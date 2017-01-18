(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 18 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS) fourth quarter 2016 (4Q16) net income was up 12% from the sequential quarter, benefiting from elevated market activity in the quarter and on-going operating expense control, according to Fitch Ratings. Net income was up substantially from the year-ago quarter which included a large settlement related to legacy residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS). On a full-year basis, net income was up 22% due to the settlement noted above as well as good cost management throughout 2016. GS's overall annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.4% in 4Q16 was up from 11.2% in the prior quarter. On a full-year basis, GS's ROAE was 9.4% in 2016, which reflects the comparatively more challenging first half of the year. GS's overall results have generally been consistent with peer banks that have reported thus far, though GS delivered comparatively stronger results in debt underwriting offset by comparatively weaker results in equities trading. Weaker equities trading results were due to softer results in cash products particularly in Asia as well as lower net revenues in derivatives. Total investment banking net revenue was down 3% from the sequential quarter and 4% from the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the decline was attributable to lower debt and equity underwriting net revenue partially offset by higher net revenue in financial advisory given higher levels of closed M&A transactions during the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, higher leveraged finance activity contributed to stronger debt underwriting net revenue but was offset by lower advisory and equity underwriting net revenue as the initial public offering market remained relatively muted. The company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) businesses benefited from improved net revenue within the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) businesses. In 4Q16, which tends to be seasonally slow, FICC net revenue was 2% higher than the prior strong quarter and 78% higher than a relatively soft year-ago quarter. This was driven by improvements across all FICC businesses, but particularly strong results in rates and credit products. GS's Investing and Lending segment continued to grow relative to both the sequential and year-ago quarters as did the Investment Management (IM) segment which typically benefits from higher incentive fees realized in the last quarter of the year. On a full-year basis, however, net revenue declined in the IM segment as incentive fee realizations were significantly less in 2016 than they were in 2015. GS's expense management over the course of the year helped to buoy its earnings performance. In 4Q16, total operating expenses declined 10% from the sequential quarter and 23% from the year-ago quarter, which included the RMBS settlement. On a full-year basis, operating expenses declined 19% from the prior year. Notwithstanding, the RMBS settlement, other expense declines included an 8% decline in compensation expenses as well as lower professional fees. The ratio of compensation and benefits expense to net revenues for 2016 was 38.1% compared with 37.5% in the prior year. Fitch notes that the relative stability of this ratio indicates some operating leverage in GS's business model as the compensation ratio has remained stable while net revenue has been more variable. In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics remain consistent with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given the agency's assessment of the inherent variability of many of GS's businesses. The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the advanced approach was 13.1% in 4Q16, relative to 12.4% in the sequential quarter. GS's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) was 6.4% in 4Q16 relative to 6.3% at the end of 3Q16. Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets were $226 billion, or 26.2% of total assets, at 4Q16 relative to $214 billion at the end of 3Q16, or 24.3% of total assets. In December 2016, Goldman's previous President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Gary Cohn left to join the Trump administration as Director of the National Economic Council. Going forward, the co-President and co-COO role will be split by current Investment Banking co-head David Solomon and current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harvey Schwartz. Replacing Schwartz as CFO in April 2017 will be current Chief Information Officer R. Martin Chavez. On Goldman's 4Q16 earnings call, Chavez stated that he is currently shadowing Schwartz and intends to maintain emphasis on risk management and conservative funding, while bringing his mathematical or technology-based expertise to the role. Fitch views the articulation of consistent financial risk management stance positively, although potential changes associated with the new senior management roles will need to be evaluated over a longer time horizon. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0872 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001