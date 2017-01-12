(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB(Exp)' rating to Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s (ACG) planned issuance of up to $1 billion of senior unsecured notes. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The expected rating is equalized with ACG's existing senior unsecured debt rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR), reflecting Fitch's expectation that there will not be a material impact to the company's leverage metrics as far as its stated target of 3.0x-3.5x on a debt-to-equity basis, as proceeds will be used to repay currently outstanding amounts under ACG's revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. Leverage, based on debt-to-tangible equity, was 2.73x, as of Sept. 30, 2016. On a pro forma basis including the proposed issuance and debt repayment, leverage is expected to be 2.84x, as of the same date. The new notes will rank equally with existing senior unsecured debt in ACG's capital structure. The equalization of the unsecured debt ratings with the LT IDR of 'BBB' reflects ACG's predominately unsecured funding profile and significant pool of available unencumbered assets, which provides material support to the unsecured noteholders. This is viewed positively by Fitch, as it provides additional balance sheet flexibility in times of market stress. Fitch last took rating actions on ACG following the agency's broader aircraft lessor industry review conducted on July 26, 2016, at which point ACG was upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The upgrade was supported by ACG's improved standalone financial metrics, notably a reduced leverage appetite, consistent operating margins and profitability metrics over time, as well as a favorable funding profile and strong balance sheet flexibility relative to peers. Rating constraints specific to ACG include modestly weaker net spreads relative to peers given the company's focus on narrowbody aircraft in the first quarter of their useful life as well as its strategic focus on longer-duration funding, which together generate lower yields and modestly higher cost of funding relative to peers. Rating constraints applicable to the broader aircraft leasing industry include the monoline and wholesale-funded nature of the business model and susceptibility of air passenger traffic levels to economic cycles and other exogenous shocks. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings of the senior unsecured debt are sensitive to changes in ACG's LT IDR and the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets in a stressed scenario, relative to outstanding debt. A decline in the level of unencumbered asset coverage combined with a material increase in the use of secured debt could result in the notching between the LT IDR and the unsecured debt. Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum for ACG's IDR or unsecured debt ratings in the near term. However, an upgrade of the standalone credit profile over the long term could be driven by a demonstrated ability to manage balance sheet leverage below 3x, while maintaining an above-industry peer average earnings profile. Fitch will continue to monitor the consistency of ACG's fleet age, unencumbered assets, operating cash flow generation, liquidity and funding diversity, while managing the additional expectations and demands of a publicly traded company. Positive rating actions could also be driven by more explicit forms of support from PLIC, though this is not currently anticipated by Fitch particularly in light of the partial IPO under consideration. Conversely, negative rating momentum could be driven by significant deterioration in ACG's operating performance or net margins, or a material decline in operating cash flow generation resulting from a significant weakening of sector or economic conditions. A material shift in current fleet or funding strategy, a sustained increase in balance sheet leverage above 3.5x and/or a reduced commitment by management to manage leverage below 3.5x could result in negative rating momentum. Negative momentum could also arise if Fitch's assessment of PLIC's willingness or ability to provide timely support to ACG changes. More specifically, ratings could be adversely affected under a scenario where PLIC no longer retains a majority and controlling interest in ACG, whereby Fitch would remove the one notch of support uplift and ACG would be rated on the basis of its standalone credit risk profile. ACG is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of PLIC, and a leading global lessor and manager of 266 commercial aircraft to 100 airlines in over 45 countries. The aircraft portfolio totaled $7.89 billion in net book value as of Sept. 30, 2016. Fitch assigns the following ratings: Aviation Capital Group Corp. --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB(EXP)' Fitch currently rates the issuer as follows: Aviation Capital Group Corp. --Long-Term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Date of Relevant Committee: July 25, 2016
Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) 