MOSCOW, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Telekom's (DT)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed DT's senior
unsecured ratings at
'BBB+' and 'F2'. The affirmation also applies to the debt issued
by Deutsche
Telekom International Finance B.V. and guaranteed by DT.
DT is the incumbent telecoms operator in Germany, benefiting
from its strong
established position in a resilient domestic market. Extensive
geographic
diversification in the US and across Europe results in greater
operating
challenges compared with its home market, but also adds
flexibility to active
management of the group's portfolio.
Adjusted for debt at handset-related financial services (FS)
operations,
leverage is consistent with the current rating and is unlikely
to be
significantly stressed by T-Mobile US's participation in a
planned 600MHz
spectrum auction in the US later this year.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Leverage Headroom: Leverage is comfortable for DT's
rating with
Fitch-defined funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
estimated to
have improved slightly at end-2016 from 3.4x at end-2015. This
is due to healthy
revenue growth and stronger margins in the US in spite of large
spectrum
purchases, stabilisation of domestic EBITDA and modest
divestments. It is also
driven by our adjustment of FS-related debt as a result of the
way DT finances
handsets in the US - this accounted for a 0.1x reduction in the
FFO adjusted net
leverage at end-2015 (see Fitch's corporate methodology revised
in September
2016 for more details).
We expect DT's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain below 3.5x, a
key rating
sensitivity. With T-Mobile US remaining on a steady growth path,
we estimate
that DT has flexibility to finance higher capex in Germany and
spectrum
investments in the US without necessarily jeopardising its
rating. Discontinuing
scrip dividends and large acquisitions on top of this may be
more challenging.
US Operations More Strategic: Continuing US revenue and EBITDA
growth but also
DT's stronger commitment to parental funding of the US
subsidiary leads us to
believe that T-Mobile US is becoming more strategic to the
group. We believe DT
would still consider a merger in the US, or a reduction in its
stake if the
opportunity arises However, the improved operating and financial
performance of
T-Mobile US increases the likelihood that DT could run this
subsidiary as an
independent business over the longer-term..
Limited US Spectrum Risk: The ongoing US 600MHz broadcast
incentive spectrum
auction entails lower over-investment risks than we had
initially expected. We
believe that reasonable spectrum investment can be accommodated
at the current
rating level. T-Mobile US should be able to invest at attractive
spectrum prices
relative to its larger competitors as it is eligible to bid in
the auction's
likely-lower-priced reserve band.
Stable Performance in Germany: We expect DT to maintain a
largely stable
performance in its core Germany market on the back of a healthy
economy and
continuing large investments into fibre/VDSL upgrades and LTE
capacity. A
regulatory approval for a wider VDSL roll-out in exchange for
investment
commitments removes uncertainty over its capex strategy. An
increase in domestic
capex will be partially mitigated by subsidies, and should help
defend the
company's competitive position versus cable network operators.
The strong bundling proposition of DT has contributed to its
ability to defend
its domestic market share, and is a significant competitive
advantage, in our
view. DT's reported mobile service revenue demonstrated a modest
0.2% yoy growth
in 3Q16, in spite of significant challenges of roaming
regulation and discounts
from bundled offers. Fixed-line revenues are under more
pressure, suffering from
continuing decline in legacy voice revenues.
Improving Free Cash Flow Generation: Excluding US spectrum
investments, we
expect DT to improve its FCF generation in 2017 and 2018 after
completing most
of its LTE roll-out and VDSL/fibre upgrades in Germany. Growing
US EBITDA and
FFO will also be a significant positive contributor. We forecast
that DT's FCF
margin is likely to be in a 3%-4% range over the next three
years. The lack of
significant new spectrum auctions in Europe reduces the risk of
one-off
investments. A mandatory conversion of preferred shares at
T-Mobile US in 2017
is non-cash, but would reduce debt by USD1bn.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
DT's profitability and FCF generation are lower than at
similarly rated peers;
however, it benefits from wider geographic diversification and
stronger growth
profile, primarily in the US. DT's market position and financial
performance is
stronger in the core domestic market compared with most other
European incumbent
operators. DT's leverage and liquidity are comfortable for the
rating level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Largely stable domestic revenues and modestly improving EBITDA
margins
- Mid-single digit revenue growth in the US and modestly
improving EBITDA
margins
- Moderate revenue pressures on the European franchise
- Up to USD10bn spectrum investments in the US in 2017
- Capex as a percentage of revenue (excluding spectrum) of 17%
in 2017,
gradually declining to 14%-15% in 2018-2019
- T-Mobile US's USD1bn hybrid instrument converting into equity
in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Maintaining lower leverage targets and stabilisation of
operating performance
across most of the group's operations
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-An increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 3.5x (3.4x at
end-2015) on a
sustained basis. Spikes in leverage driven by spectrum
investment may be
consistent with the current rating level if the company has a
credible plan to
reduce leverage within 18-24 months.
-Pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA margin erosion, consistently
higher capex and
shareholder distributions, or significant underperformance in
the core domestic
market and at other key subsidiaries.
LIQUIDITY
Robust Liquidity, Maturity Profile: The company's public
treasury policy is to
maintain liquidity sufficient to cover 24 months of coming debt
maturities.
Available liquidity at end-3Q16 significantly exceeded this
guidance. DT's debt
maturity profile is well spread with single-year refinancing
exposure at below
EUR7bn, which is not onerous in view of DT's size.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Adjustments for factoring, de-recognition of leased handsets
and outstanding
handset receivables related to financial services operations
(assessed using a
debt-to-equity ratio of 3x) resulted in a reduction of the level
of debt used in
calculating our leverage metrics by EUR2.5 bn.
