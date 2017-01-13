(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
N.V.'s (FCA)
'BB-'/Positive rating could come under pressure if allegations
from the US
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are confirmed, Fitch
Ratings says.
The EPA has issued a notice of violation to FCA with respect to
the emissions
control technology used in more than 100,000 vehicles sold in
the US since 2014.
Based on figures disclosed by the EPA, civil penalties of up to
USD44,539 per
vehicle may apply, meaning a civil fine of up to USD4.6bn.
Criminal penalties
could be added if FCA were proven to have used a defeat device
to defraud
regulators and consumers, similar to Volkswagen AG
(BBB+/Negative). The EPA said
it is investigating whether FCA's emission control devices
constitute defeat
devices.
We have previously identified weak free cash flow generation as
a major credit
weakness for the group. While we expect underlying cash
generation to strengthen
in the next two to three years, a multi-billion-euro cash
outflow could renew
pressure on the rating or the Positive Outlook. Nonetheless, on
a pro-forma
basis, an exceptional EUR5bn outflow would only increase net
leverage by
approximately 0.4x to less than 1.5x at end-2017. This would
still be
comfortably below our negative rating guideline of "consolidated
FFO adjusted
net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis".
A multi-billion-euro cash outflow would also further increase
FCA's gross debt
and leverage, which are already high compared with its peers. We
expect FFO
adjusted gross leverage to have been around 2.5x at end-2016. If
allegations are
verified, the incriminated vehicles will have to be fixed or
recalled, leading
to further substantial expenses. In addition, the direct
financial impact could
be compounded by a negative effect on FCA's brand image, notably
in the US, the
group's largest market.
However, the investigation is still ongoing and may not lead to
any penalty. FCA
has denied that it was using defeat devices and said that the
higher emissions
come from a difference of opinion with the EPA over the
calibration of its
vehicles' emissions control devices. FCA has also said that it
has proposed a
number of actions to address EPA's concerns, including software
changes. A
software reprogramming could lead to a much lower financial
impact.
In addition, FCA has healthy liquidity. It reported EUR13.9bn in
cash and
equivalents at end-3Q16, excluding Fitch's EUR3.1bn adjustments
for minimum
operational cash. Liquidity is also supported by EUR6.2bn of
undrawn revolving
credit facilities at end-September 2016. This largely covers
debt of EUR9.6bn
maturing over 4Q16 and 2017 and the maximum penalties and other
costs
potentially related to this issue. In addition, FCA's relatively
high gross
leverage is offset by the substantial cash maintained by the
group, and
consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage is more commensurate with
the rating.
