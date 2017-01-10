(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ICAP Plc's
(ICAP) and TP
ICAP plc's (TP ICAP) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB' and 'BBB-'
respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmations follow the completion on 30 December 2016 of
the sale of NEX
Group plc's (NEX) global voice and hybrid broking business to TP
ICAP (formerly
Tullett Prebon plc). The transaction also includes the transfer
of a number of
related businesses, including the information sales business
related to global
broking; i-Swap, ICAP's electronic trading platform for
over-the-counter
interest rate derivatives; and ICAP Fusion, an electronic screen
which provides
access to ICAP's electronic platforms.
Following the sale, NEX's strategy is to focus primarily on
electronic broking
and post-trade services. NEX is now the group's ultimate parent
and a holding
company that wholly owns ICAP Plc. We expect other group
entities to follow
similar rebranding exercises shortly.
With the transaction, the former Tullett Prebon plc has acquired
the rights to
the ICAP brand and has started operating as TP ICAP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP
ICAP's ratings reflect the group's strong franchise in selected
electronic
broking platforms, risk mitigation and regulatory reporting
solutions. ICAP's
BrokerTec platform is the leading electronic venue for trading
on-the-run US
Treasuries, while the group's foreign currency trading
platform's (EBS) market
share in certain foreign currency pairs has grown rapidly,
notably in Chinese
renminbi. The group's post-trade division is geared towards
capitalising on
growing regulatory reporting requirements for OTC derivatives
and risk
mitigation, and has to date seen sound growth.
We view ICAP's business model as being reliant on transactional
and bank client
revenues, which introduce earnings volatility as banks' trading
appetite varies
with macroeconomic conditions and regulatory capital
constraints. We expect the
disposal of the voice broking business to result in improved
revenue stability,
wider EBITDA margins and a larger proportion of subscription
revenues.
The ratings also reflect our view that ICAP's leverage, as
measured by gross
debt-to-EBITDA, is likely to be at the upper end of the range
commensurate with
investment-grade ratings in the medium term. At end-September
2016, pro forma
gross debt for NEX stood at GBP515m, or 3.0x 2015/16 EBITDA, but
we expect the
ratio to be closer to 2.5x in the medium term as cash proceeds
from the
transaction are partly used to repay outstanding short-term
liabilities. This
would bring gross debt closer to GBP439m.
The profitability of ICAP's continuing businesses is, in our
view, strong. In
1H16, Electronic Markets posted a resilient performance despite
revenue falls
resulting from lower trading activity in foreign currencies, and
the Post-Trade
Risk & Information division posted 6% revenue growth at constant
currencies.
We view operational risk as increasingly relevant for ICAP,
given the importance
of system resilience for its continuing operations. Despite the
disposal of the
voice broking business, which in our view reduces the potential
for
litigation-related losses, ICAP remains liable for the outcome
of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) investigation into the
setting of USD
ISDAfix rates.
The ratings also reflect ICAP's healthy funding, liquidity and
interest
coverage, with EBITDA covering around 9.2x interest expense in
the financial
year to March 2016. We expect interest coverage for continuing
operations to be
slightly weaker but still above the 6.0x threshold typical for a
'BBB' rating
category.
Following the completion of the transaction with Tullett Prebon
and the
reimbursement of GBP330m debt from Tullett Prebon to ICAP Group
Holdings plc
(IGHP), we expect the cash surplus above operational
requirements to be around
GBP200m. We view this cash buffer as credit-neutral as we expect
it will largely
be reinvested in the business or used for acquisitions. We do
not expect NEX to
be subject to consolidated regulatory capital requirements.
IGHP is a wholly-owned non-operating subsidiary of ICAP and the
obligor of the
group's bank facilities, loans and debt, with the exception of
the group's
retail bond, a EUR15m senior note and ICAP's European commercial
paper programme
(unutilised at end-September 2016). IGHP's senior notes contain
a financial
covenant that ensures IGHP consolidates at least 85% of the
group's EBITDA,
supporting the alignment of its ratings with ICAP's.
TP ICAP
TP ICAP's ratings reflect our view that the transaction results
in TP ICAP's
company profile benefitting from a much-enlarged global
franchise in voice and
hybrid brokerage. This should improve the institution's
economies of scale and
mitigate sector-wide earnings pressure on voice and hybrid
broking revenue. TP
ICAP is the largest traditional inter-dealer broker by financial
broking revenue
with a strengthened franchise in the US where its operations
have been sub-scale
in recent years.
