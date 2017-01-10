(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
General Mills' $750 million 3.2% senior unsecured notes due
2027. Proceeds from
the notes along will commercial paper borrowings will be used to
refinance the
$1 billion 5.7% senior unsecured notes due February 2017. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Brands, Modest Growth:
Fitch considers General Mills to have one of the more
diversified product
portfolios in the industry, with strong brand equities and
marketing expertise
in large categories that span a variety of meals and snacks. The
company is
focused on five categories (Cereal, Ice Cream, Yogurt,
Convenient Meals, and
Sweet & Savory Snacks) which comprise roughly 75% of its
portfolio. Given
pressure on a number of categories such as cereal, which
declined more than 5%
annually over the past several years, the company's organic
growth has declined
low single digits over the past two years despite growing or
maintaining market
share in the majority of its categories.
Over the past five years, the company has rotated its portfolio
moderately
towards the snacks and yogurt categories from roughly 25% to
35%. In late 2014,
General Mills purchased Annie's, adding to its Natural and
Organics portfolio,
and, in 2015, sold its Green Giant vegetable brand which had
reported a sales
decline of 11% in fiscal 2014. Fitch expects the company will
continue shaping
its portfolio and that dispositions of slow- or negative-growth
brands and
acquisitions in faster-growing categories will also continue. In
the near- to
intermediate-term, we expect organic growth to be challenged
given the continued
declines in cereal and challenges in its yogurt business.
Actively Targeting Leverage Below 3x:
The company's debt increased to more than $10.5 billion with the
$821 million
acquisition of Annie's, Inc. in October 2014. Annie's revenues
and EBITDA were
not material to the consolidated enterprise and leverage peaked
at 3.2x in the
quarter the acquisition closed. Subsequently, General Mills
focused on
deleveraging. A combination of internally generated cash flow
and approximately
half of the $780 million in proceeds received from the Green
Giant brand
divestiture was used to reduce debt by more than $1.7 billion to
$8.4 billion as
of May. 29, 2016 (FYE) and leverage fell to just under 2.5x.
Recently, leverage
stepped up to 2.7x as General Mills bought back $1.35 billion of
stock in the
first two quarters of the fiscal 2017.
Fitch expects debt balances to remain roughly flat over the next
two years but
that leverage should track down modestly to 2.6x, close to the
company's
long-term average of 2.4x, with EBITDA growth spurred mainly by
several
cost-saving efforts. While an acquisition could take leverage
above the mid-2x
range, the company has shown willingness to pay down debt
post-acquisitions to
return metrics to mid-2x levels.
Consistent Credit Protection Measures:
General Mills' 20% EBITDA margin is generally among the sector's
top tier and
has shown little variability over the past 10 years. Fitch
expects the company's
cost savings initiatives will lead to a gradual improvement in
margins over the
next two years. Similarly, FCF is expected to remain strong at
greater than $800
million annually over the next few years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Mid-single-digit organic sales declines for fiscal 2017 and
low-single-digit
decline in fiscal 2018;
--FCF is expected to remain strong at greater than $800 million
annually over
the next few years. Fitch expects this will be used mainly for
share buybacks;
--Debt/EBITDA remains in the mid-2x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If organic growth is sustained in the negative
low-single-digit range, as it
would indicate that the company is losing share and its
renovation programs to
spur growth are not working. Additionally, sustained leverage
near 3x would be
of concern.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the near- to
intermediate-term but could
occur in the long term if the company commits to maintain
leverage near 2x with
FCF margins maintained at 4.5% or above. Consistently positive,
volume-led,
organic growth at or above market rates for a significant
portion of its
categories will also have to be maintained.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates General Mills and its subsidiaries as
follows:
General Mills, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
General Mills Cereals LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Class A limited membership interests at 'BBB+'.
Yoplait S.A.S.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Credit facility at 'BBB+'
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. For example, in
2016 Fitch
excluded $78.4 million in one-time restructuring charges. Fitch
added back $90
million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
