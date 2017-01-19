(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Kroger Co.'s (Kroger)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term
IDR and commercial
paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has
also assigned a
rating of 'BBB' to Kroger's issuance of $1 billion of 30-year
senior unsecured
notes due 2047.
The new notes rank pari passu with existing debt and are being
issued under
Kroger's indenture dated June 25, 1999. Proceeds from the
issuance will be used
to reduce outstanding commercial paper balances and for general
corporate
purposes. At Nov. 5, 2016, Kroger had $2.2 billion of commercial
paper
outstanding.
The ratings reflect Kroger's historically strong identical store
sales (IDs),
relatively stable EBIT margin, moderate financial leverage, and
significant
scale. While ID sales have softened and margins are experiencing
modest
pressure, ratings incorporate Fitch expectations that IDs will
gradually recover
towards 3%, that Kroger will maintain its market share, and that
EBIT margin
will stabilize around 3% even as price investments continue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Identical Store Sales Slow: Fitch believes the recent slowdown
in Kroger's ID
sales is due to a combination of grocery deflation that
accelerated through
2016, price investments, and some slowing in the growth of
customer visits due
to increased competitive activity. ID sales growth, excluding
fuel, decelerated
to 0.1% and 1.5%, respectively, for the quarter and year-to-date
(YTD) period
ended Nov. 5, 2016 from the 5% range in 2014 and 2015. Customer
visits increased
1.2% while product cost deflation was 1.1%. During the YTD
period, customer
visits increased 2.1% and product cost deflation was 0.6%.
Fitch projects ID sales of 1% in 2016 with gradual improvement
to 2% in 2017 and
3% in 2018 as food inflation returns, price investments
continue, and Kroger
continues to grow customer visits in the 1% to 2% range. The
USDA is currently
forecasting food at home CPI of 0.5% to 1% in 2017 versus -0.5%
to -1.5% in 2016
due to firming dairy and protein prices.
Modest Margin Pressure: Kroger has demonstrated an ability to
offset historical
gross margin pressure from investments in price with
cost-containment and the
leveraging of fixed costs, resulting in EBIT margin gradually
expanding to 3.4%
in 2015. However, Fitch expects Kroger's EBIT margin to decline
to 3.2% in 2016
from 3.4% in 2015, due to negative operating leverage, lower
fuel margin per
gallon, and the integration of the lower margin Roundy's
business (acquired in
December 2015). Fitch expects EBIT margin to stabilize at around
3% in 2017 as
ID sales slowly recover to 3%, with gross margin investments
being offset by
expense leverage.
Moderating FCF, Aggressive Buybacks: Fitch expects Kroger's free
cash flow (FCF,
cash flow from operations less capex and dividends) to moderate
to $500 million
to $600 million annually from $1.1 billion in 2015 due mainly to
higher capex.
Capex has increased from 2.1% of sales in 2012 to a projected
3.3% in 2016 or
from $2.1 billion to $3.8 billion. Capex is projected to stay
elevated in
support of high return projects and store growth in fill-in
markets while
dividend increases are expected to continue with the payout to
net income ratio
remaining in the 20% range. Kroger raised its dividend 14% in
2016, after upping
it 13.5% in 2015.
Kroger periodically uses incremental debt to partially finance
share repurchases
while remaining within the constructs of its target leverage
ratio. Net share
repurchases are running at a record pace in 2016 at $1.4 billion
YTD through
November with debt approximating more than $13 billion versus
roughly $12
billion in 2015. Given slower ID sales and EBITDA growth, Fitch
would expect
Kroger to manage its capital structure and leverage such that
total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR approximates 3.0x or lower in order to maintain
current ratings.
Steady Leverage: Kroger currently targets net debt/EBITDA of
2.0x to 2.2x which
corresponds to gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR (using 8x rent)
approximating 3.0x.
The company has indicated that debt and leverage could grow over
time if it
continues to negotiate restructuring of troubled multiemployer
pension plan
(MEPP) obligations in order to help stabilize its associates'
future benefits.
Fitch does not reflect these off-balance sheet obligations in
leverage
calculations but considers implications of contributions to
underfunded
single-employer pension plans and off-balance MEPPs on future
cash flow along
with overall financial policy and operating trends. Therefore,
Fitch would
expect Kroger to moderate share buybacks if leverage increases
to fund pension
obligations such that net debt/EBITDA remains around 2.0x to
2.2x and total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR continues to approximate 3.0x.
Significant Scale and Diversification: Kroger benefits from its
position as the
largest supermarket retailer in the nation, its geographic
diversity, and its
multiple store formats which provide convenience to its
customers. The company
generates over $100 billion of revenue, and operated 2,778
supermarket and
multidepartment stores, 784 convenience stores, and 323 jewelry
stores across 49
major markets in 2015. Kroger has a significant fuel business,
and manufactures
about 40% of the private-label products sold in its stores.
Corporate brands
represent about 25% of total units sold, excluding fuel and
pharmacy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Kroger
include:
--Revenue grows nearly 5% in 2016, inclusive of the Roundy's
acquisition, and
then 3% to 4% annually thereafter;
--Nonfuel ID sales approximate 1% in 2016, 2% in 2017, and 3% in
2018, as food
inflation returns, price investments continue, and Kroger
continues to grow
customer visits in the 1% to 2% range;
--Gross margin expands approximately 40 basis points in 2016,
due to a decline
in lower margin fuel sales and the Roundy's acquisition, and
declines 25 bps
annually thereafter due to price investments;
--EBIT margin declines about 20 bps to 3.2% in 2016 and falls 20
bps to 3%
thereafter;
--EBITDA grows at a low-single digit rate in 2016 and 2017 then
grows at a
mid-single digit rate thereafter;
--FCF (post dividends) approximates $500 million to $600 million
annually;
--Net debt/EBITDA remains around management's targeted 2.0x -
2.2x range,
approximating 3.0x throughout the forecast period
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would be considered if total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
improved to the mid-2x range, together with steady mid-single
digit ID sales
growth and gradual margin improvement. This is not anticipated
at this time
given the company's financial strategy and its 2.0x to 2.2x net
debt/EBITDA
target.
A negative action would be considered if adjusted leverage moved
up to the
low-3.0x range due to pressure on the top line and margins
and/or a more
aggressive approach to share repurchases or acquisitions.
LIQUIDITY
Kroger had $2 billion of liquidity at Nov. 5, 2016, with
approximately $1.4
billion of cash and the rest available under the firm's $2.75
billion revolver.
Ongoing liquidity is supported by the company's FCF which Fitch
projects will
approximate $500 million to $600 million in most years. Kroger's
revolving
credit facility expires June 2019 and supports commercial paper
(CP) borrowings
and letters of credit (LCs). Kroger had no borrowings under its
revolver but
approximately $2.2 billion of CP and roughly $13 million of LCs
at Nov. 5, 2016.
Upcoming debt maturities include $600 million of 6.4% notes due
August 2017
which Fitch expects will be refinanced. Proceeds from the
company's recent
issuance of $1 billion of 4.45% senior unsecured notes due 2047
are expected to
be used to reduce CP balances and general corporate purposes.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Kroger's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--$1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2047 at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Committee Chairperson
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed below.
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and one-time charges.
--Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so
capitalizes gross
rent expense using a multiple of 8x for its total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017770
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001