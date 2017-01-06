(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Macy's, Inc. (Macy's) and Macy's Retail
Holdings, Inc.
(MRHI) at 'BBB' and affirmed the short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook has
been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's reduced confidence in
Macy's ability to
stabilize comparable store sales and therefore grow EBITDA over
the next 24 to
36 months. EBITDA is expected to be $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion
in 2016
(excluding real estate gains), down 15% from 2015 levels of $3.2
billion and
adjusted leverage is expected to be 3.1x. A ratings downgrade
could result if
leverage remains elevated in the low 3x range. The Rating
Outlook could
stabilize if EBITDA remains at current levels or improves
modestly to $3 billion
and Macy's commits to debt paydown and significantly reduces
share buybacks such
that leverage improves to the mid-2x range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONTINUED MID-MARKET APPAREL WEAKNESS
The 2016 fall/holiday period reflects continued disappointment
on both top line
and gross margin among the traditional mid-market department
store sector.
Competition from the off-price, fast-fashion and online channels
has proven to
be unrelenting, with the retailers' own online growth unable to
mitigate
accelerating in-store traffic declines. The acceleration of
store closings and
restructuring activity from cash-constrained specialty apparel
players and
department stores is likely to reshape the U.S. mall space over
the next three
to five years, including mall repositionings and full-scale mall
closures. This
could continue to adversely impact and potentially accelerate
the decline in
in-store traffic over the next few years.
In addition, spending focus on services and experiences appears
here to stay, so
the dividing line between best-in-class retailers and market
share donors is
increasingly going to be determined by which retailers can cater
to the evolving
landscape. Successful retailers have to continue to ramp up
investments in the
omni-channel model, rightsize their store footprint and have a
differentiated
product and service offering to draw customers in.
Longer-term, Fitch still views Macy's as well positioned to
accelerate share
gains in the mid-tier department store space as it continues to
benefit from its
My Macy's localization initiatives and invests in its
omni-channel and other
growth initiatives. The company is proactively rationalizing its
store footprint
and aggressively reducing its cost structure, using the expense
savings and
proceeds from real estate monetization to invest in its digital
business,
store-related growth strategies, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage
and China. The
company also benefits from relationships with key national brand
vendors,
especially given more acute challenges elsewhere in the
department store sector.
Macy's recently announced a series of actions to streamline its
store portfolio
and intensify cost efficiency efforts which is expected to
generate annual
expense savings of approximately $550 million, beginning in
2017, enabling the
company to invest an additional $250 million while providing
incremental EBITDA
protection. These savings, combined with savings from
initiatives implemented in
early 2016, are expected to deliver in excess of $500 million in
net expense
reduction.
Rationalization and Monetization of Real Estate
The company continues to pursue the creation of shareholder
value through real
estate initiatives using a three pronged strategy of closing
underperforming
stores, managing its flagship assets and creating value from the
remaining real
estate portfolio.
The company announced approximately 100 store closures in August
2016, of which
68 are expected to close by mid-2017 (Three closed mid-2016, 63
will be closed
in early spring 2017 and two will be closed in mid-2017 on a
base of 730 Macy's
stores). These store closures are expected to negatively impact
2017 sales by
approximately $575 million, or around 2% of expected 2016
revenue, net of
projected retained sales. The remaining 30 stores will be closed
over the next
few years at lease expirations or via sale transactions. In
total, Fitch
estimates that the company would have reduced its Macy's full
line square
footage by almost 15% since 2011.
Macy's believes there is potential for value creation from
partnership or joint
venture opportunities for its flagship properties (Herald
Square, Union Square
in San Francisco and State Street in Chicago) where square
footage could be
partially repurposed, such as the partnership with Tishman
Speyer on its
downtown Brooklyn store to redevelop part of an existing New
York-based store
into office space. In addition, the company has signed an
agreement to sell the
downtown Minneapolis store to the 601W Companies, whose
intention is to
redevelop the building into creative office space on the upper
floors and to
pursue retail opportunities on the street and skywalk levels.
