(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Kernel
Holding S.A.'s
Long-Term Local-Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The agency has also
assigned Kernel
Holding S.A.'s planned benchmark USD unsecured Eurobond an
expected rating of
'B+(EXP)'.
The RWP reflects the scope for improvement in the company's
liquidity if Kernel
successfully refinances a substantial portion of its debt with
the planned
Eurobond and potentially a lengthening of pre-export financing
(PXF) facilities.
If successful, this could lead to a one-notch upgrade of
Kernel's LC IDR to 'B+'
(from 'B') and its FC IDR being rated above Ukraine's 'B-
'Country Ceiling and
be aligned with the company's LC IDR.
The final ratings of the bonds are contingent upon receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received by Fitch. A full
list of rating
actions is detailed below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potential LC IDR Upgrade
Kernel intends to improve its debt structure by substituting its
mostly
short-term debt with a five-year benchmark Eurobond issue and/or
new three-year
PXF facilities. As a result, post-refinancing most of Kernel's
current debt
(approximately USD600m as of January 2017) would carry
maturities of between
three and five years and there will be sufficient, long-dated
extra resources to
cover working capital peaks.
Kernel's LC IDR is currently capped at 'B' by liquidity risks
due to a high
proportion of short-term debt and the company's dependence on
one-year PXF
facilities to fund seasonal procurement of sunflower seeds and
grain. Should the
refinancing complete successfully, we expect an improvement in
Kernel's
liquidity ratio to 1.5x-1.8x (0.8x as at end-September 2016). An
enhanced
financial flexibility would allow an upgrade of the LC IDR by
one notch to 'B+'.
FC IDR Likely Above Country Ceiling
We also expect to upgrade Kernel's FC IDR above Ukraine's
Country Ceiling of
'B-' due to the improvement in the company's hard-currency
external debt service
ratio upon successful refinancing.
Assuming the refinancing of most of Kernel's current debt
(approximately USD600m
as of January 2017) with a five-year bond issue and new
three-year PXF lines,
Fitch expects Kernel's hard-currency external debt service ratio
to be sustained
above 1.5x for between 18 months and two years to be
commensurate with ratings
above the Country Ceiling by up to two notches at 'B+'. This
would enable us to
align Kernel's FC IDR with the LC IDR.
Rating Sustainability Above Country Ceiling
Our projections are premised on the expectation that the company
will maintain
substantial off-shore cash balances and a comfortable schedule
of repayments for
its foreign currency debt over financial years ending 30 June
2017-2020.
Moreover, since the company does not rule out investments
(capex, M&A and higher
working capital to support its suppliers) that could require
raising further
debt over this period, maintaining the FC IDR on a par with the
LC IDR will also
be premised on Kernel obtaining long-term funding of at least
three-year tenor
for any such investments if not covered by internally generated
cash flow.
Adequate Recovery for Unsecured Bondholders
The proposed Eurobond is rated in line with Kernel's expected FC
IDR of 'B+'
after the refinancing, reflecting average recovery prospects
given default. The
Eurobond will be issued by the holding company Kernel Holding
S.A. but rank pari
passu with other unsecured debt, which is raised primarily by
operating
companies, due to suretyships from operating companies,
altogether accounting
for more than 80% of the group's FY16 EBITDA and assets. Our
recovery analysis
also takes into account potential significant prior-ranking debt
up to USD300m,
should the company sign new secured PXF facilities.
Moderate Reliance on Domestic Environment
Kernel's LC IDR remains above Ukraine's LC IDR of 'B-',
reflecting the company's
limited reliance on Ukraine's banking system and Fitch's
assessment that the
company's moderate dependence on the local operating environment
is not
prejudicial to its performance. Kernel performed strongly over
the last two
years and had healthy access to external liquidity despite
economic and
political turmoil in Ukraine. This is due to its substantial
export-oriented
operations (FY16: 96% of revenue) and therefore limited exposure
to recessionary
pressures in its domestic market.
Profits May Slide
We expect Kernel's Fitch-adjusted EBITDA in FY17 will be
supported, as in FY16,
by healthy yields in the farming segment and enlarged crushing
capacity
following the acquisition of Creative's sunflower seed-crushing
plant. However,
a decrease in EBITDA to USD250m-USD260m is possible from FY18,
due to higher
crop-growing costs, assuming no material hryvnia depreciation,
and more
conservative crop-yield assumptions for the farming division.
Nevertheless,
operating cash flows should remain sufficient to cover expected
capex and
dividends.
Re-leveraging Appetite
Kernel plans to increase net debt/EBITDA to 1.5x-2.0x through
bolt-on
acquisitions and investments in terminal capacity and its land
bank in Ukraine,
after reducing it from to 1.0x in FY16 from 3.6x in FY14. This
would
correspond to similar net readily marketable inventories
(RMI)-adjusted funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage in FY17-FY19, which is
conservative and
in line with the 'BBB' median for commodity trading and
processing companies.
