(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Castile-La Mancha's (CLM) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3'. The
ratings on the senior
unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged 'BBB-' Support Rating
Floor being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities, including CLM. This supports
the 'BBB-'
rating, which is stronger than the region's intrinsic credit
profile. Fitch will
monitor the ongoing debate regarding liquidity support from the
central
government to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Central Government Support
The Support Rating Floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the absolute priority of debt servicing
by law as per
article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; access to state
liquidity mechanisms
such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial
Facility Fund (FFF),
and the budgetary stability law (BSL), which enforces fiscal
discipline on local
and regional governments (LRGs).
The region held around EUR9.8bn debt from state liquidity
mechanisms at
end-2016, or approximately 70% of its total debt, illustrating
strong support
from the central government. This includes the FLA, which was
established in
2012 by the central government to support Spanish regions facing
difficulties in
accessing capital markets, and the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a
mechanism to help
regions pay their arrears to suppliers. Debt contracted under
these mechanisms
is repaid evenly over 10 years.
In Fitch's view, CLM's access to state support will continue to
ensure timely
debt servicing, as the region faces high redemptions over the
next three years,
which as of end-2016 exceeded 25% of outstanding debt. Fitch
expects a normal
application of the state mechanisms in 2017, after the delays
during 1H16 caused
by the implementation of reinforced monitoring and fiscal
discipline from the
Ministry of Finance and Civil Service (MinHap) over Spanish
regions. The last
instalment of the 2016 state mechanism programme made in
December distributed
more than EUR4bn among the Spanish regions.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, CLM's funding needs of
EUR1.8bn in 2017 will
rely on the FLA, increasing the weight of state mechanism in the
region's total
debt. However, CLM is willing to diversify their funding sources
and to
tentatively tap markets, all within the prudential policy limits
in place.
Expected improvement in fiscal performance will slow down debt
increase, and
higher expected operating revenues may have resulted in a slight
decline of the
debt-to-current revenue ratio in 2016, from 273% in 2015.
Current Balance Still Negative
Negative current balances since 2008 and a high debt burden mean
that the
standalone credit metrics of CLM are weaker than its ratings
indicate. Fitch
expects an improvement of budgetary performance in 2016, due to
an additional
EUR260m inflow stemming from higher financial system allocations
and a positive
settlement from 2014, as well as a lower debt burden. Tax
reforms leading to a
potential annual collection increase of EUR40m are also
expected, to a lesser
extent, to have contributed to the improvement in fiscal
performance.
Despite an expected personnel cost increase of close to 5%, CLM
will post a
smaller negative current margin of around 10% in 2016, versus
13.6% in 2015
according to Fitch's base case scenario.
Overall, Fitch's base case scenario forecasts a 2016 fiscal
deficit at 0.7%-1%,
in breach of the 0.7% deficit target.
Slight Fiscal Improvement Ahead
The region's government has drafted a budget for 2017, subject
to the passing of
the national budget of the state and thus confirming financial
system
allocations. Moreover, as the Socialist Party is governing in
minority, it needs
support from other parties represented in the regional
parliament to pass the
2017 budget. The 2016's budget was rolled over in December 2016
to cover the
interim period. Fitch expects CLM to continue improving its
budgetary
performance in 2017, although the current balance is likely to
remain negative.
Regional Economy in Recovery
CLM has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with a GDP per
capita equivalent
to 78% of the national average in 2015. Fitch expects nominal
GDP to have grown
around 3% in 2016, slightly below the national rate, and for
this trend to
continue. The labour market has also improved as unemployment
decreased to 22.7%
in 3Q16 (Spain 18.9%), from 24.7% in 3Q15. Exports saw a record
7.5% growth
y-o-y as of end-October 2016, although the region still has a
trade deficit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As CLM's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor
for Spanish
autonomous communities, they would likely be downgraded if the
floor is removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish regions
over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the rating
floor if state
support measures are withdrawn or if the central government's
ability and
willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the
regions
deteriorates.
Discussion on the regional financial system is ongoing in Spain,
and changes are
in prospect over the medium term. Nevertheless, Fitch believes
the revenue of
CLM is unlikely to decrease as a result.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017545
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
