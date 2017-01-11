(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sprint
Corporation
(Sprint) and its wholly owned subsidiaries Sprint Communications
Inc. and
Clearwire Communications LLC's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'B+'. In
addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' rating to Sprint's new
$3.5 billion
senior secured credit facility, including a $2 billion four-year
senior secured
revolving facility and $1.5 billion seven-year secured term loan
B. The Rating
Outlook for Sprint's ratings is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the
end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SoftBank Support Key
Fitch's rating of Sprint is primarily supported by the material
benefit Sprint's
IDR receives from SoftBank's tangible support, which essentially
sets a rating
floor at 'B+'. Additionally, Fitch believes SoftBank's support
for Sprint has
not changed or lessened. Past financing structures including the
Mobile Leasing
Solutions LLC (MLS) tranches, network equipment sale leaseback
and unsecured
bridge facility, while being more short-term oriented, have
leveraged SoftBank's
extensive and deep financial relationships, which have been a
credit positive,
injecting substantial liquidity and demonstrating further
tangible support of
Sprint. Fitch views the operational and strategic linkages as
moderately strong
given the extensive operational oversight, while the legal
linkages are weak
given the lack of any guarantees provided to existing
debtholders.
Weak Standalone Profile Stabilized
Fitch views Sprint's standalone rating as 'B-' and believes it
will remain
within that range during at least the next 12 months given the
challenges
inherent to Sprint's financial and business profiles and the
numerous ongoing
strategic initiatives to address these issues. As such, Sprint
has focused
significant attention on increasing liquidity through several
sources combined
with profitability improvements to reduce operating deficits and
refinance
upcoming debt maturities. In October 2017, Sprint issued $3.5
billion of a $7
billion total program in five-year 3.36% wireless
spectrum-backed notes that has
further stabilized the liquidity position while materially
reducing interest
costs.
During the past two years, Sprint has made good progress on
operational
improvements. Rating concerns would increase if Sprint's
operational
improvements are not sustained or fall short of current
expectations, since
continued significant operating deficits would require
additional increases in
debt beyond FY2017. Consequently, Fitch believes potential risks
exist that at a
future date SoftBank could reassess its level of support if the
turnaround
strategy does not gain sufficient traction.
Increased 2.5GHz Portfolio Transparency
Sprint contributed 2.5GHz licenses and 1.9GHz licenses into the
spectrum
financing program representing approximately 14% of Sprint total
spectrum
holdings on a MHz-pops basis. The spectrum portfolio is
currently utilized by
approximately 77% of all of Sprint's 2.5GHz enabled sites and
approximately 33%
of Sprint's 1.9GHz enabled sites.
While the securitization carves out a material portion of
spectrum, Fitch
believes the improved transparency with Sprint's 2.5GHz spectrum
portfolio has
allowed Fitch to increase the underlying asset value estimate
relative to our
prior recovery analysis for the company. As part of the
analysis, Fitch
incorporated discussion and market values provided by third
party consultants
along with comparable sales and auction data. Fitch's recovery
valuation also
reflects the uncertainties related to a distressed market
transaction by
applying an applicable discount.
Fitch also expects Sprint will use a material portion of the
expected $7 billion
of the overall potential proceeds from the spectrum
securitization program, with
a next tranche issued in early 2017, to repay upcoming senior
notes. Thus, Fitch
believes the Recovery Ratings on the loan and bond instrument
ratings have not
changed within Sprint's capital structure including an average
recovery
expectation ('RR4' = 31%-50%) for the senior notes.
Substantial Maturity Wall
Sprint's upcoming maturities are substantial and include
approximately $2.0
billion, $5.4 billion which assumes the Clearwire notes are
retired and $4.0
billion in fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively. Maturities
include senior
notes, securitizations (network, handset and spectrum) and tower
financing
obligations. Debt maturities exclude capital leases, any
off-balance-sheet
facilities and other obligations.
The new credit agreement also allows for an additional permitted
spectrum
securitization that has limitations on the total MHz-POPs that
can be
contributed from its 800MHz, PCS and 2.5GHz spectrum bands. This
flexibility
could be used to support upcoming debt maturities that are in
excess of $10
billion (including spectrum notes amortization) in fiscal 2019,
2020 and 2021,
respectively. Fitch would expect a material portion of net
proceeds from a new
spectrum securitization program, if completed, would be used to
reduce senior
notes. A failure to execute on current strategic plans to
improve the cash
generation and position the company to reduce debt materially
over the long term
increases the risk that Sprint's capital structure becomes
unsustainable.
Key Operational Trends
Sprint faces several challenges, including the ongoing operating
deficits, and
significant risk executing Sprint's numerous strategic
initiatives while
sustaining and improving operational trends. The competitive
intensity remains
high due to competitor footprint expansion, the market maturity
within the
wireless industry along with the much stronger financial
profiles, and the good
execution of its peers that only serves to amplify the
operational risk.