We also believe that investment plans are largely scalable and
management will
not jeopardise Kernel's financial standing and access to
liquidity if operating
cash flows are weaker than expected.
Moderate Commodity Diversification
Kernel is focused only on few commodities, primarily sunflower
oil and meal,
corn, wheat and barley, and remains largely reliant on Ukraine
for sourcing
them. This exposes it to risks of a contraction in the Ukrainian
harvest, but so
far these have not materialised despite a weakening in farmers'
access to
external financing over the past three years. However, even if
the harvest
declines, we believe Kernel would be able to manage the risks
due to its leading
market position, ownership of port and other infrastructure
assets and its
better access to external liquidity than many of its Ukrainian
competitors.
Adequate Sales Diversification
The rating benefits from Kernel's healthy diversification by
destination
countries and adequate customer concentration. Some
diversification benefit is
also provided from its Russian grain trading operations, which
we estimate will
contribute 10%-15% to Kernel's revenues in FY17-FY19, after the
recent increase
in capacity at the Taman port terminal.
Asset-Heavy Business Model
Kernel has a stronger FFO margin (FY16: 11%) than global
agricultural commodity
processors and traders. This is due to Kernel's asset-heavy
business model with
substantial processing operations (relative to trading) and
infrastructure
assets, and integration into farming. Kernel's asset structure
and integration
within operating segments allows the company to retain leading
market positions
in sunflower oil and grain exports and are positive for the
credit profile.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Kernel has smaller business scale and diversification than
international
commodity traders and processors. This is balanced by the
company's conservative
credit metrics and leading market position in Ukraine's
agricultural exports.
The operating environment in Ukraine contributes to lower
ratings than Kernel's
international peers.
Post refinancing, Kernel's ratings will likely be above
Ukraine's Country
Ceiling of 'B-' due to improvement of the hard-currency debt
service ratio (as
calculated in accordance with Fitch's methodology Rating
Non-Financial
Corporates Above the Country Ceiling).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Refinancing of most of USD600m debt outstanding as of January
2017 with new
five- year bond and/or three year PXF facilities; full
refinancing process to be
completed by September 2017;
- Capex at around USD100m-USD120m a year, including construction
of new terminal
capacity and expansion of land bank by 150,000 ha;
- USD60m-USD70m pre-crop financing of farmers in FY17 and
USD100m-USD120m in
FY18-FY20;
- Stable dividends of USD20m a year;
- M&A spending not exceeding USD400m in total over the period;
- USD65m-USD80m of annual cash interest paid;
- EBITDA of USD255m-USD285m a year;
- Potential medium-term funding needs related to capex,
acquisitions or working
capital requirements covered by new secured debt of at least
three-year tenor;
- Maintenance of substantial offshore cash balances to service
hard-currency
external debt;
- Internal liquidity ratio maintained at between 1.5-1.8x
(defined as
unrestricted cash plus RMI plus accounts receivables divided by
total current
liabilities)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Fitch is likely to upgrade Kernel's IDR to 'B+' upon completion
of the
contemplated refinancing under the following conditions:
-Eurobond issue with maturity of five years and amount of no
less than USD355m
-Prospective peak working capital requirements over FY17-FY19
covered by PXF
facilities with no less than three-year tenor
The resolution of the Rating Watch could extend beyond the
typical six-month
horizon.
Should the company not be able to procure the proposed
refinancing, ratings will
be removed from RWP and affirmed.
LIQUIDITY
Assuming refinancing completes at the expected terms, we project
a liquidity
ratio improving to 1.5x-1.8x (from 0.8x as at end-September
2016).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Kernel Holding S.A.
-- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWP;
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'B'; placed on RWP;
-- National Long-Term Rating: 'AA+(ukr)'; placed on RWP;
-- Senior unsecured rating: assigned at 'B+(EXP)'/RR4
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2403
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milano
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Leases: Fitch has adjusted FYE16 debt by applying a multiple of
5.0x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (USD35m for
FY16).
Cash: Fitch adjusted available cash at FYE16 by deducting USD30m
to reflect
working-capital requirements throughout the year.
RMI: Fitch calculates Kernel's credit metrics by excluding the
debt and the
interest costs (the latter reclassified as operating cost) used
to finance RMI
for which the agency has reasonable assurance from management
that they are
protected against price risk. In FY16 Fitch judged USD129m of
Kernel's inventory
as readily marketable, based on USD184m of reported RMI.
Therefore Fitch
adjusted the group's debt and gross cash interest down by
USD129m and USD12m
respectively.
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling (pub.
21 Jun 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017633
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001