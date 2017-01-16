(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkcell
Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S's (TCELL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.
TCELL has a stronger underlying business, operating and
financial profile than
would otherwise be reflected in its 'BBB-' rating. Constraints
include the
potential for further material FX depreciation, sovereign
correlation and
expectations of leverage rising to management's stated upper
threshold (ignoring
M&A) of net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x. An appetite for higher
leverage, desire to
increase international revenues to around 40% of the group total
and the
associated FX risk of its hard currency funding strategy, give
rise to an
expectation that leverage will move closer to its 'BBB-' rating
threshold of
funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 2.2x, despite
headroom in the metric
at present (1.2x at YE15).
With the majority of cash flows produced by its domestic
operations, its ratings
and Outlook are effectively constrained by the Turkish sovereign
rating
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Underlying Domestic Business: TCELL exhibits a resilient
business profile
- underpinned by its leading mobile market share and strong
challenger position
in fixed. Fitch regards Turkey as a market with sophisticated
communications
consumption habits, with significant potential for further data
usage growth in
both mobile and fixed. Its mobile position is underpinned by its
leading
position in post-paid (around 52% of its base at 3Q16 (excluding
connected
devices)), the quality of its spectrum portfolio and solid data
offer, along
with scope in the market for further smartphone penetration
(reported at 62% at
3Q16) and data usage.
Fixed Line Investment: Its investment in fibre underpins solid
fixed metrics and
convergence capabilities. Ignoring domicile factors, the
company's operating
profile would support a higher rating.
Solid Financials: For the first nine months of 2016, TCELL
reported revenue
growth of 9%; and EBITDA growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of
31.7%. The latter
was affected by the impact of free emergency communications
packages imposed
following the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016; the EBITDA
margin excluding
this effect would be 34.4%. FFO net leverage at 3Q16 was 1.3x.
Fitch regards
financial performance as strong for the rating.
Shareholder Impasse: An ongoing shareholder dispute remains
unresolved despite
ongoing legal challenges and court rulings. Dividend payments
once again remain
blocked, following a back payment of dividends in 2015 covering
the previous
four years. An ongoing impasse will lead to a build-up of
balance sheet cash;
this provides near-term balance sheet support, which in Fitch's
view obscures
the intended underlying leverage in the business and obstructs
management's
ambitions with respect to an optimal capital structure. The
composition of the
board and management structure appears to be working
effectively; therefore,
shareholder issues are not an overriding constraint.
International Ambition: Management has stated that it wishes to
increase
international revenues to around 40% of the group total (under
10% in 2015). A
binding offer to Telia, for mobile operations in four Eurasian
markets in which
TCELL is already the leading minority investor, made at the
beginning of 2016,
did not proceed; Fitch believes this was due to a disagreement
on valuation.
Telia has since announced that it is seeking a joint exit from
these markets
alongside TCELL. Fitch considers the assets may yet be of
strategic interest to
TCELL and that management remains committed to investing outside
of Turkey.
FX and Leverage: Ongoing depreciation of the TRL (which has lost
around 18%
against the USD from July 2016 to end-2016) and management's
desire to leverage
the balance sheet up to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA (1.5x - 2.0x in the
event of M&A;
0.6x at 3Q16) provide scope for a relatively material increase
in leverage.
Target leverage nonetheless remains in line with our ratings
threshold for TCELL
at 'BBB-'.
Sovereign Capped; Domestic Concentration: With 90% of revenues
and a higher
proportion of cash flows coming from its domestic operations,
TCELL's ratings
are effectively capped at the sovereign rating. While telecom
revenues are not
highly correlated to the economy, they are affected by cyclical
downturns.
Consumer communications habits, particularly in prepaid mobile,
have proven
susceptible to economic downturns.
Turkey's Sovereign Rating: The Outlook on Turkey's 'BBB-' rating
was revised to
Negative in August 2016, prompting us to also revise TCELL's
Outlook to
Negative, in line with actions on two other similarly positioned
domestically-focussed corporates. A downgrade of the sovereign
would be expected
to prompt a downgrade of TCELL, regardless of its underlying
business and
financial strength.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TCELL's ratings are positioned well relative to its closest peer
Turkish
incumbent, Turk Telecom. Turk Telecom has a similar operating
profile, although
unlike TCELL, its strength stems from its incumbent fixed
operations, although
it has higher leverage (YE15: FFO net leverage of 2.0x). Turk
Telecom therefore
faces greater potential ratings pressure given FX debt exposure
and risks
relating to TRL depreciation. Outside of FX risk and associated
sovereign
pressures, TCELL has a similar or stronger ratings profile -
both business and
financial - to similarly or higher rated western European
telecom peers such as
KPN (BBB/Stable), Telefonica Deutschland (BBB/Stable) and TDC
(BBB-/Stable).
TCELL's ratings are effectively capped at the sovereign rating;
No
parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impacts the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of 10% in 2016, reducing to 6.5% by 2020
- EBITDA margin of 32% for the next three years
- CAPEX to sales (excluding spectrum) of 22% in 2016, reducing
to 18% by 2019
- Final spectrum payments relating to 4G auction of TRY1.5bn in
FY17
- No dividend payments over the next three years given current
shareholder
impasse
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action include:
- A revision of the Outlook on the Turkish sovereign to Stable
from Negative
could lead to a change in the Outlook on TCELL's rating.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action:
- Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will remain above
2.25x (which
corresponds to net debt/EBITDA of around 1.5x) on a sustained
basis
- Material deterioration in TCELL's operating conditions or
competitive
environment to the extent financial performance is expected to
materially
underperform Fitch's rating case
- Pre-dividend free cash flow margin sustainably below
mid-single digits
- A reassertion of governance issues, to the extent these affect
management's
ability to remain within targeted financial policies or
implement key business
decisions, or result in the absorption of liabilities not
currently considered
within Fitch's rating case
- It is unlikely that the company would be rated above the
sovereign; a
downgrade of Turkey's rating would result in a negative rating
action for TCELL
Rating sensitivities for Turkish sovereign (BBB-/Negative):
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade:
- Prolonged or deepened political instability, insecurity or
geopolitical
stresses that undermine economic performance or economic policy
credibility
- A materialisation of stresses stemming from external financing
vulnerabilities
- A reversal in the declining trend in debt/GDP or a worsening
of external
imbalances
As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate
developments with a high
likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the following
factors,
individually or collectively, could lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable:
- A more stable and predictable domestic political and security
environment
- Implementation of reforms that address structural deficiencies
in the economy
LIQUIDITY
TCELL reported cash of TRY5.6bn at end-September 2016. The
company has committed
club loan facilities totalling TRY3.0bn (fully drawn at 3Q16),
along with
facilities from China Development Bank of which EUR 500m (partly
drawn as at
3Q16) is available for refinancing existing loans and EUR750m is
available for
infrastructure procurement (undrawn as at 3Q16).
Free cash flow (FCF) is forecast to be negative during 2017
given exceptional
capex and spectrum payments. However, as underlying FCF is
positive and
liquidity is considered sufficient, we expect TCELL to be FCF
positive in FY18.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed (in bullet
points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the
Data Control Form
and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating
committee. This
disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information.
In line with Fitch's approach to lease adjusted debt for
companies operating in
higher interest rate environments Fitch applies a 5x multiple to
TCELL's
operating lease expense (compared with a standard 8x) in
calculating lease
adjusted debt.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017611
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001