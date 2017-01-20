(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'
with Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Armenia's senior unsecured
Long-Term Foreign
Currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local
Currency IDRs at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Armenia's ratings are supported by higher income per capita,
human development
and governance indicators than peers, a credible monetary policy
framework and
the extended maturity profile of public debt. Conversely, the
ratings are
weighed down by high net external debt, high fiscal deficits
leading to a rising
debt burden, a highly dollarised banking sector and tensions
with some
neighbouring countries.
Growth has weakened, as Fitch estimates 0.8% growth in 2016
reflecting weak
domestic demand, partly as a result of lower remittances
inflows. Growth will
increase gradually in 2017 and 2018, reaching 2.1% and 3.1%,
respectively,
driven by the expected recovery in the Russian economy and
moderate recovery in
commodity prices. Fiscal consolidation in 2017 creates risks for
Armenia's
recovery path.
The central government deficit rose to 5.6% of GDP in 2016, from
4.8% of GDP in
2015, and well above the initial 3.5% budget target. This was
due to weaker
revenues and increased execution of projects tied to external
financing. It
follows deficits consistently below government targets between
2011 and 2014.
Fitch estimates Armenia's public debt reached 56.8% of GDP in
2016, similar to
the 'B' category median. Currency risk is high as 80% of
government debt is
foreign currency (FC) denominated, although the average maturity
is long.
As government debt surpassed 50% of GDP in 2016, the government
has to target a
deficit of less than 3% of the previous three years' average GDP
to comply with
the Law of Public Debt. The approved 2017 budget targets a
deficit of 2.8% of
GDP supported by revenues from tax code reform and reduced
foreign-financed
project execution. Fitch forecasts a higher deficit of 3.7% of
GDP, as growth
will recover only gradually and current expenditure is unlikely
to decline
relative to GDP. The authorities face the challenge of
maintaining confidence in
the sustainability of public finances while containing the
impact of
consolidation measures on economic activity, which could
undermine revenue
performance.
Armenia has shown capacity to absorb shocks and has a credible
monetary policy
framework. Annual inflation remained in negative territory in
November, at
-0.6%, but should gradually move towards the central bank's
target of 4% in
2017-2018. In early December, Armenia completed the fourth
review under the
IMF's Extended Fund Facility. International reserves rose to
USD2.2bn (five
months of current external payments). Fitch estimates that
Armenia's liquid
assets as a share of short-term liabilities (at 125% in 2017)
will remain below
the 'B' category median (141%).
The current account deficit may have reached 2.1% of GDP in 2016
versus a 'B'
median of 5.7%, balancing continued improvement in the trade
deficit due to
strong export performance and a slight increase in imports due
to weak domestic
demand against continued weakness in remittances. Current
account deficits are
forecast to average 4% of GDP in 2017-2018 due to a subdued
domestic demand
recovery, the return of growth to Russia, increased export
market
diversification, moderate increases in international oil prices
and the prospect
of a new gold mine operation coming on line in 2018. A moderate
deficit could
also lead to a gradual decline in external indebtedness (net
external debt of
48% of GDP vs peers' 20%) after sustained growth in the
aftermath of the global
financial crisis.
Non-performing loans increased in 2016 (8.2% end- November based
on the national
definition of 1 to 270 days overdue), but the financial sector
stabilised and
made progress towards reducing vulnerabilities. Bank
capitalisation strengthened
(18.3% in 3Q16) in line with the central bank's requirements,
which are on
target to be met by January 2017, mostly through shareholder
contributions and
with no need of sovereign support. FC credit and deposit levels
remain above 60%
of the respective totals. The banking system's FX position is
balanced and
regulations are in place to prevent FC lending to non-FC
generators.
As a result of the December 2015 referendum, Armenia is
currently in transition
from a presidential to a parliamentary system. The country will
hold
parliamentary elections in April 2017. Fitch does not expect
material changes in
the direction of economic policy. After the short-lived armed
escalation in
April 2016, the 'frozen' conflict with Azerbaijan regarding the
disputed
Nagorno-Karabakh region has returned to its previous state of
low level sporadic
clashes.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Armenia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating
committee did not adjust
the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LTFC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating
action:
- A downward trajectory in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
- A sustained improvement in the external balance sheet.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action:
- Continued increases in the government debt to GDP ratio due to
a failure to
implement fiscal consolidation measures and/or growth
underperformance.
- A marked drop in foreign exchange reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Armenia will continue to experience broad
social and
political stability and there will be no prolonged escalation in
the conflict
with Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh to a level that would
affect economic
and financial stability.
Fitch assumes that the Russian economy will grow by 1.3% and
2.0% in 2017 and
2018, respectively.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
