LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Iceland's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Positive
from Stable. The IDRs have been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The issue
ratings on
Iceland's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs and
Commercial Paper at
'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook of Iceland's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
External vulnerability is reduced. Current account surpluses and
capital inflows
have strengthened Iceland's external finances. Over 2016, the
ISK appreciated by
13% against the USD, and 16% against the EUR. The Icelandic
authorities have
leaned against the upward pressure and built up FX reserves. At
end-year, FX
reserves had reached ISK815bn (around 34% of GDP). The strong FX
position
allowed the Icelandic authorities to pay down the residual
USD503m of a USD bond
at maturity, without need for refinancing.
Fitch estimates that the current account (CA) surplus was 4.5%
of GDP in 2016,
down from 5.1% in 2015. Tourism receipts are more than
offsetting the trade
deficit, and we expect this to continue, although we forecast
the CA surplus to
fall to 4.1% of GDP by 2018. Net external debt decreased further
in 2016, to an
estimated 24.7% of GDP (down from 41.4% at end-2015), although
it remains higher
than both the 'BBB' and 'A' medians. The net international
investment position
turned positive in 2016 for the first time on record.
Iceland's improved external resilience increases Fitch's
confidence that capital
controls liberalisation will not lead to excessive pressure on
the exchange rate
and the balance of payments. There are risks associated with the
liberalisation
of capital flows. Substantial outflows could put downward
pressure on the
exchange rate - historically, sharp falls in the exchange rate
have pushed up
prices and affected balance sheets. However, the build-up in FX
reserves and
current account surpluses provide significant buffers.
Public sector indebtedness has continued to decline, reducing
risks associated
with the public finances. We estimate that the government debt
ratio declined
from 66.0% of GDP at end-2015 to 58.7% of GDP at end-2016. The
government debt
ratio remains above both the 'BBB' and 'A' medians (40.6% and
52.1%,
respectively). The 2017 budget is largely consistent with the
five-year fiscal
policy statement introduced to parliament last spring. We expect
small surpluses
of 0.2% of GDP in both 2017 and 2018, and forecast the
government debt ratio
will fall to 50.0% by 2018.
The Icelandic economy has continued to grow strongly, driven by
domestic demand
and tourism. We estimate that full-year GDP growth in 2016 was
5.4%, and we
forecast GDP growth to slow to 4.2% this year and 3.0% in 2018.
Investment will
continue rising, but at much slower rates, and we expect higher
inflation and
lower wage growth compared to early 2016 to gradually constrain
private
consumption. Low import prices and an appreciating exchange rate
kept consumer
price rises subdued in 2016. Inflation (on the harmonised HICP)
measure averaged
0.9% in the 11 months to November 2016. We expect inflationary
pressures from
above-trend growth and rising labour costs to lead HICP
inflation to average
2.8% this year and 3% in 2018. However, domestic cost pressures
resulting from
above-trend growth, coupled with the appreciating real exchange
rate, could lead
to overheating and represent a potential risk to macroeconomic
stability.
Iceland's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:-
Iceland's ratings are underpinned by a very high level of income
per capita.
Governance and human development indicators are more akin to the
highest-rated
sovereigns. Policy continuity is likely following parliamentary
elections held
on 29 October. After lengthy negotiations, a government has been
formed
supported by a coalition of Independence, Revival (Vidreisn) and
Bright Future
(Bjort framtid) parties, which has 32 seats, a majority of one
seat. Bjarni
Benediktsson (Independence party), the finance minister in the
previous
government, has been named prime minister.
A recent reform will improve the sustainability of the public
pension system,
moving from a defined benefit to a defined contribution system,
and harmonise
pension eligibility across the economy. Shortfalls in the public
pension schemes
have been addressed by a one-off contribution of around ISK117bn
(around 4.9% of
GDP). This contribution has been financed by transfers of assets
for ISK82.5bn
(mainly loans to the student loan fund), liquid assets (pushing
up on net debt),
and ISK10bn of new government bonds (which increase government
debt).
The Icelandic authorities have taken significant steps over the
past few months
to substantially ease capital controls on Icelandic households
and businesses.
Since October last year, Icelandic residents have been able to
invest in
foreign-currency financial instruments, and purchase one piece
of real estate
per calendar year. The ceiling on investments in
foreign-currency instruments
has recently been raised to ISK100m (USD880,000).
Capital controls on non-resident investors remain. Following the
currency
auction in June, a substantial amount of assets owned by
foreigners remain
'locked in' (ISK191bn in government bonds, around 8% of GDP),
but the risk to
the balance of payments from this overhang of ISK assets has
declined
substantially over the past few years.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Iceland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the
estimate for the
general government balance for 2016 is boosted (by around 16% of
GDP) by the
stability contributions of the old banks' estates, and therefore
do not reflect
underlying trends in public finances
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the
small size of the
economy makes it vulnerable to external shocks and balance of
payments risks
- Structural: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that capital
controls have been in
place since 2008, adversely affecting the business environment
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead, individually or collectively,
to an upgrade
are:
-A track record of continued economic growth without excessive
macroeconomic
imbalances.
-Further reductions in external vulnerability, in the context of
a more open
capital account.
-Continued falls in the public debt ratio, supported by prudent
fiscal policy.
The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-Evidence of overheating in the domestic economy, for example
through wage-price
spirals, inflation overshoots, and adverse effects on household
and corporate
balance sheets.
-Excessive capital outflows leading to external imbalances and
pressures on the
exchange rate
-A weakened commitment to fiscal consolidation in the medium
term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are subject to a number of assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government's implementation strategy for
capital controls
liberalisation continues as planned.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch projects that government
debt as a share
of GDP will decline to 30.0% by 2025.
