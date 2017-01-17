(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
credit rating
to the senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2047 issued by
Regency Center Corp.'s
(NYSE: REG) operating partnership Regency Centers, L.P.
(collectively, REG or
the company).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the pending merger transaction between the company
and Equity One,
Inc. (EQY) positively given the quality of EQY's portfolio, its
geographic
overlap with REG's in higher barrier to entry markets and the
potential for the
issuer to have improved access to debt and equity capital as the
largest
shopping center REIT. These positive elements are unlikely to
result in a
materially stronger credit at the onset but could over time as
the pro forma
leverage is largely consistent with Fitch's projections when it
last upgraded
REG in August 2016. A key factor supporting further positive
rating momentum is
REG's demonstration of access to leading capital markets across
the broader REIT
universe.
POSITIVE MOVEMENT IN CREDIT METRICS
Fitch expects leverage will settle around 5.0x after the
transaction closes.
REG's pro rata leverage was 4.3x as of Sept. 30, 2016, down
from 5.1x and 5.5x
as of Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. The company has
improved leverage
primarily due to common equity issuance to fund acquisitions and
development.
This improvement will be offset slightly given the company's
anticipated use of
bond offering proceeds to redeem its perpetual preferred shares.
Fitch projects REG's pro rata fixed charge coverage will sustain
in the low 3x
range through 2018.
STABLE FUNDAMENTALS
Operating fundamentals for shopping centers remain favorable,
driven in large
part by limited new supply. Pro rata same-store property net
operating income
(NOI) has grown 3.4% year-to-date, a slight deceleration from
the approximately
4% growth of 2012-2015. Rent growth has been strong for both new
leases and
renewals in recent years and is the primary factor driving NOI
growth given
relatively stable occupancies. Fitch expects that same-property
NOI will
continue to grow in the low single digits through 2018 with the
company
maintaining its current occupancy rate.
STRONG UA / UD; SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO CLOSE TRANSACTION
REG's unencumbered asset (UA) pool provides ample contingent
liquidity to
unsecured bondholders. Fitch expects REG's UA coverage of
unsecured debt to
sustain around 3.0x during the projection period. This ratio is
good for the
'BBB+' rating, and Fitch does not envision it deteriorating
materially pro forma
for the EQY transaction.
Fitch expects REG has adequate liquidity to close the
transaction given the
all-stock equity consideration and the expectation that EQY's
private placement
debt will be assumed by the issuer.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION TO INCREASE
REG's community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio has
moderate
geographic and anchor tenant concentrations which will likely
concentrate
further pro forma for EQY. Over 75% of REG's annualized base
rent will be
derived from its top 25 markets pro forma with the highest
concentration in
California, although many of the assets and markets REG is
acquiring are of
solid quality. Pro forma for the merger, REG's three largest
tenants by annual
base rent (ABR) will represent 9.1% of ABR down from 11.2%. The
company's three
largest tenants are Publix Super Markets Inc. (3.1%), The Kroger
Co. (3%, IDR
'BBB'), and Safeway (2.9%).
PRO RATA RATIONALE
Fitch looks at REG's property portfolio profile, credit
statistics, debt
maturities, and liquidity position based on combining its
wholly-owned
properties and its pro rata share of co-investment partnerships,
to analyze the
company as if each of the co-investment partnerships was
dissolved via
distribution in kind.
Several of REG's co-investment partnerships provide for
unilateral dissolution.
Most of these co-investment partnerships provide for a
distribution in kind in
the event of a dissolution, whereby REG and its limited partner
unwind the
partnership by distributing the underlying properties (and
related
property-level debt, if any) to each partner based on each
partner's respective
ownership percentage in the partnership. Further, the company
has supported its
co-investment partnerships in the past by raising common equity
to repay or
refinance its share of secured debt, demonstrating its
willingness to de-lever
these partnerships.
Fitch views REG's partnership platform positively as it provides
REG with
broader market insights and incremental fee and property income.
Via follow-on
common equity offerings, the company has also reduced leverage
in its
partnerships to levels consistent with leverage on the
wholly-owned consolidated
portfolio.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that REG's operating
fundamentals will
remain favorable over the next 12 to 24 months and that the
issuer will maintain
credit metrics consistent with the 'BBB+' rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for REG include:
--Same-store revenue growth in the mid 2% range for 2016-2018;
--Acquisitions of $100 million in both 2017 and 2018, all at a
4.5% yield;
--Dispositions of $100 million in both 2017 and 2018 all at a
6.5% yield;
--Additional (re)development spending of $175 in 2017 and $200
million in 2018;
--All secured debt is refinanced dollar for dollar at fixed
rates starting at
4.75% in 2017 and rising to 5% by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on REG's
ratings:
--Demonstrated market-leading capital markets access across the
broader REIT
universe;
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining below 4.5x
for several
quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x for several
quarters.
The following factors may have a negative impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x for several
quarters.
Fitch currently rates Regency as follows:
Regency Centers Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Preferred Stock 'BBB-'.
Regency Centers, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Unsecured Revolving Facility 'BBB+';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan 'BBB+';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ronald Nirenberg
Director
+1-212-612-7747
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 15, 2016
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
A summary of financial adjustments includes combining the
financial results of
REG's wholly-owned properties and its pro-rata share of
co-investment
partnerships, Fitch's exclusion of non-cash stock-based
compensation in G&A
expense, and exclusion of noncontrolling interest associated
with the operating
partnership in calculating leverage and coverage.
