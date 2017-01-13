(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Indonesian
mobile operator PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has
simultaneously affirmed XL's National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(idn)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on the
agency's national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to
issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default
risk relative to
all other issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Headroom for Axiata: XL's 'BBB' rating reflects the credit
strength of its
66.4% parent, Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata). We continue to use
the top-down
method to assess XL, with Axiata as a basis, to reflect XL's
strategic
importance to its parent. XL is the largest contributor to
Axiata's EBITDA and
capex.
However, our assessment of Axiata incorporates an expectation
that the group
will deleverage through a partial sale of its tower business, or
some other
means. If this does not happen, we would be likely to take
negative rating
action which would lead to corresponding action on XL.
Deleveraging to 2.5x: Fitch expects XL's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to improve to
around 2.5x in 2017 and 2018 (2015: 4.2x), following a
meaningful debt-reduction
through a rights issue in June 2016. XL's debt including lease
liabilities had
declined to IDR18.9trn (2015: IDR29.4trn) by end-September 2016.
In addition,
its US dollar debt exposure had fallen to 30% (at end-September
2015: 64%); XL's
only US dollar borrowings now comprise bank loans amounting to
USD350m which
have been hedged to maturity, reducing the exposure to any
adverse forex
fluctuations.
Gradual Recovery: Our forecasts assume a slow recovery in
revenue as the company
refines its strategy to regain revenue share and drive
meaningful EBITDA growth.
We forecast low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth and an
operating EBITDA
margin of around 37%-38% (9M16: 38.8%) for 2017 and 2018.
Operating EBITDA is
likely to be stagnant at around IDR8trn, as higher tower leases
and marketing
expenses offset growth in data revenue. XL plans to improve data
monetisation as
early as 1Q17, and to grow faster than the industry by 3Q17.
Competition to Stabilise: The industry's growing focus on
improving data yields
should help stabilise competition and gradually increase data
monetisation. The
second-largest Indonesian telco PT Indosat Tbk's (BBB/Stable)
indicated plans to
reduce bonus data allowances starting end-2016, which we feel is
a positive move
to drive more rational pricing and ease pressure on margins.
FCF Deficit: XL's cash flow from operations in 2017 may not be
sufficient to
meet a higher annual capex budget of close to IDR7trn (2015:
IDR4.6trn), given
the company's emphasis on network improvements intended to
reinforce its
leadership strategy in data. Capex expansion will focus mainly
on 4G expansion
and to narrow the network coverage and quality gap between XL
and market leader
PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel, AAA(idn)) outside of Java.
We assume no
dividend payout in 2017 and 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Gradual recovery in revenue; to grow by low- to
mid-single-digits after
posting an expected 5% decline in 2016;
- Competition to stabilise as telcos gradually rationalise bonus
data allowance
to drive monetisation;
- Operating EBITDA margin of around 37%-38% in 2017-2018;
- Average annual capex of around IDR7trn in 2017-2018;
- No dividend payments until 2019;
- No M&A or divestments; and
- Average interest cost of around 9.5% per annum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- An upgrade of Fitch's credit view of Axiata will benefit XL's
international
ratings. However, an upgrade of the Foreign-Currency IDR would
be contingent on
Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB' being upgraded. XL's
Foreign-Currency IDR
is currently at the same level as the Country Ceiling.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- A downgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling, which would lead
to a downgrade in
XL's Foreign-Currency IDR
- Weakening of linkages with Axiata
- A downgrade of Fitch's credit view of Axiata.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant on Refinancing: We expect XL to refinance a portion of
its debt when its
fall due in 2017. As of end-September 2016, its IDR3.3trn cash
balance is
insufficient to cover short-term debt maturities (including
lease liabilities)
of IDR4.5trn over the next 12 months. However, we believe XL has
reasonable
refinancing ability, with access to local banks and capital
markets. XL had
reduced its US dollar debt exposure over the past one year with
proceeds from
the rights issue, and debt refinancing with rupiah-denominated
sukuk.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT XL Axiata Tbk
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
IDR5trn sukuk ijarah programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
All outstanding issuance from the sukuk ijarah programme
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Janice Chong (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Rufina Tam (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+6221 2988 6813
Secondary Analyst (International Ratings)
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017496
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001