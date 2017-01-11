(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating actions
on Broadcom Limited (Broadcom) wholly-owned subsidiary, Broadcom
Cayman Finance
Limited, following the subsidiary's $12 billion unsecured senior
notes private
placement including:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB-';
--$12 billion senior unsecured notes rated 'BBB'.
Fitch also revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable.
See the full
list of rating actions at the end of this release.
Pro forma for the private placement, Fitch's actions affect
$14.3 billion of
total debt, including the $500 million revolving credit facility
(RCF).
Broadcom will use net proceeds from the senior unsecured notes
to repay the
senior secured term loan B-3 in full, as well as repay a portion
of the term
loan A. As a result of repaying the term loan B-3 in full, the
security under
the 2016 credit agreement (as amended on Aug. 1, 2016) is
released and results
in a completely unsecured, pari passu capital structure.
The upgrade reflects the release of the security, which
constrained the
company's IDR at 'BBB-'.The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's
increased
confidence in Broadcom's commitment and ability to achieve
target total leverage
(total debt/operating EBITDA) near 2x in the 12-24 months after
closing the
Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (Brocade) acquisition. The
Outlook also
reflects Fitch's expectation that Broadcom will organically fund
tuck-in
acquisitions or, should the company incur debt to fund larger
deals, use cash
flow for debt reduction to return total leverage to 2x over the
subsequent
near-term period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proposed Brocade Acquisition: Fitch believes the proposed $6
billion acquisition
of Brocade, the market leader in fibre channel storage area
network (FC SAN)
switching, strengthens Broadcom's enterprise storage portfolio
and potentially
increases share gains from significant customer overlap with its
leading
positions in fibre channel integrated circuits (IC) and fibre
channel host bus
adapters (HBA). Broadcom will divest Brocade's internet protocol
(IP) networking
business and apply net proceeds to repay a portion of
anticipated debt incurred
to fund the transaction. Aside from further diversifying the
company's end
market portfolio, Brocade's more profitable revenue will be
accretive to
Broadcom, which resulted in the company recently increasingly
its long-term
operating margin targets to 45% from 40%.
Strengthening FCF Profile: Fitch expects Broadcom's FCF profile
will continue
strengthening from increased scale and diversification away from
more volatile
wireless communications revenue. Fitch expects $3 billion to $4
billion of
annual FCF through the intermediate term, versus $2 billion for
fiscal 2016.
Capital spending will be elevated again in fiscal 2017, driven
by the completion
of campus construction and replacing 6-inch with 8-inch wafers
in the company's
Fort Collins fabrication facility. Higher revenue levels, the
realization of
$750 million of run rate cost synergies related to Broadcom and
the company's
otherwise fab-light manufacturing model should bolster FCF.
Increasing End Market Diversification: Fitch expects increased
revenue
diversification away from wireless will reduce longer-term
operating volatility.
In addition, Broadcom should continue to benefit from technology
leadership in
the Bulk Acoustic Airwave market for smart phones with its
premium FBAR filter.
However, increased sales from longer-cycle products, including
broadband and
set-top boxes will reduce volatility associated with handset
product cycles or
model ramps, although Broadcom also continues diversifying
wireless customers as
well. As a result of the Brocade acquisition, enterprise storage
revenue will
increase to more than 20% of total revenue from mid-teens
currently, modestly
diversifying significant wired infrastructure and wireless
communications
exposure.
Acquisition Risk: Fitch expects Broadcom will remain acquisitive
through the
foreseeable future, potentially delaying pre-payable debt
reduction and
increasing integration risks if targets require significant cost
take-outs.
However, fewer large meaningfully complementary targets exist
after the latest
wave of semiconductor consolidation. In addition, Fitch
increasingly expects
Broadcom's growing scale enables it to fund deals with FCF,
largely mitigating
Fitch's concerns.
Strong Market Positions: Fitch expects Broadcom's #1 market
positions in FBAR
filters for handsets, and wired infrastructure markets,
including ethernet
switching, fibre optic components and set-top boxes, will drive
less volatile
operating results. With the Brocade acquisition, Broadcom also
gains the leading
and most comprehensive platform of components for enterprise
storage. Fitch
believes the company's commitment to high research and
development (R&D)
investment is supporting technology leadership and solid profit
margins across
its product portfolio.
Public Financial Policies: Broadcom's publicly articulated
financial policies
are conservative and increasingly in-line with strong investment
grade ratings,
in Fitch's view. Fitch believes Broadcom could achieve its
articulated 2x total
leverage target through a combination of profitability growth
and reducing
pre-payable debt. Broadcom remains committed to growing its
dividend, which
could approach $2 billion for fiscal 2017, but will refrain from
share
repurchases until it achieves its 2x target leverage. In
addition, the company
articulated a commitment to maintaining $3 billion of cash on
the balance sheet
(nearly all readily available).
