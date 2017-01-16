(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed O'Key
Group S.A.'s (O'Key)
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+'.
Fitch has also affirmed LLC O'Key's senior unsecured debt at
'B+'/'A(rus)' with
a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The National Long-Term Rating has
been affirmed at
'A(rus)'. The Outlook is Stable for both IDRs and National
Long-Term Rating.
The ratings reflect the small scale of O'Key as the
seventh-largest food
retailer in Russia. Nevertheless it retains a healthy position
in the Russian
hypermarket segment and a strong brand, especially in its home
St. Petersburg
region, one of the largest retail markets in Russia with strong
consumer
purchasing power.
The ratings also reflect temporarily weaker credit metrics
projected for
2016-2017, albeit still in line with its ratings, as a result of
heightened
competition in the market and start up-losses at its new hard
discounter format.
The Stable Outlook is predicated on the group's financial
headroom increasing
from 2018 as the EBITDA margin improves.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Trading Environment
Competition is intensifying in the Russian food retail market as
consumer
spending remains weak, while large players continue
consolidating the market
with rapid store roll-outs.
As O'Key is only the seventh-largest food retailer in Russia and
has modest
expansion plans for its core hypermarket format, we expect it to
continue to
sacrifice some gross margin to withstand competition. We project
a reduction in
gross margin to below 23% over 2016-2019 (2015: 23.6%). This is
despite some
support from improved purchasing terms due to a strengthened
commercial team and
increased procurement from regional suppliers, as well as a
decrease in supply
chain costs following the construction of a new warehouse in
2016.
Scaling Back Discounter Roll-Outs
O'Key has scaled back plans for its new hard discounter (Da!)
openings over
2017-2019. Slower growth of the store base will postpone the
format achieving
breakeven to 2018 from the previously expected 2017. Therefore
the group's
EBITDA margin should remain under pressure in 2016-2017 before
recovering in
2018 when the new format should gain critical mass.
Our projections also assume that sales density at hard
discounters should catch
up with industry averages. Nevertheless, the ratings continue to
incorporate
execution risks around the expansion of the group's new format,
as O'Key
balances the need to expand the format to gain critical mass
with meeting
profitability targets.
EBITDA Margin under Pressure
Fitch expects O'Key's EBITDA margin to decline to 5.7% in 2016
and remain around
this level in 2017 (2015: 6.1%) due to a mild decline in gross
margin and losses
in growing discounter operations. Our expectation of recovery of
the EBITDA
margin to 6.2% in 2018-2019 is based on the discount stores
breaking even and
lower staff costs partly offsetting the gross margin decrease.
Slow Revenue Growth
We expect O'Key's revenue to grow 7% per annum over the medium
term (2015: 7%),
which is the lowest among public Russian food retailers, but
high by European
standards. This is based on 5% annual sales growth in O'Key's
core hypermarket
and supermarket formats, which in turn is driven by new store
openings. We
however conservatively assume close-to-zero like-for-like (LfL)
sales growth
over the medium term due to the competitive market environment.
Positively LfL sales growth should be supported by O'Key's
strong brand,
continued assortment adjustments towards cheaper goods and
private label, and by
a gradual recovery in non-food sales.
Credit Metrics Consistent with Ratings
We expect O'Key's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross
leverage and FFO
fixed charge coverage to weaken in 2016-2017 before recovering
in 2018 as EBITDA
margin improves, while capex remains moderate at 3%-4% of sales.
We expect FFO
adjusted gross leverage to fall to 3.7x by 2019 (2015: 4.1x),
which is
conservative for the industry but consistent with the rating
given O'Key's
weaker-than-peers business profile.
However, weak financial performance for example due to delays in
achieving
profitability for its discounter format or greater-than-expected
margin
attrition not offset by other cash preservation measures,
resulting in
permanently impaired credit metrics could put negative pressure
on the rating or
outlook.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
The rating differential between O'Key (B+/Stable) and its
Russian peers X5
(BB/Stable) and Lenta (BB/Stable) stems from the company's
weaker business
profile due to its smaller scale and market position, more
limited growth
prospects as well as more volatile margins and LfL sales
performance. Leverage
is slightly higher than its peers, although we expect some
deleveraging in the
next three as the expanding discount format begins to generate
operating
profits.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of, 7% per year supported by 5% revenue growth
in hypermarket
and supermarket formats and discounter format openings.
- EBITDA margin decreasing to 5.7% in 2016-2017, before
recovering to above 6%
in 2018 as discounter format breaks even in 2018
- Capex at 3%-4% of revenue over 2016-2019, reflecting fewer
store openings.
- Dividends of around RUB1.3bn per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- Continued contraction in LfL sales growth relative to peers
and failure in
executing its expansion plan;
- EBITDA margin erosion to below 5.5% on a sustained basis
(2015: 6.1%);
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis
(2015: 4.1x);
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.7x on a sustained basis
(2015: 1.7x);
- Deterioration of liquidity as a result of weaker internal cash
flow generation
or worsened access to external funding.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
- Solid execution of its expansion plan with faster revenue
growth from improved
LfL sales and accelerated store expansion, while preserving its
market position
and financial discipline;
- Maintaining EBITDA margin above 6.5%;
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage below 3.5x on a sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage around 2.0x on a sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity
At end-October 2016 O'Key's liquidity was adequate as cash
balances of RUB2.6bn
and undrawn committed credit facilities of RUB5.9bn were
sufficient to cover
short-term debt of RUB5.4bn and expected negative free cash flow
for 2017.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1069
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-2015 to reflect
restricted cash of
RUB1.5bn needed for seasonal changes in working capital
requirements.
Leases: Fitch has adjusted end-2015 debt by applying a multiple
of 6.0x of
yearly operating lease expense related to long-term assets
(RUB4,728m for 2015).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
