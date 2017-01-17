(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Dexia Credit Local's
(DCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
Italian subsidiary
Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s (Crediop) Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Crediop's ratings
for commercial
reasons. Therefore, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage
for Crediop.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) of
'BBB+(dcr)' to DCL as part of its roll out of DCRs to
significant derivative
counterparties in Western Europe and the US. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
These rating actions are part of a review of eurozone wind-down
institutions
rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DCL
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
DCL's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view that it is highly
likely that
additional support would be provided by the authorities
(Belgium, AA-/Stable and
or France, AA/Stable) to DCL if required in order to ensure an
orderly wind-down
of the company. Our view is derived from DCL's majority
ownership, the sizeable
funding guarantees provided by Belgium and France and the
financial flexibility
of the two countries to provide financial support. DCL is the
main operating
entity of Dexia, which is 50% owned by Belgium and 44% by
France.
Fitch continues to factor in state support for DCL despite the
implementation of
the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). This reflects
our view that
the BRRD will not be applied retroactively to DCL, at least as
long as its
orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the
European
Commission (EC).
We consider that the risk of senior creditor bail-in remains low
for DCL and
that the Belgian and French states will act pre-emptively to the
extent possible
to maintain DCL's capitalisation above minimum requirements.
Belgium and
France's sizeable investment in Dexia (94% of the group's
equity, and funding
guarantees granted to DCL for up to EUR85bn together with
Luxembourg) represent
a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide
additional support, if
required.
Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state
aid already
agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would then
expect the EC to
liaise about the action to take with the Single Resolution
Board, which took
over decisions on bank resolution from national authorities from
January 2016.
Fitch believes it likely that both parties would seek the least
disruptive
solution. However, we also believe that the decision would
depend on specific
circumstances, especially the extent to which the orderly
wind-down is
proceeding according to plan.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it
cannot be
meaningfully analysed as a viable entity in its own right as it
is in run-off
and relies on state guarantees for funding.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The ratings on DCL's debt guaranteed by Belgium (51.4%), France
(45.6%) and
Luxembourg (3%) are aligned with the ratings of Belgium as the
lowest-rated
guarantor, the guarantee being several but not joint. Each of
the three states
is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee and Fitch
rates DCL's
state-guaranteed debt on a 'first-dollar loss' basis.
The 'F1+' rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt reflects the
'F1+' Short-Term
IDR of all three guarantors.
DCR
We have assigned DCL a DCR because we view it as a notable
derivative
counterparty. The DCR is at the same level as DCL's Long-Term
IDR as the IDR is
based on sovereign support (no Viability Rating).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and
XS0284386306 are dated
bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019, respectively) with
contractually mandatory
coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects a
bespoke analysis
of the risks of non-performance and loss severity in the absence
of a Viability
Rating or alternative anchor rating. Although the notes are
fully performing,
the rating factors in the lack of financial flexibility for
subordinated debt,
which could be bailed in should DCL receive additional state
support to
accompany its orderly wind down. We derive the securities
ratings by stressing
profit forecast and credit exposure of DCL and similar issuers,
and comparing
the potential losses with their respective available capital
buffers to
determine and compare the potential need for extraordinary state
support.
Fitch has affirmed the 'C' rating of DCL's (FR0010251421) hybrid
Tier 1
securities. The rating reflects the continued ban on coupon
payment of
subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless contractually
mandatory) imposed
by the EC since 2010.
DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT RATINGS
The Short-Term ratings on the notes issued under Dexia Delaware
LLC's (Dexia
Delaware) US Commercial Paper (USCP) programme have been
affirmed at 'F2' in
line with DCL's Short-Term IDR. This reflects DCL's
unconditional guarantee for
the securities issued under the programme. Dexia Delaware is a
fully-owned
funding vehicle of DCL.
CREDIOP
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Crediop's ratings are based on institutional support from its
majority
shareholder, DCL, which has 70% ownership. Fitch believes the
probability that
DCL would provide support to Crediop, if needed, remains high,
as a default of
Crediop would result in high financial and reputational risk for
its parent's
wind-down process. DCL would likely be able to provide support
to Crediop if
necessary without needing to call on further state support
itself, given the
manageable size of Crediop relative to DCL.
The two-notch difference between Crediop's Long-Term IDR and
DCL's reflects a
remote possibility that sovereign support would be required or
that problems
would arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In this case,
Crediop would be
less likely than DCL to receive support from Belgium and France
given it is not
based in Belgium or France and its residual assets were
originated in Italy.
The Stable Outlook on Crediop's Long-Term IDR reflects that on
DCL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DCL
IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT
DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the Belgian or
French state's
ability or propensity to provide additional state support,
including a downgrade
of Belgium's sovereign rating by one notch or France's sovereign
rating by two
notches. A significant reduction in state ownership or
state-guaranteed funding
that would not be a result of lower funding needs, reducing the
incentive to
provide additional support, would also be rating negative. Any
upgrade would be
contingent on the two states demonstrating greater support. This
is highly
unlikely in Fitch's view, although not impossible.
The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its
orderly wind-down in
accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the
plan would
likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the
likelihood of the
Commission and/or Single Resolution Board requiring more
stringent measures,
which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors.
STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
The 'AA-' Long-Term rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt is
sensitive to any
rating action on the lowest-rated guarantor, which is currently
Belgium. The
'F1+' Short-Term rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt would be
downgraded if
the Short-Term IDR of any guarantor is downgraded.
DCR
The DCR of DCL is primarily sensitive to changes in DCL's
Long-Term IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
Upside potential for the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt
instruments may
result from its wind-down progressing significantly with capital
being
maintained at solid levels. Downside pressure may arise from any
risk of further
state support being needed. Should these instruments be
bailed-in, loss severity
would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade to 'CC'
or 'C'.
Fitch does not expect coupon payment to resume on DCL's hybrid
Tier 1 securities
(FR0010251421) and therefore sees no upside for the instruments'
rating.
DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT RATINGS
Dexia Delaware's short-term debt guaranteed by DCL is sensitive
to the same
factors that would affect DCL's Short-Term IDR.
CREDIOP's IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
Not applicable.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dexia Credit Local
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Derivative counterparty rating assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA-/F1+'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306:
affirmed at 'B-'
Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C'
Dexia Delaware LLC
USD5bn US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Dexia Crediop S.p.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook; withdrawn
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA (Dexia Credit Local)
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 72
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Francesca Vasciminno (Crediop)
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Julien Grandjean (Dexia Credit Local)
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Valeria Pasto (Crediop)
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 298
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017650
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
