(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ache
Laboratorios
Farmaceuticos S.A.'s (Ache) ratings as follows:
--Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
Outlook Negative;
--Local currency (LC) IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable.
Ache's FC IDR is constrained by Brazil's 'BB+' Country Ceiling,
and its Negative
Outlook follows Fitch's Negative Outlook for Brazil's sovereign
rating (FC IDR
'BB'). Ache's operations are predominantly in Brazil, with less
than 3% of
revenues coming from exports. The company does not have
cross-border issuances.
RATING DRIVERS
Ache's ratings are supported by its strong business position in
the Brazilian
pharmaceutical market and its leadership position in the
prescription drug
segment. The ratings also incorporate Ache's conservative
financial strategy
underpinned by an unleveraged capital structure and adequate
liquidity profile.
The need for constant drug innovation, the fierce competition
and the regulatory
burden of the sector are seen as manageable risks.
Fitch expects Ache to remain relatively unscathed by the
recession in Brazil,
reflecting the resilience of its business fundamentals. The
company's strategy
to diversify its portfolio of products and therapeutic drug
classes should
continue to demand extra oversight on SG&A and put negative
pressure its
operating margins to the 29%-31% range, which is below the
historical 32%-35% of
the last four years.
Solid Business Profile Despite Competition
Ache has a solid and recognized brand in the Brazilian
pharmaceutical industry.
Its diversified product portfolio, leadership in the
prescription drugs segment,
and presence in the fast-growing over-the-counter (OTC),
generics and
dermo-cosmetics segments support its sound business profile.
Ache is the
third-largest laboratory in Brazil in terms of gross revenue and
the second in
net revenues. It also has one of the largest salesforces in the
domestic market,
which provides a key competitive advantage compared with peers.
Ache's margins are robust despite the challenging competition
from large and
well-capitalized multinational pharmaceutical companies over the
last years.
Fitch believes that Ache's operational expertise in Brazil in
combination with
its strong distribution system mitigate the threat of increasing
competition.
Similar to other emerging-markets pharmaceutical companies, Ache
has a narrower
research and development (R&D) product pipeline than its
multinational
competitors and has a weaker portfolio of patented products.
Positively, the
company's exposure to licensing agreements is low, representing
less than 6% of
revenues from these products. Ache has consistently been
increasing its efforts
to innovate and renovate its product portfolio by investing
about 3.0% of its
revenues in R&D. In the last 12 months (LTM) ended September
2016, products
launched rose to 25% of revenues from 16% in 2012. Fitch expects
Ache's new drug
launches should result in an average 25% revenue expansion from
2017-2019.
Lower Profitability but Sound CFFO
Ache has historically presented sound operational performance.
During 2016, the
combination of BRL devaluation and increasing efforts to
diversify its product
portfolio pressured profitability and EBITDA margins. Around 34%
of Ache's cost
of goods sold (COGS) is linked to the U.S. dollar. Fitch
forecasts the company's
EBTIDA margin will move to around 29%-31%, a decline from the
32%-35% over the
last four years.
For LTM Sept. 30, 2016, Ache's net revenue and EBITDA reached
BRL2.5 billion and
BRL721 million, respectively, with EBITDA margins at 28.5%.
These figures
compare with net revenues of BRL2.3 billion and EBITDA of BRL705
million in
2015, with EBITDA of 30.2%. Funds from operations (FFO) and cash
flow from
operations (CFFO) remained quite robust, at BRL535 million and
BRL413 million,
respectively, during the LTM.
Free Cash Flow Remains Pressured by Strong Dividends
Ache has a track record of maintaining an aggressive
shareholder-friendly
policy, which has led to negative free cash flows (FCF) since
2012. Between 2012
and 2016, Ache generated an average negative FCF of BRL55
million. Dividend
distributions averaged BRL377 million in the period.
This aggressive dividend policy has been underpinned by the
company's strong
CFFO and its unleveraged capital structure. Fitch expects that
in a more
challenging scenario, the company would pursue a more
conservative dividend
policy in order to increase its financial flexibility and
sustain its strong
capital structure. During the LTM ended September 2016, Ache
generated negative
FCF of BRL46 million, after BRL148 million capex and BRL311
million of dividend
pay-outs.
Unleveraged Capital Structure
Ache has historically maintained low leverage ratios, and its
credit measures
continue to be quite strong. Fitch's projections indicate a net
debt/EBITDA
ratio below 0.5x in the next three years. In the past five
years, the company's
average leverage, as measured by the FFO adjusted leverage
ratio, was 0.4x,
while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was negative at 0.2x.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenue growth in the mid-single digits from 2017 to 2019;
--Innovation to continue to represent around 25% of revenues
(R&D expenses of
around 3% of revenue);
--EBITDA margin in the range of 29%-31% due to increasing SG&A
related to
diversification of the portfolio;
--Annual average capex of BRL180 million for the next three
years, which
includes the start of construction of the new plant in
Permanbuco;
--Maintenance of the high dividend pay-outs at around 75% of net
income;
--Disbursement of BRL150 million in small
acquisitions/partnerships in the next
three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action:
For the Foreign Currency IDR, positive rating actions are
limited by Brazil's
country ceiling of 'BB+', while for the Local Currency IDR of
'BBB', an upgrade
is unlikely in the medium term.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action:
Ache's credit ratios are very strong at the current rating
level, but unexpected
events that move the company's net leverage beyond 2.5x could
result in negative
rating action for the Local Currency IDR. A further negative
rating action on
Brazil's sovereign ratings and country ceiling could also result
in negative
rating action for the company's foreign currency IDR.
LIQUIDITY
Ache's has historically held a robust liquidity position. As of
Sept. 30, 2016,
Ache's cash balances plus LTM CFFO covered its total debt by
3.2x. As of the
same date, the company reported BRL156 million of cash and
marketable securities
and total adjusted debt of BRL175 million, of which BRL37
million was
short-term. About 78% of Ache's debt is with the Brazilian
Development Bank
(BNDES).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Debora Jalles
Director
+1-312-606-2338
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Committee Chairperson
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2625
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 12, 2017.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017525
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