These transactions
could be for individual properties or could extend to its
mall-based stores and
be significantly more broad-based than these four properties.
Macy's entered into an agreement with Brookfield Asset
Management that provides
Brookfield the exclusive right for up to 24 months to create
'pre-development
plans' for each of the approximately 50 Macy's properties
(primarily owned and
ground-leased stores) that are part of the agreement. The
company has also been
monetizing less productive stores in weak malls, evidenced by
the sale of five
stores to General Growth Properties in October 2016 for $46
million.
EBITDA DECLINES OVER 30% SINCE 2014 PEAK
While all the steps outlined above are a step in the right
direction, they may
not be adequate in the near term to offset the instore traffic
erosion and
stabilize EBITDA.
Macy's comparable store sales (including licensed departments)
trends
decelerated over the course of 2015 from negative 0.1% in the
first quarter (1Q)
to negative 4.3% in 4Q, finishing 2015 at negative 2.5%. Macy's
comps are
expected to be negative 3% in 2016 and approximately negative 2%
in 2017. Fitch
estimates Macy's ecommerce sales as 15% of total revenue (or $4
billion) in
2015; assuming this grew in the mid-teens and contributed over
200 bps to
overall comps, in-store levels sales declined in the mid-single
digits in 2016.
In-store comp declines would have to be in the low single digits
for overall
comps to stabilize.
Fitch projects 2016 EBITDA $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion
(excluding real estate
gains), a decline of over 30% since 2014 peak EBITDA level of $4
billion. EBITDA
could trend below $2.5 billion over the next 24 months if comps
remain in the
negative low single digits assuming flattish gross margins and
some expense
reduction. As a result, adjusted leverage could remain elevated
in the low 3x
range barring significant debt paydown.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects low single digit comp store decline over the
next two years,
driven by low-double digit e-commerce growth and negative 3%-4%
decline in
store-level comps.
--EBITDA declines approximately 5% to about $2.5 billion in 2017
from a
projected $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion in 2016. This assumes
flattish gross
margins and 2% reduction in SG&A dollars in 2017.
--FCF after dividends is expected to be approximately $500
million in 2016 and
$400 million in 2017, assuming capex of $900 million annually.
Macy's would need to see an improvement in EBITDA from current
levels or
significant debt reduction (>$1 billion) to yield adjusted
debt/EBITDAR below
3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A ratings downgrade could result if leverage remains elevated in
the low 3x
range. The Ratings Outlook could be stabilized if EBITDA
improves modestly to $3
billion and Macy's commits to debt paydown and significantly
reduces share
buybacks such that leverage improves to the mid-2x range.
A positive rating action could result if comps turn positive and
share gains are
sustained, while having and maintaining a public commitment to
operate with an
adjusted leverage in the low 2.0x range. This is not anticipated
at this time
given Macy's publicly stated target of maintaining leverage in
the 2.5x to 2.8x
range (using the company's calculation methodology which
translates into
2.4x-2.7x on Fitch's calculation that capitalizes rent at 8x).
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity was supported by a cash balance of $457 million as of
Oct. 29, 2016.
In addition, Macy's had full availability under its $1.5 billion
credit facility
due May 2021. Macy's had $52 million in commercial paper
outstanding at the end
of 3Q16 to fund seasonal working capital.
Fitch expects cash on balance sheet at the end of 2016 to be
flat to higher than
the $1.1 billion in 2015 given FCF generation and proceeds from
asset disposals,
offset by its debt maturing paydown and share buybacks. FCF
after dividends is
expected to be approximately $500 million in 2016 and $400
million in 2017,
assuming capex of $900 million annually.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Macy's, Inc. (Macy's)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. (MRHI):
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--$1.5 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debenture at 'BBB';
--Short term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation and exclude gains related to asset sales. For
example, Fitch
excluded $212 million in asset sale gains and added back $65
million in noncash
stock based compensation to its EBITDA calculation in 2015.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017280
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
