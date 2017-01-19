(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Costa
Rica's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The
Outlooks were revised
to Stable from Negative. The issue ratings on Costa Rica's
senior unsecured
Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are also downgraded to 'BB'
from 'BB+'. The
Country Ceiling was downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The
Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects Costa Rica's deteriorating debt dynamics
driven by large
fiscal deficits and continued institutional gridlock preventing
progress on
reforms to correct fiscal imbalances. Costa Rica's central
government fiscal
deficits have grown over the last five years, reaching 5.7% of
GDP in 2015 (the
general government deficit reached 4.6% of GDP in 2015, which
incorporates
surpluses of public pension funds). Despite the estimated 0.6%
of GDP
improvement in 2016 (due largely to administrative measures),
the fiscal deficit
is expected to rise over the next two years as a result of a
higher interest
burden and spending rigidities.
The government's tax reform proposals to rein in the fiscal
deficits have made
little progress in Congress given its fragmented structure and
the cumbersome
legislative process. The outlook for passage of the crucial VAT
and income tax
proposals (estimated to provide close to 2% of GDP in additional
revenues) has
significantly diminished as the February 2018 congressional and
presidential
elections approach. Fitch's new baseline scenario does not
incorporate passage
of any meaningful tax reform measures in the forecast period
through 2018.
As a result of the large fiscal imbalances, Costa Rica's debt
burden has risen
rapidly over the last decade. Gross general government debt
doubled to an
estimated 41% of GDP in 2016 from 20% of GDP in 2008 (Fitch's
general government
figures net out around 4% of GDP in public pension holdings of
government debt).
The debt burden will continue to rise in the absence of
meaningful tax measures,
with debt expected to reach over 60% of GDP within the next
decade.
The Stable Outlook reflects Costa Rica's resilient growth and
financing
flexibility in the captive local market, which has been able to
accommodate the
large fiscal deficits, mitigating Fitch's previous concerns over
the financing
flexibility of the sovereign. A dynamic and diversified export
base and a
vibrant tourism sector have underpinned Costa Rica's solid
economic performance,
with GDP growth estimated to have reached 4.2% in 2016. Fitch
forecasts growth
of above 4% in both 2017 and 2018. In 2016, Costa Rica was
largely able to meet
its financing needs in the local market by tapping sizeable
liquidity among
various public-sector entities, after congressional
authorization for external
bond issuance ended in 2015.
Furthermore, the fall in the oil price and the buoyancy of
export and tourism
receipts have underpinned an improvement in Costa Rica's
external finances, with
the current account deficit falling to an estimated 3.5% of GDP
in 2016 from
4.5% in 2015.
Inflation averaged 0.7% in 2016, well below the central bank's
3%+/-1pp target
due to the fall in oil prices at the beginning of 2016 and a
relatively steady
exchange rate (until the latter part of the year). As a result,
the central
bank's monetary policy has remained accommodative over the last
12 months with
policy rates on hold after a cumulative 350 basis point cut in
2015-Jan 2016.
Inflation is expected to converge to the central bank's target
in 2017. High
fiscal deficits, limited exchange rate flexibility, high
financial dollarization
and quasi-fiscal losses at the central bank continue to
constrain monetary
policy.
Costa Rica's 'BB' ratings are supported by structural indicators
that are strong
relative to peers, including high per capita income, social
development and
governance standards. The ratings are also supported by the
country's successful
economic model centered around high value-added service and
manufacturing
activities, which supports robust growth and foreign direct
investment inflows.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Costa Rica a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BBB+' on the LT FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/- 3 notches because of the extent of Costa Rica's
intractable
political gridlock and sharply rising debt burden.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
--Structural: -2 notches, to reflect a long track record of
institutional
gridlock that is not captured in the county's high governance
indicators, as
reflected by repeated failure to produce meaningful fiscal
reform because of
congressional fragmentation and judicial injunctions.
--Fiscal: -2 notches, to reflect our expectation that debt will
continue to rise
over the medium- to long-term in the absence of more substantive
fiscal reform,
as well as a rigid expenditure profile dominated by indexed
salaries, rising
interest payments, and constitutionally mandated spending in
such areas as
education, which makes fiscal consolidation difficult.
The SRM is Fitch's proprietary multiple regression rating model
which employs 18
variables based on three-year centered averages, including one
year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output in assigning the final rating, reflecting factors
within our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
positive rating action:
--An easing of political gridlock that improves overall fiscal
management,
including passage and implementation of meaningful tax reforms;
--Meaningful progress on a fiscal consolidation strategy that
improves the
prospects for debt stabilization;
--Higher growth that improves fiscal and government debt
dynamics.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
negative rating action include:
--Significant fiscal slippage that leads to a sharper
deterioration in debt
dynamics;
--Evidence of sovereign financing constraints;
--A deterioration in prospects for foreign investment and
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that in absence of authorization of a Eurobond
issuance, Costa
Rica will be able to meet its high deficit financing needs in
2017-2018 through
reliance on the local market and/or through alternative external
financing
sources.
Fitch forecasts that U.S. growth and continued lower oil prices
will support
economic growth in Costa Rica in 2017-2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Francis
Director
+212-908-0858
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 203-530-1219
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017771
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