Credit Protection Measures Strengthening: Fitch expects
incremental
profitability growth from higher revenue levels, the realization
of annual
Broadcom deal-related cost synergies, accretive profit margins
from the Brocade
acquisition and divestiture proceeds from the IP networking
business sale. Fitch
estimates total leverage was 2.2x exiting fiscal 2016 after
factoring in a full
year of Broadcom revenue and we forecast total leverage near 2x
exiting fiscal
2018. The company's FCF/debt also should improve to the
mid-teens from
historical levels of 10%, driven by meaningful expected FCF
growth.
Fitch affirmed the ratings following Broadcom's Nov. 2, 2016
announcement it
would acquire Brocade, the market leader in FC SAN switching,
for $5.9 billion
plus $400 million of net debt. Broadcom continues to expect the
acquisition will
close in the second half of the fiscal 2017 (ended Oct. 31,
2017), pending
approval of Brocade's shareholders and subject to certain
regulatory approvals
and customary closing conditions.
FC SAN business should add $1.4 billion of highly profitable
annual revenue.
Despite mid-single-digit negative growth for the FC SAN
switching market from
workload migration to the public cloud, higher average selling
prices (ASP) from
storage upgrades to support customers' mission-critical data
will offset lower
unit demand. More fully integrated component platforms also
should drive
increased customer penetration for Broadcom. As a result, Fitch
expects at least
low-single-digit organic growth for Broadcom through the
intermediate-term.
Brocade should be immediately accretive to Broadcom's
profitability, given
Brocade's more than 70% gross profit margins, versus Fitch's
estimate of gross
profit margins (adjusted for the impact of purchase price
accounting,
restructuring and stock-based compensation) in the mid-50s for
Broadcom. Fitch
expects Broadcom's profitability will continue expanding from
incremental cost
savings from ongoing acquisition-related restructuring. Brocade
could add as
much as $900 million of operating EBITDA (upon divestiture of
the IP networking
business), resulting in a Fitch estimated $7.6 billion of
combined operating
EBITDA at closing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Broadcom
include:
--Broadcom continues more than low-digit organic revenue growth
through the
intermediate term, driven by broad-based demand across its
businesses.
--Broadcom closes the Brocade acquisition and enters into an
agreement to divest
the IP Switching and associated Services business during fiscal
2017 and both
close at the end of fiscal 2017.
--Brocade's revenue growth is flat with higher ASPs from product
upgrades
offsetting lower unit volume from workload migration.
--Broadcom continues using annual FCF for debt reduction,
resulting in total
leverage approaching 2x exiting fiscal 2018.
--Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin in the low 40x range,
with ongoing
benefits from acquisition-related restructuring offset by
modestly net dilutive
profit margins from future acquisitions.
--Fitch assumes 10% annual dividend growth and no share
repurchases over the
intermediate term.
--Annual FCF (includes dividends) of $3 billion-$4 billion
through the
intermediate term organically funds incremental acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action could occur if:
-- Broadcom can achieve and sustain total leverage near 2x in
the near term,
driven by a combination of repayment of Term Loan A borrowings
and operating
EBITDA growth from higher revenue and cost synergies related to
the legacy
Broadcom and Brocade acquisitions;
--Structurally higher annual FCF will organically fund
incremental acquisitions;
--Fitch expects Broadcom will sustain structurally higher
revenue levels, which
will sustain operating EBITDA margins in the high 30s to low 40s
through a
normalized semiconductor cycle, resulting in annual FCF
structurally above $3
billion.
Negative rating actions could occur if:
--Fitch expects total leverage to remain closer to 3x, likely
from serial
debt-financed acquisitions or the initiation of more aggressive
shareholder
returns;
--Material share losses resulting in negative revenue growth and
lower operating
EBITDA margin sustained below 30%, resulting in annual FCF
insufficient to
sustain target total leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes liquidity was solid as of Oct. 30, 2016 and
supported by:
--$3.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, nearly all of which
was readily
available given the company's Singapore domicile;
--$500 million undrawn RCF expiring Feb. 1, 2021.
Fitch's expectation for $3 billion to $4 billion of annual FCF
also supports
liquidity.
Pro forma for the senior notes offering and anticipated
application of proceeds,
total debt at Oct. 30, 2016 was:
--$1.7 billion of senior unsecured Term Loan A;
--$12 billion of senior unsecured notes with various maturities.
The ratings and Outlook incorporate potential for Broadcom to
flex up the senior
notes offering but Fitch expects net proceeds would be used for
additional Term
Loan A reduction of pre-funding the Brocade acquisition.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Broadcom Cayman Finance Limited
-- Long-term IDR Upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
-- RCF affirmed at 'BBB';
-- Term Loan affirmed at 'BBB'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
-- Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3210
Secondary Analyst
David E. Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3125
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 10, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch made no
financial statement
adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the
published
financial statements of Broadcom Limited were made.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017408
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001