile.
Strength of Cable Networks: NBCUniversal's portfolio of leading
cable networks
as well as the growing importance of its theme parks business
are key
considerations supporting our ratings and are a strength of the
company's credit
profile. Fitch considers cable networks one of the strongest
subsectors in the
media and entertainment industry, which provides NBCUniversal
with a revenue
base largely consisting of stable, recurring and high-margin
affiliate fee
revenue generated from multichannel video programming
distributors as well as
being a significant source of NBCUniversal's FCF generation.
Evolving Competitive Environment: Fitch believes that
over-the-top (OTT) can
become a persistent, long-term drag on the pay-television
sector. The internet
is becoming another platform to distribute video content. Fitch
expects that OTT
will have a broad impact on the sector affecting the size of
pay-television and
cable network subscriber bases, advertising and affiliate fee
revenues, and
programming costs. However, in Fitch's view, OTT and its impact
on
pay-television subscriber base will not materially affect
Comcast's operating or
credit profile over the current ratings horizon. Comcast has
sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to withstand modest
subscriber losses due
to cord cutting. However, the largest offset to the threat of
OTT to Comcast's
cable business is that regardless of how a subscriber consumes
video content -
through the internet or with a traditional video service - the
subscriber will
still need to pay for network access (video or high-speed data
service).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Reflecting the overall maturity of Comcast's services, Fitch's
base case
assumes overall primary service unit (PSU) additions continue to
slow,
reflecting increasing penetration of the company's service
offering portfolio.
Importantly, Fitch believes that video service subscriber losses
will continue
to moderate over the forecast period. High-speed data subscriber
growth remains
in mid-single digits while telephony subscriber growth is in
low-single digits.
--Comcast's cable business will continue to report low- to
mid-single-digit
revenue growth during the forecast period as service ARPUs
continue to grow in
light of the favorable revenue mix shift of subscribers taking
more advanced
video services and higher speed (higher-priced) high-speed data
service tiers as
well as increased overall service penetration.
--Cable segment margins decline modestly during the forecast
period reflecting
ongoing programming cost increases. The increased costs are
offset somewhat by
Comcast's ability to shift its revenue mix to higher margin
services such as
high-speed data services and business services, as well as
improving operational
efficiencies.
--Cable segment capital intensity remains relatively consistent
over the near
term before moderating somewhat as the deployment of the X1
platform and related
cloud DVR and wireless gateway spending winds down.
--Fitch's base case assumes no change in Comcast's financial
policy or capital
allocation strategy. In line with company guidance, we expect
Comcast will
repurchase $5 billion of its common stock during 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast
committing to and
achieving a financial policy consistent with an 'A' rating,
including
maintaining its leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Comcast would need to
demonstrate that its operating profile will not materially
decline in the face
of competition.
Negative rating actions would likely coincide with discretionary
actions of
Comcast's management including, but not limited to, adopting a
more aggressive
financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition
activity that drive
leverage beyond 2.5x in the absence of a credible deleveraging
plan.
LIQUIDITY
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility
are strong based
on Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to
generate material
amounts of FCF. Comcast generated approximately $4.7 billion of
FCF during the
LTM ended Sept. 30, 2016. Going forward, Fitch anticipates that
the company will
consistently generate consolidated FCF in excess of $6 billion.
Fitch acknowledges that Comcast's share repurchase program
represents a
significant use of cash. However, Fitch believes the company
would reduce the
level of share repurchases should the operating environment
materially change,
in order to maximize financial flexibility.
The liquidity position is further supported by cash on hand,
which totaled
approximately $2.8 billion on a consolidated basis as of Sept.
30, 2016, and
$6.6 billion of collective available borrowing capacity, as of
Sept. 30, 2016,
from Comcast's two revolving credit facilities. Commitments
under Comcast's $7
billion revolver as well as NBCUniversal Enterprise's $1.5
billion revolver will
expire on May 26, 2021. The credit facilities provide a
liquidity back-stop to
the company's two commercial paper (CP) programs. Comcast
maintains a $6.25
billion CP program ($505.3 million outstanding as of Sept. 30,
2016) while
NBCUniversal Enterprise has established a $1.35 billion CP
program under which
approximately $1.1 billion was outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2016.
Comcast's debt maturity profile is well-laddered and within
Fitch's FCF
expectation. The company's maturities total approximately $2.6
billion during
2017 followed by $4.1 billion and $ 2.5 billion during 2018 and
2019
respectively.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Comcast as follows:
Comcast Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--$7 billion revolving bank facility 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Comcast Holdings Corporation
--IDR 'A-';
--Subordinated exchangeable notes 'BBB'.
Comcast Cable Communications, LLC
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
Comcast Cable Holdings, LLC
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
Comcast MO Group, Inc.
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
Comcast MO of Delaware, LLC
--IDR 'A-'.
NBC Universal Media, LLC
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc.
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--$1.5 billion revolving bank facility 'A-';
--Series A preferred stock 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 28, 2015
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
fillings of this issuer.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
