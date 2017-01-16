(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PJSC
Rostelecom's
(Rostelecom) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
Rostelecom is Russia's leading fixed-line telecoms operator, and
the largest
broadband and pay TV provider. It is the key infrastructure
provider in the
interests of national security and is the sole contractor for
many nationwide
projects that will likely preserve its incumbent status.
Fitch expects the company's net leverage to moderately increase
to 2.5x funds
from operations (FFO) by 2018 from an estimated 2.3x in 2016,
driven primarily
by higher dividend payouts. However, Rostelecom retains
comfortable headroom
below the downgrade threshold of 3.5x FFO adjusted net leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Incumbent Positions
Rostelecom retains its strong market positions in all key
fixed-line segments,
supported by its substantial network and fibre deployment,
effective regulatory
protection and continuing improvements in customer service. The
company leads
the market in fixed broadband and pay TV services, holding
around a one-third
market share by revenue in both segments, and ahead of number
two and three
players by a significant margin. Rostelecom continues to expand
its positions in
other digital services segments, such as data centres where the
company became
the number one player in 2015.
Fixed Voice Decline Mitigated
The fixed line voice segment continues to demonstrate sharp
revenue declines,
driven primarily by fixed-to-mobile substitution and growing
popularity of VoIP
services. Rostelecom is able to offset these declines with
robust revenue growth
in other segments, primarily broadband, pay TV and value added
services (VAS) &
clouds services. However, the change in the revenue mix combined
with
inflationary pressures is putting pressure on Rostelecom's
EBITDA margin.
Combined with sustainable capex, this puts moderate pressure on
free cash flow
(FCF) generation.
Broadband Retains Growth Potential
We believe that Rostelecom can grow its fixed broadband revenue
by low- to
mid-single digit percentages for the next three to four years.
The Russian
broadband market is close to saturation but a number of factors
favour further
growth of Rostelecom's revenue, including low penetration of
fibre outside large
cities and increasing demand for faster internet plans. The
broadband market
remains fragmented with almost 70% of subscribers controlled by
the five largest
players and more than a 30% share held by smaller regional
operators.
Capex to Moderately Decline
Rostelecom is approaching its targeted fibre coverage of 33
million households
in Russia, which is likely to be reached in 2017. The completion
of this major
project implies some future flexibility in capex for the
company. Fitch expects
capex to gradually decline to 18.5% in 2018-2020 from 21.1% in
2015. A faster
decline in capex is unlikely given the necessity to continue
investing in the
core network and in new segments such as data centres and cloud
services.
Leverage to Moderately Increase
Fitch expects Rostelecom's FFO-adjusted net leverage to increase
to 2.5x in
2018-2020 from 2.1x in 2015, driven primarily by higher dividend
payments, but
also by EBITDA declines and the expected exercise of a put
option on Rostelecom
shares by Deutsche Bank in 2017. Fitch expects the company to
retain substantial
headroom below the downgrade threshold of 3.5x FFO-adjusted net
leverage.
Bridging Digital Divide Funding Delays
Rostelecom expected some pressure on EBITDA in 2016 related to
delays in
receiving government compensation for network construction under
the state's
Bridging Digital Divide (BDD) programme. The company has the
flexibility to
reduce capex in case of delayed funding from the state. This
limits its exposure
to delayed payments to RUB2bn-RUB5bn and is unlikely to put
pressure on the
company's liquidity.
Rostelecom is the sole implementation agent of the BDD programme
aimed at
providing internet access to the less populated regions of
Russia. The programme
is funded by the government, which compensates the company the
construction of
network on a quarterly basis.
Mobile Service Launch
Rostelecom launched a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO)
with the
fourth-largest mobile operator Tele2 in which the incumbent
holds a 45% share.
This move enables the company to provide quad-play services
nationwide. Fitch
believes that Rostelecom will use this mobile service as a way
of reducing
customer churn and increasing average revenue per household,
rather than
aggressively targeting mobile market share gains. Fitch does not
expect mobile
services to have a material impact on financials in the next
three to four
years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Rostelecom's IDR is comfortably positioned in the 'BBB' category
on a standalone
basis. The ratings are supported by the company's leading market
position in
fixed telecoms, low leverage, and a lack of material forex
exposure. The company
faces limited network-based competition outside the larger
cities and benefits
from a benign regulatory environment.
Fitch views the government control over Rostelecom as positive
and believes that
it protects the company against risks that are typical of most
Russian
corporates with a dominant private shareholding, such as
related-party
transactions, exposure to other group operations and excessive
dividend
distributions. Fitch applies only a one-notch discount for
corporate governance,
compared with two notches for most Russian private companies.
The company's
rating is capped by the sovereign rating of Russia
(BBB-/Stable).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Rostelecom
include the
following:
- High-single digit revenue declines in the fixed-line telephony
segment
- Revenue growth of 3%-5% per year in the broadband segment in
2016-2019
- EBITDA margin of 32% in 2016 and slightly declining thereafter
- Capex/revenue ratio at 20% in 2016 and declining in 2017-2019
- Dividend payments (adjusted for treasury shares) at around
RUB12bn per year in
2017-2019
- RUB4.4bn spending on the exercise of put option by Deutsche
Bank in 2017
- RUB2.5bn spending per year on small acquisitions
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Substantial and sustainable improvements in pre-dividend FCF
generation
coupled with a stable market position and operating performance.
This is only
likely once the company has completed its fibre roll-out
project, which should
lead to lower capex and an improved EBITDA margin.
- An upgrade of the Russian sovereign rating, together with the
abovementioned
improvements of the company's profile. Rostelecom's high
exposure to the
domestic market makes it unlikely for the company to be rated
higher than the
sovereign.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis.
- Erosion of the company's solid FCF generation, with a
pre-dividend FCF margin
below mid-single digits on a sustained basis.
- Deterioration in liquidity.
- A downgrade of the Russian sovereign rating.
Rating Sensitivities for the Russian sovereign:
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action, are:
-A weakening of the policy framework that undermines
macroeconomic and fiscal
performance.
-A sharp decline in international reserves.
-A rise in geopolitical tensions or imposition of significantly
tougher
sanctions.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action, are:
-The rebuilding of fiscal and external savings buffers, for
example through a
sustained recovery in oil prices.
-Fiscal reforms and commitment to a credible medium-term fiscal
framework.
-Implementation of structural reforms that would boost potential
growth.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile
Rostelecom has a robust liquidity profile with around RUB82bn in
undrawn
committed credit lines and RUB4.4bn of cash and equivalents,
which would be
sufficient to cover debt maturities until 4Q17. The company
benefits from strong
relationships with the largest Russian banks, including
state-owned banks.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Rostelecom PJSC
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable;
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)', Outlook
Stable;
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'AA+(rus).
