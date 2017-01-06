(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Kohl's Corporation (Kohl's) at 'BBB'.
The Rating
Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of
ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's reduced confidence in
Kohl's ability to
stabilize comparable store sales and therefore EBITDA over the
next 24-36
months. EBITDA is expected to be $2.3 billion in 2016, down 10%
from 2015
levels of $2.5 billion and adjusted leverage is expected to be
2.7x. A ratings
downgrade could result if EBITDA is sustained below $2 billion
which would
result in leverage of low 3x, assuming flat debt levels. The
Rating Outlook
could be stabilized if EBITDA remains around current levels on
modestly positive
comps and some gross margin improvement on further inventory
reductions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONTINUED MID-MARKET APPAREL WEAKNESS
The 2016 fall/holiday period reflects continued disappointment
on both top line
and gross margin among the traditional mid-market department
store sector.
Competition from the off-price, fast-fashion and online channels
has proven to
be unrelenting, with the retailers' own online growth unable to
mitigate
accelerating in-store traffic declines. The acceleration of
store closings and
restructuring activity from cash-constrained specialty apparel
players and
department stores is likely to reshape the U.S. mall space over
the next three
to five years, including mall repositionings and full-scale mall
closures. This
could continue to adversely impact and potentially accelerate
the decline in
in-store traffic over the next few years.
In addition, spending focus on services and experiences appears
here to stay, so
the dividing line between best-in-class retailers and market
share donors is
increasingly going to be determined by which retailers can cater
to the evolving
landscape. Successful retailers have to continue to ramp up
investments in the
omni-channel model, rightsize their store footprint and have a
differentiated
product and service offering to draw customers in.
Compared to other department store chains, Kohl's has
traditionally benefited
from its off-mall real estate base and its value-oriented
positioning. However,
its exclusive and private brand offering -- which offered
differentiated product
at attractive price points and were a hallmark of Kohl's success
between
2000-2010 -- has become less compelling in the face of heavily
discounted
branded product readily available in the off-price channel and
lower priced
product at fast fashion retailers.
The company's ability to effect the appropriate strategic
actions to stem
traffic erosion over the next several years has become more
uncertain. Fitch
believes Kohl's will need to continue investing significantly in
omni-channel
capabilities, store remodels, and national brand presence to
stabilize sales and
compete more effectively against the growth in off-price
retailers. Recent wins
such as Under Armour are a positive which combined with
continued growth in
online sales should provide comp uplift in the 250 basis points
(bps) range in
2017. However, this will likely not to be enough to offset 3%+
decline at the
store level.
EBITDA COULD DECLINE TO $2 BILLION BY 2018
Kohl's comparable store sales (comps) have essentially been flat
between
2011-2015, with online growth estimated to contribute an average
of 2% to comps
annually. Fitch estimates that in-store level comps were in the
negative 2.5%-3%
range between 2013-2015 but have worsened to negative 4.5%-5% in
2016. As a
result, overall comps are expected to be decline 2.0%-2.5% in
2016 and remain
modestly negative over the next 24-36 months.
EBITDA is expected to maintain the negative growth track it
began following its
peak $3 billion level in 2011, due to the significant
deceleration in store
level comps, increased online penetration, promotional activity
to clear excess
merchandise, increased omnichannel investments and expense
deleverage. Gross
margin is expected to decline 10 bps to 15 bps annually given
the migration of
sales online, relative to Kohl's projection flat to up 20 bps
per year which it
expects to achieve through better inventory management,
localization and its
speed initiatives. Fitch expects SG&A to grow 1%-2% annually,
barring a
significant cost restructuring program which is not anticipated
at this time.
EBITDA could therefore trend to $2 billion by 2018, versus a
projected $2.3
billion in 2016.
LEVERAGE TO REMAIN ELEVATED
Kohl's adjusted leverage has moved from the low-2.0x range in
2012 to 2.7x
primarily on EBITDA declines. Kohl's continues to generate
strong free cash flow
after dividends (FCF) which is expected to be $700 million to
$800 million in
2016, reflecting a significant reduction in working capital, and
$300 million in
2017. However, FCF is expected to be used for share repurchases
rather than
debt paydown. As a result, adjusted leverage is expected to
remain in the
high-2.0x range.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects overall top-line growth to be down modestly over
the next two
years, driven by low-double digit e-commerce growth and negative
3% decline in
store-level comps.
--Annual EBITDA is expected to decline from $2.3 billion in 2016
to the $2.0
billion by 2018 on modest gross margin contraction, continued
SG&A investments
and fixed-cost pressures.
--FCF after dividends of $800 million to $900 million in 2016
(due to positive
working capital contribution of $350 million to $450 million).
Fitch expects FCF
to be $300 million in 2017, assuming $800 million in capex and
absent working
capital improvement although the company expects further
benefits. Fitch expects
FCF to be used towards share buybacks.
--As a result of negative EBITDA growth and flattish debt
levels, adjusted
debt/EBITDAR is expected to trend toward 3.0x by the end of
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could result if EBITDA margin declined
below 11% on
low-single digit sales declines, resulting in EBITDA below $2.0
billion and
adjusted leverage above 3.0x.
The Ratings Outlook could be stabilized if EBITDA remains around
current levels
on modestly positive comps and some gross margin improvement on
further
inventory reductions.
A positive rating action to 'BBB+' would occur if a
reacceleration of comps
drove EBITDA above $2.6 billion, yielding adjusted leverage in
the low-2.0x.
This is not expected at this time.
LIQUIDITY
Kohl's liquidity is supported by its strong cash balance of $597
million as of
Oct. 29, 2016, and a $1 billion senior unsecured revolving bank
credit facility
due in July 2020. Kohl's has no debt maturities prior to 2021.
Fitch expects FCF
after dividends of $700 million to $800 million in 2016 (due to
positive working
capital contribution of $250 million to $350 million) and $300
million in 2017.
Fitch expects FCF to be used towards share buybacks as the
company has not
expressed any intention to pay down debt at this time.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kohl's Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--$1 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example,
Fitch added back
$48 million in noncash stock based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation and
excluded $169 million loss on extinguishment of debt in 2015.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x annual gross
rent expense.
