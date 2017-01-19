(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Accor SA's
(AccorHotels)
EUR600m 1.25% 2024 senior unsecured notes a rating of 'BBB-'.
AccorHotels' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' is
supported by its
position as the leading European hotel group, its strong
geographical and
product positioning supported by representation across the hotel
brand spectrum.
This profile was enhanced in 2016 with the acquisition of
upscale hotelier FRHI
Group, which has also increased the group's exposure to the key
US market.
The acquisition, together with smaller ones in the alternative
accommodation
sector, means leverage will not be at levels fully consistent
with a 'BBB-'
rating. However the group is moving towards its objective of
becoming a full
asset-light business, which will improve leverage to 2.5x -3.0x.
Key Rating Drivers for the Notes
The bonds are rated in line with AccorHotels' IDR of 'BBB-' as
they will
represent direct and unconditional obligations of the group and
rank pari-passu
with other senior unsecured debt issued by AccorHotels. The
bonds will benefit
from negative pledge and change of control clauses but not from
any financial
covenants. The bonds, which are governed by the laws of France,
will be issued
to repay EUR617m of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2017,
hence improving the
group's financial headroom and maturity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Mixed European Markets
We expect revenue growth should be maintained in 2017 as the
group's overall
room expansion continues with around 40,000 planned for 2017.
Some of
AccorHotels' European markets are beset, however, with security
issues, which
would have constrained profitability in 2016 and will do so
again in 2017, while
the UK faces uncertainty after the Brexit vote. The US, the UK
and German hotel
markets are peaking, and we expect revenue per available room
(RevPAR) to come
under pressure in 2017.
FRHI Improves Business Model
The acquisition of FRHI, completed in July 2016, gives
AccorHotels a leading
position in luxury hotels, including expertise in luxury hotel
management and a
substantial presence in the North American market. AccorHotels
will now have
strong representation throughout the whole hotel spectrum from
the low-cost,
through the budget to the upscale/luxury segments, providing
strong
diversification benefits through business and economic cycles.
Overall,
AccorHotels' business risk profile and profitability remain well
anchored in the
'BBB' rating category.
Possible Business Split
AccorHotels has announced its plans to turn hotel landlord
HotelInvest (HI) into
a separate legal subsidiary and to sell off more than 50% of the
shares to
third-party investors. The creation of the legal entity should
have no immediate
impact on its ratings. However, the eventual sale of a majority
stake in HI
could have significant rating implications. The final set-up of
the group, as
well as its financial structure and policy, will be critical to
our assessment
of the ultimate effect on unsecured creditors at the
holding-company level.
If AccorHotels reduces its stake in HI to less than 50% and does
not retain
control, Fitch would deconsolidate HI from AccorHotels'
consolidated figures and
add back the pro rata dividends from HI. This would reduce
AccorHotels' lease
expenses, as most fixed- and variable-lease liabilities should
stay within HI.
AccorHotels would, however, retain the group's bond and bank
debt, but also a
significant portion of the disposal proceeds from HI's stake
which, if largely
maintained as readily available cash, could help strengthen
AccorHotels' credit
profile.
Asset-Light Objective
The project to turn HI into a new legal entity will accelerate
the group's
"twin-track" strategy, eventually shifting the risks and rewards
associated with
property ownership and hotel operations to investors who prefer
real estate and
hosting. The remaining AccorHotels, under Hotel Services (HS)
and New Businesses
(such as private rental and concierge provider John Paul) will
adopt key
elements of the less capital- intensive, recurring fee-based
business models
that are common among US lodging groups. Hence AccorHotels
should become an
asset-light hotel business similar to groups such as Marriott
International, Inc
(Marriott, BBB/Positive Outlook) and Intercontinental Hotel
Group plc (IHG).
High Leverage Moderating
Due to the FRHI acquisition being partly cash-funded and
continued high capex,
we expect funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
(adjusted for
variable leases) to increase to 3.7x (2015: 3.1x) but FFO
adjusted gross
leverage to remain below 5.0x by end-2017 (2015: 5.0x), under
the current
consolidation perimeter, which is high but still acceptable for
a 'BBB-' rated
hotel group.
