(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) The naming of a new cabinet in Cote d'Ivoire following last year's parliamentary election highlights the country's relatively smooth electoral process over the last 15 months, Fitch Ratings says. But a recent mutiny shows that political and security risks persist. President Alassane Ouattara last week appointed Daniel Kablan Duncan, previously the prime minister, to the new role of vice president and announced a new cabinet. The cabinet reshuffle, which was widely expected, follows the victory of President Ouattara's ruling coalition in legislative elections in December. A heavy electoral calendar in 2015-2016 has tested how far politics in Cote d'Ivoire have normalised since the three-month crisis that followed 2010's disputed presidential election and a decade of recurrent political conflicts. Presidential elections in 2015, a referendum on constitutional change last October, and December's legislative elections have proceeded relatively smoothly, suggesting that normalisation continues. The constitutional changes, introducing the vice-presidential position, should reduce transition risk. This week's cabinet reshuffle is in line with our pre-election view that continuity in economic policy was likely. The finance and budget ministers and the minister in charge of the National Development Plan are unchanged, and the new prime minister is a senior ally of the president. Macroeconomic performance has been strong since the 2011 post-election crisis, and public investment coupled with new growth drivers, such as mining and agro-processing, should support further growth. We forecast real GDP growth of 7.8% and 7.5% this year and next, more than double the rating category and regional medians. However, although political normalisation since 2011 has contributed to better governance indicators, other structural and development indicators, while also improving, remain weak. For example, per capita GDP is half the 'B' median and the investment rate is low, reflecting weak "doing business" indicators. Political and security risks remain. Entrenched political divisions mean future bouts of political instability cannot be ruled out. Symptoms of social unrest have continued in January, with strikes and a mutiny by army units demanding higher pay. The mutiny was brief and appears to have been focused on wages and living conditions, so it is unclear how far it represented a challenge to the government's authority. But it spread to a number of cities and highlights continuing security risks and the challenge of reorganising and professionalising the army six years after the 2011 crisis. We affirmed Cote d'Ivoire's 'B+'/Stable sovereign rating on 9 December. Renewed political instability or security incidents jeopardising macroeconomic prospects or the state's ability to honour its commitments would put pressure on the rating. Sustained improvement in both development and governance indicators would be credit positive. Our Full Rating Report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/891721">Cote d'Ivoire Contact: Amelie Roux Director, Sovereigns +33 1 44 29 92 82 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Jan Friederich Senior Director, Sovereigns + 852 2263 9910 Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. 