(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ICBC
Standard Bank plc's
(ICBC SB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to ICBC
SB as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties in
western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express
Fitch's view of
banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, SUPPORT RATING, SENIOR AND
SUBORDINATED
DEBT
ICBC SB's IDRs, Support Rating, senior and subordinated debt
ratings reflect
Fitch's view of a high probability that support would be
provided to the bank by
its 60% shareholder, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
(ICBC)
(A/Stable/bb), in case of need.
ICBC's ability to provide such support is indicated by the
bank's IDR, which in
turn is driven by Fitch's opinion that the Chinese authorities
would very likely
support it in the event of stress, and that such state support
would also
include ICBC SB. ICBC is China's largest bank and is one of the
global
systemically important banks.
We also believe that ICBC would have a strong propensity to
support its UK
subsidiary, based on our view that any support would likely be
manageable for
ICBC as ICBC SB is small compared with its parent; the high
reputational risk
ICBC would face internationally if it allowed ICBC SB to
default; the strategic
importance of IBCB SB's business and markets; as well as the
statements it has
made in support of its subsidiary.
On the other hand, Fitch sees few synergies between the bank and
its majority
shareholder and operational integration is still limited.
Combined with the
continued presence of Standard Bank Group (BBB-/F3/bbb-) as a
large shareholder,
this has resulted in the two-notch difference between ICBC's IDR
and ICBC SB's
Long-Term IDR and senior debt rating. ICBC SB's Tier 2 debt is
notched off three
times from ICBC's IDR, with one extra notch from the senior debt
reflecting loss
severity.
A DCR has been assigned to ICBC SB due to its significant
derivatives activity.
The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because
derivative
counterparties have no definitive preferential status over other
senior
obligations in a resolution scenario.
Fitch does not assign a VR to ICBC SB, as the bank does not have
a meaningful
standalone franchise that could exist without the ownership of
the parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING, SUPPORT, SENIOR AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The IDRs, DCR, subordinated debt and Support Ratings are
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's view of ICBC SB's strategic importance to ICBC or a
change in the
parent's propensity or ability to provide support. Our view on
its ability is
fully described in "Fitch Affirms China's 5 State Banks at 'A'";
dated 2 June
2016 at www.fitchratings.com.
Our view on propensity to support could change favourably should
integration
between ICBC and ICBC SB strengthen or if synergies between the
UK bank and its
Chinese parent increase.
The ratings of subordinated debt are also sensitive to changes
in our view of
its relative loss severity risk profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Global medium-term note programme for senior unsecured debt:
long-term and
short-term ratings affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated debt (ISIN: XS0470473231) affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
