(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 11 (Fitch) Further tightening of mortgage
lending restrictions
by the Norwegian authorities will be among the factors that will
slow the rate
of residential property price growth in 2017, Fitch Ratings
says. However, low
rates and steady demand will outweigh the impact of regulatory
intervention. We
forecast residential property prices to rise a further 6% this
year, half the
increase for 2016, but believe that recent rates of increase are
unsustainable
in the long run.
From January 1, mortgages with a loan/value (LTV) above 60% must
be amortising,
compared with 70% previously. The maximum LTV for home equity
credit lines has
also been lowered to 60% from 70%. In addition, banks cannot
extend mortgage
loans to customers whose total debt exceeds five times their
gross income. The
measures, which were originally proposed in September by
Norway's Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA), are scheduled to last until June
30, 2018.
The FSA's other proposal to make mortgage lending regulations
less flexible was
not adopted and banks can still make some loans that do not meet
LTV and
debt-service restrictions. However, the 'speed limit' for these
loans has been
lowered to 8% of quarterly lending for Oslo and 10% in the rest
of the country.
This is most likely to affect first-time buyers, who tend to be
granted most
loans above the regulatory thresholds. The LTV requirement for
second homes in
Oslo has been cut to 60% from 85%.
Norway has already taken steps to cool its housing market.
Alongside the
introduction of LTV caps in 2015, Norwegian banks are subject to
risk-weight
floors on mortgage lending (via a 20% minimum loss given
default), and a
countercyclical buffer of 1.5%, which will increase to 2% in
January 2018.
Continued regulatory intervention highlights the banking
sector's robust
macro-prudential framework. Nevertheless, earlier interventions
have not stopped
property prices (up 12% in 2016, mainly driven by Oslo and its
environs) and
credit to households rising. The ratio of household debt to
income is about 215%
and Norway's score on Fitch's Macro-Prudential Indicator moved
to '2' from '1'
last year as the rise in credit/GDP moved more than 5pp above
trend. In
September, the FSA and Norges Bank said that existing measures
were having a
"limited effect."
Low rates (the Norges Bank cut its key policy rate to 0.50% in
March 2016),
strong credit availability, low unemployment and a relative
shortage of housing,
especially in and around Oslo, will continue to support property
prices in 2017.
National price rises will continue to mask regional variations,
with prices in
the oil-intensive region of Rogaland having fallen in 2015 and
2016.
Our 6% forecast is half the rate of last year, but is still high
by global
standards. It incorporates tighter lending criteria, a potential
slowdown in
credit growth due to the cap on lending to highly indebted
borrowers and a
slight increase in mortgage rates from the record lows observed
in 2016.
Low rates will keep affordability strong in 2017, but Norwegian
property prices
have risen substantially more than income for several years.
This means that
recent rates of price growth are not sustainable in the long
run. Although
higher mortgage rates could trigger a correction, we think any
increase in
mortgage rates will be moderate as the policy rate is expected
to remain at
current levels for the coming two years.
Contact:
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director, Covered Bonds
+44 20 3530 1407
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Geir Brust
Associate Director, Covered Bonds
+44 20 3530 1636
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director, Banks
+44 20 3530 1330
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001