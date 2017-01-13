(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported
record earnings
in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) driven by: core loan growth
of 12%, record
card sales volume growth of 14%, record fourth quarter markets
activity, reserve
releases in consumer and wholesale portfolios, and continued
expense controls,
according to Fitch Ratings. Returns on equity and tangible
equity were 11% and
14% in the quarter, respectively, which is above average for the
peer group.
Full-year results for 2016 were also at record levels, with
reported earnings up
about 1.2% year-over-year. Adjusted expenses were in-line with
management
guidance, at about $56.1 billion, which was relatively flat with
the prior year
as strategic cost savings programs largely offset investments in
controls. Net
charge-offs for the year met Fitch's expectations, at $4.7
billion. Charge-offs
were up about 14.8% from 2015, driven by loan growth, portfolio
seasoning, and
about $270 million of losses from oil & gas and metals & mining
portfolios.
JPM recorded a $400 million net reserve release in 4Q16,
consisting of a $250
million release in consumer portfolios, largely mortgage, and a
$150 million
release related to oil & gas and metals and mining portfolios in
the wholesale
book.
Fourth quarter net revenues in the corporate and investment bank
(CIB) were up
19.7% year-over-year, driven by a record fourth quarter in the
markets business.
Overall markets revenue was up 24.2% annually, with nearly 31%
growth in
fixed-income products, driven by spread products and more active
hedging in
commodities products. Equities were up 8%, led by stronger
derivatives activity.
Investment banking fees were up about 5% as declines in advisory
and equity
underwriting was more than offset by stronger debt underwriting,
given a
relatively weak 4Q15. JPM maintained its leading market share in
a variety of
product categories for the year and was the only top five bank
to gain share in
investment banking in 2016, according to the company.
Segment earnings nearly doubled given reserve releases in
energy-portfolios,
reduced compensation expenses, tight operating costs controls,
and a $475
million tax benefit related to the use of deferred tax assets.
The compensation
expense ratio was 20% in the quarter and 27% for the full-year,
which was an
improvement over 2015.
Revenue and earnings in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB)
segment were
down modestly year over year, as strong loan and deposit growth,
record card
sales volume, declines in credit costs, and continued expense
discipline were
offset by higher account origination costs in card and the
absence of a gain on
the IPO of Square, recognized in 4Q15. Segment credit quality
remained strong
and drove $425 million of reserve releases in the mortgage book
and $25 million
of releases in the student loan portfolio, which were only
partially offset by a
build in card and business banking.
The commercial banking segment reported record revenue,
supported by continued
loan growth and higher investment banking revenue. Average loan
balances were up
13.9% year over year, led by growth in commercial & industrial
loans and
commercial real estate (CRE). Growth in these portfolios is
outpacing the peer
group, but segment credit quality remained relatively benign,
with net
charge-offs of 11 basis points in the quarter. Management
indicated that about
75% of the CRE portfolio was multifamily lending, in strong
properties and
underserved markets, while the remaining 25% was to real estate
developers the
firm knows well. The CRE book has had no net losses. Segment
investment banking
revenue was a record for the year, at $2.3 billion, which was up
4.9% from 2015.
Asset management remained a solid contributor to overall
results, with revenues
up and expenses down modestly. Flows into long-term products
were negative in
the quarter, but positive for the year. Assets under management
were up 2.8%
annually, with higher markets and overall net inflows.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high-quality liquid assets
(HQLA) remained
strong, at $524 billion. Loans-to-deposits were down modestly
from a year ago,
to 65.1%, despite strong loan growth, and remains below the peer
average.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio was up 30
basis points in the
quarter, to 12.2%, given strong earnings and a decline in
risk-weighted assets.
The bank's capital ratio was 12.3% under the fully phased-in
standardized
approach and JPM believes the standardized ratio will eventually
be the binding
constraint. The supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.5% and
6.6% at the firm
and bank level, respectively.
JPM paid a dividend of $0.48 per share in the quarter, equating
to a payout of
about 28%. The bank repurchased $2.25 billion of equity in the
quarter, leaving
approximately $6.1 billion of repurchase authority for the next
two quarters,
based on the results of last year's CCAR process. Including
share repurchases,
the total payout in the quarter was about 65%.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
.
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
