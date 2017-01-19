(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Premier
Foods' (Premier;
B/Stable) warning that its FY17 (financial year to March 2017)
profits will
suffer from a combination of higher marketing investments and a
gradual increase
in raw material prices raises the company's financial risk
profile. It is likely
to reduce free cash flow (FCF) to a few GBP millions for FY17
and result in a
higher leverage over FY17-FY19 compared with our previous
expectations.
A major increase in consumer prices has yet to materialise in
the UK market as
price and currency hedges are still protecting manufacturers but
in 2017
industry participants will raise prices. The extent by which
food manufacturers,
suppliers and consumers will share the burden of higher raw
material costs will
depend on several factors. These include the availability of
lower-priced
substitute products and formulations, price elasticity of
consumers and relative
bargaining power between distributors and manufacturers. On
balance, we expect
Premier to enjoy better pricing power than in a deflationary
environment but the
company may also absorb some of the input cost increases.
For Premier's FY18 and FY19 profits, we see some mitigating
factors to these
downside risks from further efforts towards cost rationalisation
announced
yesterday which should partly offset the expected raw material
cost increases,
as well as the company's commercial partnerships with Nissin
Foods. Selling
Premier's products through the international network of the new
shareholder
Nissin Foods, as well as Nissin's products into the UK, should
start enhancing
Premier's top line in 4QFY17 once the first product launches
take place.
Premier's financial flexibility, however, remains constrained by
high interest
costs (approximately GBP40m per annum) and by the rise of
pension contribution
to nearly GBP60m annually for FY17-FY19. Fitch now projects
funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage could reach 8.0x in FY17,
a level that
will be high for Premier's 'B' IDR. While we still expect the
ratio to fall back
to below 6.0x after FY20 when the commitment to pay higher
contributions into
the company's pension fund lapses, persistently adverse
developments of
Premier's trading performance could affect the company's
de-leveraging
capabilities. However leverage measured as lease-adjusted net
debt-to-EBITDAR
leverage ranging between 4.0x and 4.5x remains moderate
reflecting manageable
refinancing risks.
Positively Premier maintains many of the characteristics of a
'BB' category
packaged food issuer. These include a healthy EBITDA margin in
the mid-high
teens, a relevant position in the UK food market and FCF in
neutral-to-positive
territory.
The company now has a strong pipeline of product launches and
this is paying off
in terms of volume growth (+3.4% in 3QFY17) which, in a
competitive UK market
can only be achieved through intense advertising and promotion
investments.
According to management, promotional activity in particular has
affected 9MYTD
profitability. Encouragingly, Premier is maintaining market
share growth and we
view this as critical ahead of the likely increase of the
general price
environment in the UK in the coming months.
Currently, we view Premier's rating as substantially within the
parameters
consistent with a 'B' IDR. We have re-modelled our rating case
under the
assumption of a drop of FY17 EBITDA to only slightly above
GBP130m (FY16:
GBP145m). While FY17 EBITDA margin will likely fall towards 17%,
this is a level
still considered healthy for its rating, leading to positive to
neutral FCF over
FY17-FY19 and an FFO fixed charge coverage of 1.9x-2.3x (FY16:
2.6x), ie above
the minimum threshold of 1.8x compatible with its 'B' IDR. The
company's
liquidity position remains satisfactory before its GBP272m
revolving credit
facility (GBP89m drawn as of end September 2016) matures in
March 2019.
Contact:
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087214
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Marialuisa Macchia
Associate Director
+39 02 879087213
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