Sprint's operational imperatives include further improvements
related to cost
structure, network, gross addition share, post-paid churn and
brand.
Sprint has seen positive progress and stabilization within its
operating profile
through its cost reduction efforts, network enhancements,
aggressive rate plans
(50% off and $60 unlimited), new marketing messaging (former
Verizon spokesman),
which have all increased post-paid gross addition share,
improved post-paid
handset mix, stabilized ABPU trends and reduced churn.
Nevertheless, a key
aspect to sustaining positive operating momentum and enabling
longer-term
service revenue growth is the overhaul needed to address
deficiencies within
Sprint's postpaid and prepaid distribution footprint.
Sprint has plans to strategically improve its distribution
through targeting
increased store densification in underpenetrated areas,
relocating poorly
performing stores, remodelling/updating certain retail locations
and migrating
to more sophisticated prepaid dealers. Sprint's prepaid segment
has
underperformed for the past several quarters due to competitive
gaps in rate
plans and devices as MetroPCS and Cricket brands have increased
geographical
distribution with aggressive offerings. Additionally as
promotional postpaid
service plans begin to roll-off in 2017, gross addition share
and churn
improvement could be pressured. Thus, while current progress is
encouraging,
substantial work remains to further improve the customer value
proposition in
light of lingering negative brand perceptions and competitive
headwinds.
Right-Sizing Cost Structure
Sprint's top operational priority is right-sizing the cost
structure to improve
cash generation. During the second quarter of FY 2015 (2Q15),
Sprint announced
plans to reduce costs on a run rate basis by at least $2 billion
by the end of
FY2016. The current cash cost target is expected to be $1
billion, split equally
between operational expenses and capital expenditures with most
restructuring
costs occurring in FY2016. Fitch believes the company has a
relatively good line
of sight and is on track to achieve $2 billion or more of
exit-run savings by
the end of FY2016. Fitch anticipates further cost reduction
opportunities will
continue after this current program ends resulting in further
material
restructuring charges.
Network Performance Gap Closing
Through SoftBank's technical support, Sprint has significantly
improved the
performance of the LTE network with improved reliability,
capacity and speed
through its triband spectrum deployment (1.9GHz, 800MHz, and
2.5GHz),
two-channel (2x20 MHz) carrier aggregation utilizing the 2.5GHz
band and smart
antenna technology. As part of these upgrades, Sprint has
increased its network
densification of 2.5GHz spectrum to approximately 200 million
POPs. Sprint is
also in the beginning stages of deploying three-channel carrier
aggregation and
other technologies like high performance user equipment (HPUE)
to further boost
network speeds, coverage and capacity. In order to better
leverage the improved
network performance and enable top-line growth, Sprint has
evolved its marketing
message in an effort to address the negative consumer
perceptions of Sprint's
network.
Leverage, Covenants & Guarantees
Sprint's leverage (Fitch defined total debt / EBITDA) as of
Sept.30, 2016 was
3.8x. However, given the substantial noise with financial
metrics related to the
accounting for leases and installment billing, Fitch does not
view reported
EBITDA-based metrics as an accurate measure of financial risk.
With Softbank's
implied support reducing the importance of Sprint's standalone
financial
position, Fitch believes a more relevant metric to measure
improved financial
progress would be trends in EBIT and FCF generation. For FY2016,
Fitch
anticipates EBIT of approximately $1.5 billion and FCF deficit
modestly negative
after adjusting for net proceeds of device financings. FCF will
remain pressured
in FY2017 due to increased capital investment for network
densification.
Sprint's existing unsecured credit facilities benefit from
upstream unsecured
guarantees from all material subsidiaries. During the quarter
ended December
2016, Sprint repaid $300 million of first priority senior
secured notes at
Clearwire Communications LLC. As a result, Clearwire and its
subsidiaries became
a subsidiary guarantor under various existing borrowing
agreements, including
all current credit facilities, junior guaranteed notes, and a
co-borrower for
the secured equipment credit facilities. The guarantors will be
the same under
the new secured credit agreement. The unsecured junior
guaranteed debt is senior
to the unsecured notes issued by Sprint Corporation, Sprint
Communications Inc.
and Sprint Capital Corporation. The unsecured senior notes at
these entities are
not supported by an upstream guarantee from the operating
subsidiaries.
Sprint has substantial flexibility under its bond indentures and
credit
agreement to pursue additional funding through permitted
securitizations, liens
arising in connection with sale and leaseback transactions, or
liens on capital
assets and inventory. Under its bond and credit agreement
indentures, Sprint has
a carve-out for permitted liens up to 15% of consolidated net
tangible assets.
Sprint will have approximately $4.5 billion of secured capacity
after netting
the revolving commitment, term loan, 9.25% debentures and Export
Development
Canada loan. Financial covenants for the credit agreement
include maximum
leverage of 6x stepping down to 4.75x and below beginning in
2018, minimum
interest coverage, and limitations on non-guarantor restricted
subsidiary
indebtedness.
