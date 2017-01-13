(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 13 (Fitch) Bank of America's (BAC) fourth
quarter 2016 (4Q16)
showed some improvement, according to Fitch Ratings. Reported
net income to
common shareholders equity was seasonally down only 2.63% from
the sequential
quarter and grew 46.75% from the year-ago quarter, weaker
year-ago quarter. On a
full-year basis, BAC's 2016 reported net income to common
shareholders equity
grew to $16.2 billion, a 13.04% increase from the prior year,
which includes a
challenging start to the year.
The improvements over the course of the year were broad-based,
with particular
strength in the company's Global Markets segment. Additionally,
the company has
continued to execute on its efficiency initiatives, which have
helped drive some
positive operating leverage on a year-over-year basis.
These results are consistent with Fitch's long-term ratings view
that BAC's
management will begin to sustainably improve earnings
performance closer to peer
levels. If BAC is able to maintain earnings at consistently
higher than current
levels while preserving strong capital and liquidity, it could
lead to some
longer-term positive ratings momentum for the company.
BAC's Global Markets segment experienced significant improvement
year-over-year
and across all trading businesses, though down relative to the
sequential
quarter, reflecting typical seasonality. Fixed Income Currency
and Commodities
(FICC) trading did particularly well in the quarter with the
only areas of
weakness in municipal finance and rates. Equities trading also
improved
year-over-year but not as well as FICC.
BAC's overall return on average assets (ROA) was 0.85% in 4Q16
compared to 0.90%
in the sequential quarter and 0.60% in the year-ago quarter. On
a full year
basis, the company's ROA improved to 0.82%, up from 0.73% in the
prior year. The
company's return on average equity (ROE) was 6.72% in 2016
relative to 6.28% in
the prior year. While Fitch views these improvements positively,
they remain
below BAC's long-term targets.
BAC's highly scalable consumer banking segment benefited from
higher net
interest income (NII) due to continued growth in deposit
balances and therefore
assets amid a flat overall net interest yield. Additionally, the
segment enjoyed
improved mortgage banking production amid the rally in mortgage
rates in the
second and third quarters of the year. However, the mortgage
pipeline for BAC
and other banks has declined due to increased mortgage rates.
The consumer segment also exhibited good cost reductions through
a mix of
operational efficiency initiatives, and reductions in financial
centers
(branches) declined by 147 over the last quarter to 4,579 as of
year-end 2016.
This combined to drive the segment's efficiency ratio to 53% in
4Q16, down from
55% in the sequential quarter and 58% in the year-ago quarter.
BAC's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment continued to
deliver
relatively flat yet still good results. The segment's revenue
was essentially
flat from the sequential quarter and down 2% from the year-ago
quarter as higher
asset management fees driven by improved equity markets were
offset by lower
transactional revenues. This trend may continue given the
Department of Labor
(DOL) rule, as BAC is eliminating transactional based retirement
accounts.
BAC's Global Banking segment's revenue declined as slightly
higher NII was
offset by lower Investment Banking (IB) fees. Within IB both
advisory and equity
issuance fees were lower, whereas year over year debt issuance
fees were higher,
but down from the prior quarter. However, Global Banking's net
income improved
given continued expense reductions and lower provision expense
as certain energy
exposures improved amid higher oil prices over the latter part
of the year.
Higher short-term interest rates over the course of 2017 should
contribute to
earnings improvement for the year. BAC indicates that it remains
asset-sensitive, forecasting a 100 basis point parallel shift in
the yield curve
would benefit NII by $3.4 billion, or 8.1% of current annual
NII, over the next
12 months. If this occurs, BAC's ROE could reach the company's
long-term
targets.
Overall BAC's balance sheet as of 4Q16 amounted to $2,187.7
billion, which
declined modestly from the sequential quarter amid lower trading
assets but was
up from the year-ago quarter.
The company's overall loan balances increased 3% from the
year-ago quarter,
which includes BAC's U.K. consumer credit card portfolio of
approximately $9
billion in receivables. Credit quality across the loan portfolio
remains good,
though Fitch believes credit costs across the industry are
likely to remain at
cyclical troughs.
In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with
total deposits of
$1.26 trillion and a Time to Required Funding (debt coverage at
parent) of 35
months. This measurement declined from 38 months in the prior
quarter due to
lower asset values as a result of higher interest rates during
the quarter
flowing through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio declined
slightly under the advanced approaches to 10.8% amid the AOCI
impact noted
above. While this CET1 ratio is below the average of some peer
institutions, the
denominator of the ratio does include a sizeable component of
operational risk
weighted assets (RWA).
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company. The bank level
SLR is at 7.3%,
well above the 6% minimum, and 6.9% at the parent company, well
above the 5%
requirement.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
