(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong
Kong-based
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (IPI) a final
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC', which has
been downgraded
from the 'B(EXP)' expected rating assigned in September 2016.
Fitch has also
downgraded the casino resort operator's proposed US dollar
senior secured note
issue to an expected 'B-(EXP)' rating, from 'BB-(EXP)'. The
Recovery Rating
remains at 'RR2'.
The downgrade of the final ratings reflects the company's need
to fund advances
to customers and bear customers' credit risk due to the lack of
licensed junket
operators in Saipan. In addition, the company has still not
secured sufficient
long-term funding for the construction of its casino and resort.
The proposed notes, which will be issued by Imperial Pacific
International
(CNMI), LLC (Saipan), are rated two notches above IPI's IDR
because they are
secured by essentially all the assets of the casino and resort
under
construction and guaranteed by Imperial Pacific Properties
(CNMI), LLC, which
owns the lease of the land on which the resort is built, and by
the parent, IPI.
Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lack of Junkets: So far only one junket has been licensed by the
Commonwealth
Casino Commission of Saipan. Thus, IPI has been operating its
VIP business
through third-party introductions and internal marketing, with
IPI granting
credit directly to VIP customers who are partly backed by
guarantors. Fitch
believes IPI's receivable days have expanded well beyond 100
days in view of the
strong VIP rolling chips volume in the past six months.
Operating cash
generation is likely to be low, despite strong revenue growth.
Receivables risk
may only improve after more junkets are licensed to operate with
IPI, which is
only likely to occur once the new casino is completed.
Capex Funding Not Finalised: IPI's casino license requires the
casino to start
operating by April 2017 and the hotel resort by August 2017.
Fitch believes IPI
is on target to meet its construction deadline, but longer-term
capex funding
for the casino and hotel resort is not yet in place.
Construction to date has
been funded via short-term borrowings and internal cash
generation. Failure to
secure funding for the completion of both construction phases
may further
pressure IPI's liquidity.
Volatile VIP segment: IPI's ratings are driven by the short
operating history of
its gaming business in Saipan, which is almost entirely driven
by the volatile
high-rolling VIP segment. The segment is junket-driven and
subject to policy
uncertainty. The Commonwealth Casino Commission of Saipan is
vetting a number of
junket operators before they start doing business with IPI.
Short Operating Record: The sustainability of IPI's niche casino
business model
depends on its ability to manage relationships with VIPs and
receivable risks.
The company has about one year of operating history in its
temporary casino.
Monthly VIP rolling chips consistently amount to more than
USD1.5bn each month.
Initial performance for IPI's temporary casino in Saipan may not
be sustainable
as the curiosity factor fades.
Active Tourism Development: Lodging is currently the major
bottleneck for the
increasing number of VIP visitors, but this is being addressed
with the opening
of a new luxury hotel in 2016 and the opening of IPI's own hotel
in 2Q17. In
addition, flight frequencies to Saipan from cities in north-east
Asia are
gradually increasing.
Saipan's Advantages: IPI leverages on its competitive advantage
in attracting
VIPs in a low gaming tax and safe environment under US laws. IPI
paid a 1.3%
rebate to VIPs in 1H16; it received approval from the
Commonwealth Casino
Commission to pay a rebate to VIPs of up to 1.8%, which is
higher than the rates
paid in most other Asian countries. Saipan is well-positioned to
cater to
players in north-eastern China, with flight time of around five
hours and a
visa-on-arrival policy for Chinese citizens.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IPI include:
- gross gaming revenue of USD0.9bn-1.0bn in 2016 and
USD1.0bn-1.4bn a year in
2017-2019;
- 70% of VIP revenue sourced from junket operators or
introductions in
2016-2019;
- commission rates of 1.40% to VIP and 1.85% to junket operators
in 2016-19; and
- capex of USD200m-300m in 2016 and USD300m-400m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Ability to secure sufficient funding from internal or external
sources to
cover capex and refinancing needs, leading to the successful
opening of the new
casino by the end of 1Q17 and resort by the end of 2Q17.
- Trade receivable days from VIP gross gaming revenue sustained
within 100 days,
which is only likely to occur after the commencement of junket
operations (June
2016: 79 days).
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Failure to secure sufficient funding to cover capex and
refinancing needs,
leading to substantial cost-overruns or a delay in the opening
of the new casino
or resort.
- Significant worsening of operational cash flow due to longer
trade receivable
days after the opening of the new casino
LIQUIDITY
Financing Plan: IPI had short-term debt of HKD1.1bn (USD142m),
convertible bonds
of HKD561m due August 2017 and a capex commitment of HKD3.0bn as
at end-June
2016. These amounts were intended to be satisfied by the
proposed issuance of US
dollar senior secured notes and other potential debt facilities.
However, Fitch
expects the need to fund customers and ongoing capex to have
impacted IPI's
liquidity position as at end-2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017397
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
