(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 10 (Fitch) Emerging weak Christmas trading
updates and sales
data for non-food retailers reinforce Fitch Ratings' negative
outlook for the
European retail sector. We expect profitability and free cash
flow to remain
weak in 2017, preventing any meaningful deleveraging and
exposing companies'
credit profiles to greater risks from increased competition,
changing consumer
spending habits and inflationary pressures, particularly in the
UK. Non-food
retailers at the lower end of the rating spectrum are most
exposed due to their
low purchasing power and financial flexibility.
Shopping habits among younger consumers are changing rapidly,
especially in
apparel. They are demanding ever-greater integration between
high-street outlets
and online, and faster refreshing of fashion lines. But overall
spending on
clothing is also falling as consumers opt to spend more on
services and
experiences.
These trends, reflected in weak trading performance by leading
UK retailer Next
and in a 9.3% drop in overall UK retail footfall in December,
are increasing
competitive pressures and mean any benefits from cost-cutting
will be ploughed
into new investment or used to keep prices low. This will
prevent any
significant improvement in profitability for the sector this
year. Retailers are
running out of other options for addressing high leverage, such
as selling
assets, or pursuing a longer-term strategic repositioning such
as that by Marks
& Spencer announced in May 2016. We therefore expect non-food
retailers across
our portfolio to have little or no leverage headroom at their
current ratings in
2017.
Recent profit margin pressure at New Look has translated into
higher but still
sustainable leverage. This is reflected in our 'B-' rating,
which also factors
in our perception of moderate execution risks and expectation of
neutral to
positive free cash flow generation.
Volatile consumer behaviour and slowing economic growth also
mean execution risk
from companies' plans to transform their business models will
rise in 2017.
Retailers with struggling business models or which have delayed
IT investment,
such as Novartex and Matalan Group, are therefore likely to be
most at risk.
Fast-moving fashion chains such as Inditex, which refresh stock
quickly and have
invested in an omni-channel sales model, remain in a stronger
position to
capture an increasing share of revenues while maintaining or
growing
profitability. Disruptive and generally newer entrants such as
Amazon, Boohoo,
Shop Direct, or other platforms that connect consumers like eBay
are also in a
stronger position.
UK retailers are likely to face rising inflation in their supply
chain from the
depreciation of the pound. As currency hedges expire food
retailers will have to
either raise prices and face losing customers to hard
discounters, or accept a
further reduction in margins. Some non-food retail sub-sectors
such as apparel
will also suffer as half of clothing purchases are typically
billed in dollars.
These widespread challenges mean European retail is the only
EMEA corporate
sector with both negative rating and sector outlooks. For more
information, see
"2017 Outlook: European Retail", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link below.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/891010">2017
Outlook: European
Retail
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Paula Murphy
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1718
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1021
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001