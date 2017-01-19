(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Development
Bank Corporation
(CDB), Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), and
Export-Import Bank of
China (Exim) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. The banks'
Short-Term IDRs have
been upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' to align them with the
sovereign's Short-Term
IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' ratings, which are equivalent to China's sovereign
ratings
(A+/Stable/F1+), are based on an extremely high probability of
the central
government supporting the banks in a timely manner in the event
of stress. The
upgrade in the banks' Short-Term IDRs aligns the ratings with
the sovereign's
following an upgrade in China's short-term rating in 2016.
Fitch expects the three banks to maintain their important policy
roles in
supporting and promoting the strategic development of China's
economy. This
underpins Fitch's expectations that the state has strong
propensity to provide
support to these entities. The expectation is also backed by the
banks' 100%
state ownership and a long history of support from the central
government to the
banks, including capital injections. The entities'
quasi-sovereign status is
also reflected in a zero-risk weighting applied to all bonds
issued by the three
policy banks. As the policy banks effectively act as agents of
the state, no
Viability Ratings are assigned.
All three policy banks play an increasingly important role in
China's economic
development by providing financing in key areas: CDB for
domestic infrastructure
projects and pillar industries; ADBC for procurement of
agriculture goods and
rural development projects; and Exim for the growth of external
trade. In
addition to these core policy functions, CDB and Exim also
provide financing for
strategic overseas investments and resource purchases on behalf
of the state,
such as those related to China's "One Belt, One Road"
development initiative.
The banks' asset growth, which is controlled by the state,
remains rapid and is
above industry average as the policy banks support state
policies to sustain
China's economic growth and drive economic transformation. Fitch
expects all
three policy banks to continue to play significant roles in
supporting state
policy objectives, including providing policy-directed lending
to parts of the
economy or borrowers that may otherwise be perceived as
unfavourable on a
risk-adjusted basis for commercial lenders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The IDRs of the three policy banks will likely move in tandem
with the sovereign
ratings. However, negative rating action could be taken should
there be any
change in the perceived ability or willingness of the state to
support the
banks. Examples of this include a reduction in government
ownership, a material
change in the banks' policy roles (such as commercialisation of
their
operations) or changes in the support mechanism that affects the
banks'
relationships with the state.
The rating actions are as follows:
China Development Bank Corporation:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Agricultural Development Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Export-Import Bank of China:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst s
Katie Chen (China Development Bank Corporation)
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7614
Jaclyn Wang (Agricultural Development Bank of China)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3189
Jack Yuan (Export-Import Bank of China)
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
