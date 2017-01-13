(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Hydoo International Holdings
Limited (Hydoo) at
'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. The company's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on its outstanding USD160m 13.75% senior
unsecured bond
due 2018 have also been affirmed at 'B-', with a Recovery Rating
of 'RR4'.
The rating is supported by Hydoo's manageable leverage, achieved
through a
controlled pace of construction and land acquisition, slow sales
strategy to
protect margins and adequate liquidity. The rating is
constrained by weak sales
performance amid sluggish trade centre demand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Trade Centre Demand: Contracted sales for trade centre and
logistic
developers weakened further in 2016 due to small-to-medium
enterprises scaling
down new investments, slower relocation demand, delays in local
governments
completing transport networks and lower investor appetite for
commercial
properties. Hydoo recorded CNY1.1bn in contracted sales for
1H16.
The developer's average selling price declined to around
CNY4,700 per square
metre (sq m), from CNY6,400 per sq m in 2015, due to a larger
portion of
residential product sales coming from third- and fourth-tier
cities, which
recorded average selling prices of between CNY3,000-4,000 per sq
m (1H16: 27% of
total sales compared with 2% in 2015). Fitch expects Hydoo's
contracted sales to
reach around CNY2.5bn in 2016 and 2017, as there are no signs of
recovery in the
trade centre industry.
Lower-Tier Cities Riskier: Hydoo's trade centres are mainly in
tier-3 and tier-4
cities to tap relocation and urbanisation demand. Fitch believes
sales are more
volatile in these cities than in more developed locations and
demand may reach
saturation faster due to the smaller populations and GDP in
these economies.
Sales for subsequent phases of Hydoo's large-scale integrated
trade centre
projects - those greater than 400,000 sq m - hinge on continued
urbanisation,
which may slow due to growing market uncertainty.
Rising but Manageable Leverage: Hydoo's leverage deteriorated
quickly to 39% at
end-1H16, from 25% at end-2015 and a net cash position at
end-2014, due to
slower sales, continued capex and increasing restricted cash
pledged for bills
payable. However, the company scaled down its construction pace,
with completed
gross floor area falling by 43% yoy in 2016. Land acquisition
also slowed, with
a total land premium of CNY127m in 1H16, compared with CNY857m
in 2015. Fitch
believes Hydoo's large landbank of around 10 million sq m
available for
development provides it with flexibility to reduce land
purchases. Fitch expects
leverage to be at around 30% in 2016 and remaining below a
manageable 40% in
2017 and 2018, supported by the controlled construction pace and
slower land
acquisitions.
Liquidity Pressure Alleviated: Hydoo's liquidity was tight at
end-1H16, with an
unrestricted cash balance of CNY794m only covering 44% of
CNY1.2bn in short-term
debt and the USD80m outstanding convertible bond with Pingan
Real Estate Capital
Limited, which had early redemption starting in January 2016.
However, Hydoo's
liquidity improved from mid-2016 following the company's 2H16
offshore financing
activities, including issuance of two offshore bonds totalling
USD120m at 13.75%
to repay the convertible bond. Fitch does not believe Hydoo
faces any short-term
liquidity pressure given its proven refinancing ability.
Low Recurring Non-Development Income: Hydoo's business profile
is constrained by
its focus on trade centre development and low recurring
non-development income,
which contributed 3% of revenue in the last 12 months to 1H16.
The lack of
diversification weakens cash flow quality and increases
operation risk during
industry downturns.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hydoo
include:
- Contracted sales remaining weak at CNY2.4bn-2.8bn each year
between 2016-2018.
- Construction expenditure at CNY1.6bn-1.8bn each year between
2016-2018.
- Land replenishment ratio (land acquired/gross floor area
presold) at 0.8x-1.2x
in 2016-2018.
- EBITDA margin at 25%-32% in 2016 and 2017 (2015: 34%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- deterioration in refinancing prospects that has a significant
adverse effect
on Hydoo's liquidity profile.
No positive rating action is expected in the next 12-18 months
given persisted
weak industry demand.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebecca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Tertiary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