The ratings also take into account TP ICAP's increased leverage
(gross
debt/adjusted EBITDA) which based on our assumptions is likely
to peak at 2.4x
in 2017, just below our 2.5x 'BBB' threshold for negative rating
action. We view
leverage under 2.5x as commensurate with TP ICAP's ratings, but
achieving cost
savings will be important in underpinning debt sustainability.
The transaction has been financed with the issuance of new TP
ICAP shares and a
GBP470m drawing on a debt facility, which TP ICAP intends to
refinance by
issuing senior debt of a similar amount by end-2017. The rest of
TP ICAP's
outstanding gross debt relates to a GBP80m note maturing in
2019.
We view TP ICAP's profitability as adequate, and the acquisition
should in the
medium-term be supportive of TP ICAP's EBITDA margin
(EBITDA/revenue of 18% in
1H16). However, front-loaded costs to achieve post-transaction
savings, notably
with regard to support function and IT systems, will likely lead
to a reduced
EBITDA margin in 2017 before recovering in 2018 and beyond.
Given the
complementary nature and considerable size of the acquired
businesses, planned
cost synergies (and associated costs-to-achieve) are sizeable
compared with TP
ICAP's pre-transaction EBITDA.
Cyclical (eg. low interest rates) and structural (eg.
deleveraging of banks)
factors will, in our view, continue to exert pressure on TP
ICAP's core revenue
in traditional broking in the medium-term. In addition, TP ICAP
remains less
diversified than its peers and thus more reliant on developments
in traditional
broking businesses.
TP ICAP's risk appetite is low and we do not expect the acquired
businesses to
materially alter the company's risk profile. TP ICAP's broking
businesses are
predominately transacted on a "name give-up" basis which does
not expose TP ICAP
to counterparty risk ("matched principal" and "execution only"
transactions
which give rise to counterparty and settlement risks accounted
for a moderate
20% and 5% of brokerage revenue in 2015).
Operational risk, while more significant than credit or market
risk, is
well-controlled and litigation exposure is in line with peers.
The transaction
includes a warranty from ICAP that covers the potential exposure
to the outcome
of the US dollar ISDAfix rates investigation. However, at least
during the early
stages of the integration period, we view execution and
operational risk as
elevated.
TP ICAP operates with an investment firm consolidation waiver,
which requires it
to meet consolidated capital requirements at waiver expiry. We
expect the terms
of the new waiver (necessary following the acquisition) to
include similar
requirements to reduce a wider capital deficit, defined as the
shortfall between
its capital resources and its consolidated capital requirements
(excess
goodwill). We view the requirement to shrink the shortfall as
positive for
creditors as it will require TP ICAP to improve the quality and
size of its
capital base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
ICAP
ICAP's ratings are sensitive to material deviation from our
expectation that
gross debt/adjusted EBITDA will reduce from its high
post-transaction levels.
Such slippage in reducing leverage could arise from
higher-than-expected revenue
pressure, unsustainably high investment costs or a loss of
franchise.
Given ICAP's renewed focus and reliance on electronic platforms,
the ratings
could come under pressure in the event of material operational
losses. This
could arise from a failure to maintain system resilience
resulting in a loss of
franchise or revenue, or from business restrictions or outsized
financial
penalties following legal or regulatory actions. The outcome of
the CFTC's
investigation into the setting of USD ISDAfix rates is, in our
view, the most
significant legal contingent liability for the group.
Upside is limited in light of ICAP's reliance on electronic
platforms, but could
result from a reduced reliance on transactional and bank
revenue, materially
lower leverage or a longer track record of stable and sound
profitability.
TP ICAP
TP ICAP's ratings are sensitive to larger-than-expected revenue
declines or
material delays in realising cost synergies, which would
negatively affect
EBITDA. Should TP ICAP's gross-debt/adjusted EBITDA exceed 2.5x
on a sustained
basis, this would put pressure on the Long-Term IDR.
A material delay in refinancing the bridge facility
post-transaction, which
could indicate expectation of higher interest expenses and
lower EBITDA
coverage, would also be rating-negative. In the medium-term,
inability to
eliminate excess goodwill in line with expectations, for
instance, due to
earnings pressure in conjunction with an unchanged dividend
policy, could also
lead to a downgrade.
Similar to all IDB peers, TP ICAP's ratings are also sensitive
to outsized
operational losses and negative repercussions from regulatory or
legal
investigation.
Upside to the ratings is limited given higher leverage following
the transaction
and our view of continuing pressure on traditional broking
revenues.
The rating actions are as follows:
ICAP Plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F3'
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'
ICAP Group Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB'
TP ICAP plc (formerly Tullett Prebon plc)
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