Sprint's vendor financing facilities are jointly and severally
borrowed by all
of the Sprint subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit
facility, Export
Development Canada loan and junior guaranteed notes. The
facilities additionally
benefit from parent guarantees and first priority liens on
certain network
equipment. This places the vendor facilities structurally ahead
of the unsecured
notes. The Clearwire 2040 exchangeable notes benefit from a full
and
unconditional guarantee by the issuers' wholly-owned direct and
indirect
domestic subsidiaries that own the spectrum assets along with an
unconditional
guarantee from Sprint Corporation and Sprint Communications Inc.
The
exchangeable notes have both a par and call option on Dec. 1,
2017. Fitch
assumes the entire $629 million of exchangeable notes will be
redeemed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Post-paid gross addition share grows moderately from FY2015;
--Post-paid churn of approximately 1.5%;
--EBIT of approximately $1.5 billion;
--Capital spending less than $3 billion;
--FY2016 FCF deficit modestly negative after adjusting for net
proceeds of
device financings;
--Total proceeds of up to $7 billion to be issued from the
wireless
spectrum-backed notes program.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not view an upgrade as likely at this time given the
execution risk
around its many initiatives. Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:
--Strong execution on public guidance for long-term improvements
in cost
structure;
--Sustained post-paid gross addition share in upper-teens range
with strong mix
of post-paid prime handset additions;
--Sustained improvement in churn to below 1.3%;
--Material positive net post-paid additions with sustained
improvement in net
porting ratios;
--On-going improvement in network operating performance
including progress with
new cell-site deployments related to network densification
plans;
--The improved operating trends above drive financial results
that mostly exceed
Fitch's current expectations for trends in revenue, EBIT,
EBITDA, FCF and
leverage. These improvements would lead to increased confidence
and transparency
as to Sprint's ability to generate material levels of FCF in
order to reduce
debt.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
--Lack of improvement or sustaining results in the operating
metrics for gross
addition share, churn, net post-paid additions, handset
subscriber mix, net
porting ratios and network operating performance that further
degrades financial
profile. Fitch would become more concerned with Sprint's ability
to effectively
compete in the marketplace if the company does not demonstrate
and sustain
material improvement in these core metrics in FY2017;
--Changes in the level or the expectations for support from
SoftBank that
materially affect the operating and financial profile of Sprint;
--Challenges with successfully raising funds in future financing
transactions
that negatively affect Sprint's liquidity position;
--If Fitch believes Sprint will continue material deficits
beyond FY2017.
LIQUIDITY
Sprint's financial objectives include a commitment toward
deleveraging,
targeting a minimum liquidity position of 18 months, reducing
interest expenses
and generating FCF in FY2018. Sprint has taken several steps
during the past
year to bolster liquidity. Sprint raised $2.2 billion in
network-related
financing and completed two sale-leaseback transactions related
to iPhones with
MLS that provided an upfront cash infusion in excess of $2
billion. Fitch
believes the MLS transactions were an important initial step
toward mitigating
the negative working capital effects associated with the leasing
model. Fitch
expects Sprint may seek other alternative funding sources for
installment
billing and leasing handset receivables to lower interest costs
and further
optimize its cost of capital.
At the end of 3Q16, Sprint had approximately $11 billion of
liquidity that
included $5.7 billion of cash, $3 billion in availability from
its unsecured
revolver and $2.5 billion in availability from its unsecured
bridge facility.
The bridge facility was terminated following the $3.5 billion
spectrum financing
transaction in October 2016. The new secured credit agreement
provides $1.5
billion in term loan B proceeds and $2 billion of revolver
capacity. The secured
credit agreement also allows for incremental term loans and
facilities of up to
$2 billion.
Sprint maintains a $4.3 billion securitization facility that
matures November
2017. The receivables facility consists of leasing, installment
and service
receivable sales components. Additionally, Sprint has $1.1
billion availability
under vendor financing agreements that can be used toward the
purchase of 2.5GHz
network equipment.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Sprint Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+';
--Senior notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Communications Inc. (SCI)
--IDR at 'B+';
--Unsecured credit facility at 'BB/RR2';
--Junior guaranteed notes at 'BB/RR2';
--Senior notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Capital Corporation
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'.
Clearwire Communications LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior exchangeable notes at 'BB+/RR1'.
The following ratings have been revised:
SCI
--9.25% Secured debentures due 2022 to 'BB+/RR1' from 'B+/RR4'.
The following ratings have been assigned:
Sprint Communications Inc.
--Secured revolving credit facility at 'BB+/RR1';
--Secured term loan B at 'BB+/RR1'.
The ratings on the existing unsecured revolving facility will be
withdrawn when
the new secured credit agreement closes.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
John Culver
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Adjustments for lease and equipment installment plan
accounting differences,
cash restructuring and other charges to determine cash EBITDA
used for
recovery;
--Financial statement adjustments for adding back the portion of
off-balance-sheet receivables securitization and MLS tranche 1.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017436
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
