(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published
Indonesia-based garment manufacturer PT Pan Brothers Tbk's (Pan
Brothers)
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'
with Positive
Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has published the expected
'B(EXP)' rating and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on Pan Brothers' proposed senior
unsecured notes. The
notes will be issued by Pan Brothers' wholly owned subsidiary,
PB International
B.V., and guaranteed by Pan Brothers and certain subsidiaries.
The proposed notes will rank pari passu with senior unsecured
obligations of Pan
Brothers and its subsidiaries, as they represent the company's
unconditional,
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The final rating is
contingent upon
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Product Range, Revenue Visibility: Pan Brothers' rating is
underpinned by its
position as Indonesia's largest publicly listed garment
manufacturer by
capacity, its established relationships with global apparel
brands, and its
contractual revenue visibility over a 12-18 month horizon. Pan
Brothers' growing
expertise in apparel manufacturing and its ability to cater to a
wide range of
products have attracted global apparel brands, with which it has
longstanding
relationships.
High Working Capital: The above strengths are balanced by the
company's limited
bargaining power with its top customers, which has resulted in
high working
capital requirements and negative cash flow from operations
(CFO). For example
the company has increased advance payments to secure raw
materials on behalf of
its key customers in 2015 and 2016 in line with its capacity
expansion. We
expect Pan Brothers' CFO to remain negative until end-2017.
Positive Outlook on Expected Deleveraging: The Positive Outlook
on Pan Brothers'
rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's ongoing
capacity
expansion would lead to better bargaining power with its
customers as well as a
more diversified customer base, allowing for better
working-capital management.
Fitch forecasts Pan Brothers' leverage, as measured by
lease-adjusted debt net
of seasonally adjusted cash/ EBITDAR, to fall to around 3.5x in
2018 from around
4.5x in 2017.
Capacity Expansion: Pan Brothers expects to increase its
installed capacity from
84 million pieces (polo shirt-based) a year to 117 million by
end-2019. Fitch
expects this to increase existing customers' reliance on Pan
Brothers, and
expand its customer base. Pan Brothers' expanded production
capacity will also
position it to benefit from the trend in consolidation among the
vendors of
global apparel brands.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: Pan Brothers operates under a
cost-plus pricing
mechanism, where the price of its products is mostly derived
from the cost of
raw materials plus a mark-up margin. This allows Pan Brothers to
pass through
cost fluctuations to its customers. However, margins may be
pressured during
prolonged cyclical downturns. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
remain stable
at 7%-8% in the short to medium term.
Seasonal Cash Flows: Pan Brothers' working-capital cycle is
longer in the first
half of the year due to purchases of materials to cater for
woven outerwear
clothing, in particular down jackets, to be ready for the peak
production season
between April and September. Pan Brothers' knitwear sales are
rising, which will
provide some earnings stability. To reflect the seasonality,
Fitch has excluded
an estimated USD25m from Pan Brothers' year-end cash balance
from the year-end
leverage ratio.
Manageable Currency Exposure: Close to 90% of Pan Brothers'
sales in 2015 were
from exports, while around 80% of its raw materials are
imported. This provides
the company with a natural hedge against currency volatility, as
evident in 2015
when Pan Brothers' EBITDA margin remained relatively intact in
the face of
severe volatility of the local exchange rate. Raw material costs
make up 65% of
the company's total costs.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Pan Brothers has a weaker credit profile compared with
Fitch-rated peers in the
same industry, such as PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex,
BB-/Stable). Pan
Brothers' business profile is solid, but its ability to generate
cash flow has
been weakened by growing working-capital requirements, which
stem from its
still-limited bargaining power with its top customers. Sritex
has wider EBITDA
margins and lower working capital requirements, which contribute
to lower
leverage and better cash-flow generation compared to Pan
Brothers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Net sales growth of around 15%-19% in 2016-2019;
- Average selling price to increase 0%-2% in 2016-2017;
- Capex of USD17m and USD49m in 2016 and 2017, respectively
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Leverage sustained below 3.5x (end-2015: 3.3x)
- Ability to maintain neutral cash flow from operations
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead the
Outlook being revised to Stable include:
- Not meeting the above positive triggers for an extended period
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Readily available cash was USD49m as at
end-December 2015,
with gross debt of USD141m and a committed unused
working-capital facility of
around USD100m. Pan Brothers is in the process of issuing a US
dollar bond, with
most of the proceeds to redeem outstanding debt. A natural
currency hedge arises
from close to 90% of 2015 sales being export-based, while around
80% of raw
materials (where raw materials made up 65% of total costs) are
imported.
Pan Brothers also plans to retain more than USD100m of its
syndicated
working-capital loan facility (current limit USD230m) as a
back-up for any
working-capital requirement in the future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Fitch includes "advance payments" in current assets, which is
mostly payments
for raw materials, as part of the working-capital calculation
- Fitch assumed USD25m of cash to be "restricted cash", to
reflect cash set
aside for seasonal working capital purposes
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
