(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TalkTalk
Telecom Group
PLC's (TalkTalk) new GBP400m senior unsecured notes due 2022 a
final debt
instrument rating of 'BB-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'.
Proceeds from the issue were principally used to repay
borrowings under the
revolving credit facility and a term loan. The terms of the
issued notes are
materially in line with Fitch's assumptions as detailed in the
agency's rating
action commentary dated 10 January 2017.
The notes' rating is in line with TalkTalk's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB-' as the notes constitute direct, unconditional and
unsecured
obligations of the company.
The rating reflects the sustainable market position of TalkTalk
as a niche
"value-for-money" operator in the UK telecoms market. Higher
demand for data and
greater product penetration represent top-line growth
opportunities. Future cost
savings from its Making TalkTalk Simpler (MTTS) programme, dark
fibre extension
and a reduction in wholesale charges should gradually improve
the company's
profitability over the next three years.
However, its reliance on regulated BT wholesale products means
TalkTalk's
profitability is below the sector average. TalkTalk has
flexibility in balancing
network investments and dividend distributions, but its weak
post-dividend free
cash flow (FCF) profile is a rating constraint.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Niche Value-for-Money Operator
The core strategy of TalkTalk of providing a value-for-money
quad-play service
differentiates it from the other fixed-line operators that have
deep financial
resources, high-quality network infrastructure, and in some
cases, exclusive
access to media content. We believe revenue growth from price
increases is
likely to be limited, given the company's value-for-money
pricing strategy.
However, with the rollout of fibre, the convergence of bundled
products and
expected improvements in the regulatory environment, we expect
opportunities,
especially in the corporate segment with growing demand in data,
and the on-net
segment with higher product penetration.
Favourable Regulatory Framework
The UK telecom regulator (Ofcom) has a history of strong and
pro-competition
regulation in curbing the incumbent's market influence. The
recent move to force
a legal separation of Openreach from BT Group should gradually
shift some of the
market power towards operators, such as TalkTalk, which rely on
access to BT's
wholesale products. This should increase Openreach's
independence and sustain
TalkTalk's market position over the medium term. Nonetheless,
the timing and the
magnitude of future reductions in BT's regulated wholesale
prices remains
uncertain.
Flexible Financial Policy
TalkTalk has had to rely on external funding sources to maintain
its liquidity
profile, because of high capex requirements and regular dividend
distributions.
We do not expect TalkTalk will generate positive FCF in the
financial year to
March 2017 (FY17) given outflows for capex, working-capital
movements and
committed dividends of GBP150m.
However, we believe TalkTalk has the flexibility to manage its
financial policy
to accommodate further investments, including in
Fibre-to-the-Premise (FTTP),
and dividend distributions, to maintain a neutral to positive
FCF. Opportunistic
bolt-on acquisitions or investments might result in FCF being
temporarily
negative and net leverage above its stated target.
Below-Average but Improving Margins
TalkTalk's profitability has been lower than the sector average
with a
last-12-month (LTM) EBITDA margin (Fitch-adjusted) of 14.7% as
of end-September
2016. The margin reflects TalkTalk's business model that is
underpinned by
regulated wholesale access to BT's network, and a Mobile Virtual
Network
Operator (MVNO) agreement with Vodafone, later transferring to
O2, and
commercial arrangements with Sky.
We see opportunities for further cost savings arising from the
MTTS initiative,
extension of dark fibre and potential reduction in wholesale
charges, although
execution risk remains in Talk Talk's plans to meet the
company's financial
targets.
Cyberattack Drags on Performance Temporarily
TalkTalk lost 95,000 customers (around 3% of its customer base)
following the
cyberattack in October 2015 in which 15,000 customers had their
bank account
details stolen, which it has yet to recover. Immediately
following the attack,
the company incurred exceptional costs of around GBP42m,
including measures to
bolster online and IT security.
However, our view is that any long-lasting effects are limited
given the mainly
positive reception from customers to how the company dealt with
the incident,
with TalkTalk's trust score with customers higher now than it
was before the
attacks.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TalkTalk's 'BB' rating reflects the company's established market
position as a
value-for-money operator compared with BT Group Plc
(BBB+/Stable), Sky Plc
(BBB-/RWP) and Virgin Media Inc (BB/Stable), which offer
quad-play products with
their respective differentiating niches. TalkTalk's network
coverage of 96% of
the UK gives it better coverage than Virgin and Sky. TalkTalk's
financial
structure is more conservative than Virgin Media, with a
committed financial
policy targeting a net debt/EBITDA (as defined by TalkTalk) of
2.0x.
However, the business model relies on regulated wholesale access
to BT's
network, leading to an EBITDA margin below average for network
operators. To
generate neutral to positive FCF (post-dividend), TalkTalk is
seeking to balance
investment in its network (including FTTP trials) with regular
dividend
distributions. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or
operating environment
aspects impact the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TalkTalk
include:
- Revenue CAGR growth of 2.6% for FY17-FY19, driven by a
stabilised broadband
subscriber base and steady revenue growth in corporate and
On-net;
- EBITDA margin improvement to 16.8% by FY19, driven by the
benefits of the MTTS
programme, extension of dark fibre and gross margin improvement
from lower BT
wholesale prices
- Combined cash outflows for capex (including investments in
FTTP) and dividends
of over GBP300m in FY17, and GBP250m-GBP300m thereafter?
- Exceptional items related relocation to new site in Salford.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Continued strong operational performance, accompanied by a
financial policy
track record in managing FTTP investments and dividend
distributions, leading to
positive FCF (pre-dividend) in high-single digits; comfortable
liquidity
headroom; and FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.3x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
A shift in financial policy weighted towards shareholder
remuneration or a
material deterioration in key performance indicators, leading to
FCF
(pre-dividend) in low-single digit; shrinking liquidity
headroom; and FFO
adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.8x.
LIQUIDITY
Improved Liquidity
Adjusted for the refinancing, as of end-September 2016, Fitch
expects TalkTalk
to improve its liquidity headroom and have access to total
commitment of RCFs of
GBP610m (undrawn GBP 393m) and debtor securitisation of GBP75m
(undrawn GBP12m).
We view TalkTalk's liquidity as satisfactory following the
refinancing. The
proceeds of the GBP400m senior unsecured notes were principally
used to repay
some of the company's borrowings under the RCF and term loan,
thus pushing out
debt maturities, improving liquidity headroom but increasing
TalkTalk's interest
burden.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Timothy Li
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1386
Secondary Analyst
Peter Wormald
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1357
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 December 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Debt related to operating leases was adjusted so that a multiple
of 8x was used
for property and 5x for network equipment.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
