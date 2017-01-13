(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed COFCO
(Hong Kong)
Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'A-'; the Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
Fitch also affirmed the ratings on the following notes at 'A-':
the USD500m
notes due 2018 and the USD500m notes due 2023, both issued by
Prosperous Ray
Limited and guaranteed by COFCO HK; and the USD800m notes due
2019 issued by
Double Rosy Limited, guaranteed by Joy City Property Limited and
credit enhanced
by a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking from COFCO
HK.
Fitch applied a top-down approach using our Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
criteria to rate COFCO HK's IDR one level below that of sole
owner COFCO
Corporation (COFCO) due to their very strong operational and
strategic linkages.
COFCO's credit level is, in turn, notched down one level from
China's Long-Term
IDR (A+/Stable) to reflect the very close linkage between COFCO
and the
State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). COFCO is
the largest vertically integrated trader and supplier of
agricultural and food
products and services in China, and is 100%-owned by the
sovereign via SASAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Position Unchanged: COFCO's strategic cooperation with
China Grain
Reserve Corp (Sinograin), an SOE mainly responsible for managing
the country's
strategic grain reserves, and consolidation of Chinatex Corp.
(Chinatex), a
state-owned textile and grains trading group, affirms the
company's strategic
role in China's food security. Sinograin, COFCO and Chinatex
were the three SOEs
involved in China's policy grain reserve operations. After
consolidating
Chinatex, COFCO also became a leading corporation involved in
edible oil and
cotton, with an 18% market share in China's edible oil
processing market and
close to 10% share in the global cotton market.
Key Role in SOE Reform: COFCO is one of a few key SOEs chosen by
the Chinese
government to pilot SOE reforms. During the past year, COFCO had
cut headquarter
costs and reorganised operating subsidiaries into 18 specialised
business units
that will be given greater autonomy, but also be held more
accountable in terms
of profitability and operational efficiency. Fitch believes that
the pace of SOE
reform is likely to be gradual, but COFCO's role in SOE reform
further underpins
its strategic importance to China's SASAC.
Strong Parent/Subsidiary Linkage: COFCO has said it is grooming
the Hong Kong
unit as its platform for globalisation. COFCO HK accounted for
74% of COFCO's
total revenue and 62% of total assets in 2015. COFCO has
absolute management
control over COFCO HK, including a centralised treasury
management.
Improving 2016 Performance: COFCO HK's operating profit more
than doubled yoy in
1H16, drive by higher commodity prices and better trading
performance. In
addition, the performance of COFCO's international business has
improved. Fitch
expects the company to report that this improving trend had
continued through
2016.
Leverage Remains High: Fitch expects the company to report
leverage had improved
slightly in 2016, from 2015, due to higher profitability; but we
will continue
to see its FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining above 10x in the
next two to
three years. COFCO HK's leverage ratios had remained high at
end-2015, following
two major overseas acquisitions the past few years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Fitch applied a top-down approach using our Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
criteria to rate COFCO HK's IDR one level below that of sole
owner COFCO due to
their very strong operational and strategic linkages.
COFCO's credit level is, in turn, assessed by notching down one
level from
China's Long-Term IDR to reflect the very close linkage between
COFCO and SASAC.
COFCO is the largest vertically integrated trader and supplier
of agricultural
and food products and services in China, and is 100%-owned by
the sovereign via
SASAC.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
- Low-single-digit EBITDA margins in 2016-2019;
- Capex at 2% of revenues;
- No major international M&As.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Negative rating action on the Chinese sovereign;
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO HK and COFCO;
- Weakening of the linkages between COFCO and the sovereign
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- Positive rating action on the Chinese sovereign;
- Strengthening of the linkages between COFCO and the Chinese
sovereign;
- Moves by COFCO to inject other core assets, including COFCO
Trading Ltd and
China Grains & Logistics Corporation, into COFCO HK, may prompt
us to remove the
one-notch rating difference between COFCO HK and COFCO.
LIQUIDITY
Smooth Funding Access: Liquidity is not a concern for COFCO HK
due to its close
relationship with commercial banks and policy banks in China,
access to offshore
funding sources, and support from the parent's central treasury
practice.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017503
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001