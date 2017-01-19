(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the financial profile of VodafoneZiggo Group BV (VODZiggo; BB-/Stable), the result of a merger between Vodafone Libertel B.V. and Ziggo Group Holding B.V., is broadly in line with the agency's expectations. Our rating case envisages funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 5.5x for 2017, which is higher than the downgrade threshold of 5.2x; Fitch typically allows a period of 18-24 months following a merger or consolidation before metrics are viewed on a sustainable basis. A stabilisation of revenues and delivery of synergies are expected to lead to FFO net leverage moving closely towards the 5.2x threshold by 2018, subject to shareholder distributions. Our revised forecasts anticipate a wider gap between net debt/EBITDA and FFO net leverage following the formation of VODZiggo. This reflects a slightly higher component of operating leases from the mobile operations, while management fees paid to the shareholders (estimated by Fitch at around EUR210m a year) will be included as part of FFO, with the gap between the two leverage metrics widening from around 0.1x in our Ziggo stand-alone rating case to around 0.5x. The creation of VODZiggo has been followed by a senior secured debt refinancing in the form of proposed term loans E and F under the group's senior secured bank facilities. The loans look to raise USD1,050m and EUR500m and have been assigned an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)'/'RR1' as they will replace debt of the same asset class and represent a leverage-neutral transaction. This refinancing extends the maturity profile such that no material repayments are due until 2024. Fitch views the combination of Vodafone's mobile assets with Ziggo's cable operations in the Netherlands a strong strategic fit. It brings together Ziggo's near ubiquitous (92% population coverage) high speed hybrid fibre cable network and strong triple play cable offer with the country's second largest mobile player - Fitch estimates Vodafone Netherlands had a 33% mobile service revenue share at end-3Q16. In a progressive communications market, Fitch believes VODZiggo is well positioned to compete with telco incumbent KPN. VODZiggo and KPN are both expected to enjoy a strong competitive advantage in a market where converged services are likely to be increasingly important. A more balanced competitive landscape is likely to support rational market behaviour, although the two remaining mobile network operators could still be disruptive. Management's targeted cost synergies appear achievable but Fitch is cautious in its forecasts. We believe that some revenue synergies also exist, although these are less easily quantifiable and will depend on management's ability to deliver effective product and service integration. The group's financial profile is significantly enlarged. Fitch estimates the business produced pro-forma revenues and EBITDA for the last 12 months to September 2016 of EUR4.2bn and EUR2,048m respectively (EBITDA margin of 48.4%). Scale economies alone should lead to scope for margin expansion. Opening covenant leverage, based on 6 month annualised EBITDA at September 2016, which allows a proportion of targeted cost synergies to be included in EBITDA, is estimated by the company at 4.7x. Fitch-defined net debt / EBITDA using LTM EBITDA (excluding synergies) and based on all reported debt is estimated at 5.0x. The group is targeting a covenant defined net debt / EBITDA leverage of 4.5x - 5.0x and is expected to recapitalise through payments to the shareholders from time to time. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Brendan Condon Director + 44 203 530 1599 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001