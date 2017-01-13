(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ireland's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Ireland's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A'. The Country
Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs and
short-term debt at 'F1'. The rating of National Asset Management
Ltd's (NAMA)
guaranteed issuance has also been affirmed at 'F1', in line with
the sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ireland's 'A' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Ireland's sovereign ratings are supported by strong institutions
and a wealthy,
flexible economy, with the highest per-capita income in the 'A'
category.
Moreover, economic growth has outpaced peers in the last three
years and the
sovereign balance sheet is rapidly improving. These factors are
balanced by
downside risks, primarily related to external developments such
as Brexit and
shifts in global policies on corporate tax.
Economic growth remains strong, underpinned by private and
public consumption
and higher investment in previously ailing sectors such as
construction.
Preliminary estimates from the Central Statistical Office
indicate GDP growth of
6.9% y-o-y in 3Q16, the fastest rate in the EU. Although
headline GDP is heavily
influenced by developments in the multinational sector with
limited impact on
domestic activities, labour figures also point to a robust
recovery, with
employment growth averaging close to 3% in 2016. The impact of
the Brexit vote
on the Irish economy has been limited so far, although a few
export sectors such
as agri-processing have struggled from a weaker pound. In this
context, Fitch
has revised its 2016 GDP growth estimate to 4.3%, from 4.0%
previously.
Fitch expects GDP growth to average over 2.5% in 2017-19, but it
is subject to
risks. Although formal UK-EU negotiations are yet to start, the
prospects of the
UK leaving the EU single market is high, raising the risks that
Ireland will
eventually face trade and mobility barriers with its biggest
economic partner.
The UK accounts for about 17% of total Irish goods and
services.. Long-standing
financial and investment linkages could also be at risk.
According to various
studies, the UK leaving the single market could reduce Irish GDP
by up to 4%
over the next decade relative to a no-change baseline.
Changes to corporate tax policies in the US or Europe is another
important
downside risk. Ireland's low and stable tax regime has helped
attract
multinationals over the last two decades, but it could face
increased
competition and/or pressure if other countries apply a similar
model.
We expect the general government deficit to have fallen to a
nine-year low of
0.9% of GDP in 2016, in line with official estimates. Revenue
growth in 2016
outperformed original expectations thanks to high corporate tax
income.
Expenditure was kept at bay, even with extra healthcare costs.
Fitch expects a
further narrowing of the deficit in 2017-18, with the government
maintaining a
strong commitment to fiscal prudence in light of rising external
risks.
Public debt continues to fall in line with robust nominal growth
and lower
interest expenditure. Under our baseline scenario, which does
not include any
asset disposals of state-controlled banks, we forecast general
government debt
to fall from 75.1% in 2016 to 53.0% of GDP by 2025. This
compares with 120% of
GDP in 2012 and would be in line with the current 'A' median of
52.1%. However,
debt/GDP ratios are flattered by recent upward revisions to GDP,
with other
measures such as interest payments/revenue and debt/revenue
remaining at
significantly higher levels than the peer median.
The private sector remains highly leveraged, weighing on the
performance of the
overall economy and the banking sector. According to Central
Bank of Ireland
(CBI) data, non-financial corporate debt stood at 260% of GDP in
Q216, from 200%
in 2012 and one of the highest levels in Europe. The majority of
this debt is
tied to non-resident borrowers (multinationals), but domestic
companies still
report high levels of NPLs and difficulties accessing new
finance. Similarly,
although household indebtedness is now more moderate (at 150% of
income in
2Q16), there is still a significant proportion of households
with high exposure
to tracker mortgages and hence vulnerable to interest rate
changes.
Asset quality at Irish banks remains weak despite strong
improvements driven by
positive economic momentum. NPLs as a percentage of outstanding
loans stood at
17% in Q316, even though impaired loans in most sectors are
falling at a brisk
pace. The profitability of Irish banks continues to be affected
by the low
interest environment. Demand for new lending should continue to
increase fuelled
by increasing domestic consumption and employment growth.
Macro-prudential
measures imposed by the CBI should continue to moderate house
price growth.
The current account posted large surpluses in the first three
quarters of 2016,
averaging over 12% of GDP. However, the positive data hide
developments in the
domestic economy, as the surplus is inflated by activities of
large
multinationals. For instance, disaggregated merchandise trade
data highlights
the impact from the Brexit vote, with exports to the UK falling
by almost 10%
y-o-y in 3Q16. Revisions to financial account and external debt
data are common
and complicate the assessment of Ireland's external position.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ireland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/-3 notches because: in our view the country is
recovering from a
crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of four notches reflects
the following
adjustments:-
-Macro: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that GDP growth figures
(including the
exceptional 2015 outturns) do not entirely reflect real
developments in the
economy; and macroeconomic data is subject to large revisions.
- Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect still high levels of
government debt.
The SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to
government debt/GDP
and does not fully capture the higher risk at high debt levels.
Moreover, the
activities of multinationals inflate GDP and flatter debt ratios
but it's a
sector that is hard to tax.
- External Finances: -1 notch. The model gives 2-notch
enhancement for reserve
currency but one-notch uplift is more appropriate for Ireland
given the
country's recent financial crisis and need of an IMF programme.
Net external
debt is well above peers and exposure to Brexit highlights
vulnerabilities to
shocks.
- Structural Factors: -1 notch, to reflect weakness in the
banking system for
which the average viability rating is two categories below the
sovereign rating.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
-Significant reduction in the general government debt/GDP ratio.
-Reduction in external vulnerabilities, including evidence that
the economy is
resilient to Brexit.
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
-Divergence from the fiscal targets that reverses the decline in
the GGGD/GDP.
-Weaker economic performance, e.g. trigger by external shocks,
resulting in a
substantial deterioration of banks' existing loan portfolios or
a negative
impact on the fiscal stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.5%
of GDP in 2017-25, trend real GDP growth averaging 2.4% per
year, an average
effective interest rate of 2.8%, and GDP deflator inflation of
1.7%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here

Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