Our forecasts project slightly positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation from
2017, with FFO-adjusted net leverage moving towards 3.3x by
2018, improving the
group's financial headroom, based on the current perimeter
before
deconsolidating HI. AccorHotels' forecast fixed charge cover
ratios, measured as
EBITDAR to gross interest expense plus rents and FFO fixed
charge cover
(adjusted for variable leases) of around 2.0x and 2.4x
respectively for 2016,
remain in line with the rating. Moreover, the IDR is supported
by a strong
unencumbered asset base relative to the total debt burden.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
AccorHotels' 'BBB-' IDR is well positioned relative to European
competitors NH
Hotel Group SA (B/Stable) and Melia Hotels International SA. It
has a slightly
weaker competitive position than major global peers such as
Marriott
International, Inc (Marriott) (BBB/Positive) and
Intercontinental Hotel Group,
based on number of rooms and FCF-generative groups such as
Marriott.
The possible move by AccorHotels to a pure asset-light business
model relying
principally on management and franchise fees would make the
group's operations
less cyclical and volatile than its European peers. It would
have a stronger FCF
margin. Its business model would become close to large US
hospitality groups
such as Marriott, with higher EBIT margins and
lower-than-average leverage.
No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects impact
the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Room increases, rather than occupancy, remains the key driver
for revenue
growth over the next two years;
-A moderate recovery in France beginning in 2H17;
-Full year FRHI revenue and profit contributions from 2017;
-Asset/ hotel portfolio restructuring to support further
reduction in rentals,
but will result in one-off expenses due to contract exits;
-Disposals of EUR350m in 2016 and EUR560m in 2017 and
acquisitions of EUR1.9bn
in 2016 (including FRHI) and EUR600m in 2017;
-Broadly neutral working-capital variation in 2016;
-Dividend policy remains unchanged;
-Equity credit of 50% given to EUR900m hybrid perpetual issue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Improved revenue profile leading to group EBIT margin above 15%
(2015: 11.9%);
-Fitch FFO lease adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable
leases) below
4.0x and lease-adjusted net debt /EBITDAR ((adjusted for
variable leases) below
3x on a sustained basis;
-Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents ratio of above
2.5x;
-Positive FCF (excluding exceptional costs).
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-A sharp contraction in profitability due to weakening
performance evidenced by
weaker occupancy or reduced average room rates leading to group
EBIT margin
below 7%;
-FFO adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable leases)
above 5.0x and lease
adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR (adjusted for variable leases) above
4.5x on a
sustained basis;
-Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents of below 2.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity
AccorHotels retains financial flexibility with strong liquidity
for its rating.
At end-2015 it had EUR2.8bn of readily available cash and
EUR1.8bn fully undrawn
bank facilities due in June 2019, which will be sufficient to
cover EUR110m
short-term debt, the USD840m cash portion of the FRHI
transaction and
Fitch-projected EUR88m negative FCF in 2016.
The next large debt maturity will be in 2017, when a total of
EUR617m bond
repayments are due in June and November. The new senior
unsecured EUR600m 2024
bond issue will be used to repay these maturities and extend the
group's
maturity profile.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng
Associate Director
+44 20 7 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee: 22 November 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
-Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 6.4x yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets (EUR5,086m in 2015). This
adjustment is
related to the lease exposure by country and the specific
country lease
capitalisation multiples employed by Fitch (against a standard
multiple of 8x).
-Fitch has adjusted the calculation for variable leases in its
lease-adjusted
interest cover and leverage financial metrics by deducting 25%
from the total
annual lease commitments.
-Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-December 2015 to
reflect
restricted cash of EUR266m as in some subsidiaries (particularly
in Latin
America) these are subject to stringent FX regulation.
-Hybrids: Fitch has applied 50% equity credit to the EUR900m
subordinated hybrid
perpetual bond. This is driven by the cumulative and compounded
nature of the
bond coupon.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
