(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (Gothaer) strong and resilient capitalisation, good market position and well-diversified business mix. The ratings are constrained by the adverse impact of the low interest rate environment on Gothaer's investment income and long-term life liabilities. Fitch considers Gothaer's capitalisation strong and supportive of its rating. This view is supported by Gothaer's Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model score of 'Strong' at end-2015. Fitch expects Gothaer to maintain strong capitalisation and report a Solvency II ratio of well above 100% for 2016 even without the benefit of transitional measures on technical provisions. Gothaer reported net income of EUR137m in 2015, and Fitch expects it will have remained at least at the same level in 2016. Non-life underwriting results are expected to have remained stable in 2016 and the combined ratio to have been in line with 2015 (96.2%). Investment income in the non-life segment improved in 2015 due to the one-off effect of higher realised gains on real estate investment. However, we expect it to have returned to normal levels in 2016. 2016 life results will likely have remained affected by the negative effects of low interest rates, partly offset by increased realised gains. The charges stemming from the need to fund additional regulatory reserving requirements (Zinszusatzreserve) are expected to have increased further in 2016 (2015: EUR204m) being financed mainly through realisation of capital gains. Gothaer's life insurance investments have a shorter duration than the group's life insurance liabilities. This gap is in line with the average duration gap of German life insurers. Fitch views this risk as negative for the ratings since it contributes to interest rate risk. We expect no major change to this gap in 2016. In recent years, GL has shifted its product mix away from traditional life products with guaranteed interest rates to new products that are less sensitive to interest rates, which we view positively. Fitch views Gothaer's asset allocation as prudent and well diversified. Gothaer has low exposure to equity investments (2015: 1.1% of total investments), and we expect this exposure to have remained low in 2016. Gothaer further reduced its holdings of subordinated debt in financial sector and corporates. At end-2015, these investments accounted for 3.2% (2014: 3.5%) of total investments. We do not expect there to have been major changes in Gothaer's asset allocation in 2016. Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR4.5bn in 2015 (2014: EUR4.5bn), making it one of the larger German mid-sized insurance groups with a strong and stable market position. Gothaer focuses on private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and independent financial advisors and, to a limited degree, co-operative banks. GA is Gothaer's main non-life insurer with GWP of EUR1.7bn. Gothaer plans to merge GA with another of its non-life carriers, Asstel Sach, during 2017. GL, the main life insurer in the group, reported GWP of EUR1.3bn. The health insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.8bn. In 2016, we expect there will have been moderate premium growth in non-life and stable premium in life and health. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improvement in Gothaer's capitalisation (as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model and other relevant metrics, such as Solvency II ratios) and improved profitability in Gothaer's life and investment operations, with a group return on equity above 7.5% on a sustained basis. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening capitalisation, as measured by a decline in the Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model score to the low end of the "Strong" category, and a net combined ratio of above 105%. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahsa Delgoshaei Associate Director +49 69 768076 243 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017825 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001