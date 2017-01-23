(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, January 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based
garment manufacturer PT Pan Brothers Tbk (B/Positive) a National
Long-Term
Rating of 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Product Range, Revenue Visibility: Pan Brothers' rating is
underpinned by its
position as Indonesia's largest publicly listed garment
manufacturer by
capacity, its established relationships with global apparel
brands and its
contractual revenue visibility over a 12-18 month horizon. Pan
Brothers' growing
expertise in apparel manufacturing and ability to cater to a
wide product range
have attracted global apparel brands, with which it has
longstanding
relationships.
High Working Capital; Expected Deleveraging: The company's
strengths are
balanced by its limited bargaining power with top customers.
This has increased
working capital requirements and led to negative cash flow from
operations
(CFO). For example, Pan Brothers increased advance payments to
secure raw
materials on behalf of key customers in 2015 and 2016, in line
with its capacity
expansion. We expect CFO to remain negative until end-2017,
although ongoing
capacity expansion should improve bargaining power and help
diversify the
company's customer base, allowing for better working-capital
management. Fitch
forecasts Pan Brothers' leverage, measured by lease-adjusted
debt net of
seasonally adjusted cash/ EBITDAR, to fall to around 3.5x in
2018, from around
4.5x in 2017.
Capacity Expansion: Pan Brothers aims to increase its installed
capacity from 84
million pieces (polo shirt-based) a year to 117 million pieces
by end-2019.
Fitch expects this to increase existing customers' reliance on
Pan Brothers and
expand its customer base. Expanded production capacity will also
position the
company to benefit from the trend in consolidation among vendors
of global
apparel brands.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: Pan Brothers operates under a
cost-plus pricing
mechanism, where the price of its products is mostly derived
from the cost of
raw materials plus a mark-up margin. This allows Pan Brothers to
pass through
cost fluctuations to customers, although margins may be
pressured during
prolonged cyclical downturns. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
remain stable
at 7%-8% in the short to medium term.
Seasonal Cash Flows: Pan Brothers' working-capital cycle is
longer in the first
half of the year due to purchases of materials to cater for
woven outerwear
clothing, in particular down jackets, to be ready for the peak
production season
between April and September. The company's knitwear sales are
rising, which will
provide some earnings stability. To reflect the seasonality,
Fitch has excluded
an estimated USD25m from Pan Brothers' year-end cash balance
from the year-end
leverage ratio.
Manageable Currency Exposure: Close to 90% of Pan Brothers' 2015
sales were from
exports, while around 80% of its raw materials were imported.
This provides a
natural hedge against currency volatility, as evident in 2015
when Pan Brothers'
EBITDA margin remained relatively intact despite severe local
exchange rate
volatility. Raw material costs make up 65% of the company's
total costs.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Pan Brothers' rating is reasonably well-positioned relative to
other Fitch-rated
peers in the same industry, such as PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk
(Sritex,
BB-/A+(idn)/Stable). Fitch believes that Pan Brothers' more
leveraged financial
profile is compensated by its position as the largest garment
manufacturer in
the domestic market, its contractual revenue visibility and
ability to pass on
cost fluctuations to customers. Nevertheless, the company's
ongoing expansion
and still-limited bargaining power with top customers have
increased its working
capital requirement. This has led to weaker ability to generate
cash flow from
operations relative to Sritex. Coupled with Sritex's wider
EBITDA margins,
higher free cash flow generation in the medium-term and more
stable working
capital requirements, Fitch assesses Pan Brother's overall
credit profile to be
weaker than Sritex.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- net sales growth of around 15%-19% in 2016-2019;
- average selling price increase by up to 2% in 2016-2017; and
- capex of USD17m in 2016 and USD49m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not anticipated in the next two years
given the
company's increasing working capital requirement in line with
its capacity
expansion, which has weakened its ability to generate
neutral-to-positive cash
flow from operations.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include leverage being sustained above 3.5x (end-2015:
3.3x) or an
inability to maintain neutral cash flow from operations.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Readily available cash was USD49m as at
end-2015, with
gross debt of USD141m and a committed unused working-capital
facility of around
USD100m. Pan Brothers is in the process of issuing a US dollar
bond, with most
of the proceeds to redeem outstanding debt. A natural currency
hedge arises from
close to 90% of 2015 sales being export-based, while around 80%
of raw materials
(where raw materials made up 65% of total costs) are imported.
Pan Brothers also plans to retain more than USD100m of its
syndicated
working-capital loan facility (current limit USD230m) as a
back-up for any
future working-capital requirement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Fitch includes "advance payments" in current assets, which is
mostly payments
for raw materials, as part of the working-capital calculation.
- Fitch assumed USD25m of cash to be restricted, reflecting cash
set aside for
seasonal working capital purposes.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
