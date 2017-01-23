(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Prologis,
Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its operating partnership Prologis, L.P and
Prologis Tokyo
Finance Investment, L.P. (collectively Prologis), including the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's pro
rata leverage
will sustain at approximately 6.0x over the next 12-24 months, a
level that is
consistent with the 'BBB+' rating. Further, the company has
sufficient cushion
to engage in larger debt-funded acquisitions or transactions
relative to Fitch's
6.5x negative rating sensitivity. Trailing 12 months (TTM) Sept.
30, 2016 pro
rata leverage was 6.6x, compared with 7.3x for the annualized
quarter ended Dec.
31, 2015. Fitch expects leverage reduction via continued
positive same-store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth and cash flows from development.
Improving Fundamentals and Fixed Charge Coverage:
Prologis continues to benefit from strong occupancies and
positive leasing
spreads driven primarily by e-commerce demand, while macro
industrial indicators
such as manufacturing activity, housing starts and homebuilder
confidence
indicate that industrial space demand should continue to outpace
supply.
The company's average net effective GAAP rent change on lease
rollovers has
averaged 17.6% year-to-date (YTD) 2016, up from 13.1% on average
during 2015 and
9.2% on average in 2014. These positive lease rollovers have
been driven by
below-market rents combined with rising rents generally.
Occupancy was 96.6% as
of Sept. 30, 2016, up 60 basis points (bps) from the same period
end in 2015.
PLD's share of GAAP SSNOI has grown by an average of 6.4% in
each of the last
five quarters.
Fitch projects leasing spreads in the high-single digits that
will support 3%-4%
SSNOI growth over the next several years. This should result in
fixed-charge
coverage (FCC) approaching 4.0x, which is strong for the rating.
Pro rata FCC
for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 3.3x, up from 2.9x in 2015
and 2.3x in
2014.
Adequate Liquidity; No Corporate Debt Maturities Until 2019:
Fitch anticipates that the company will roughly match-fund its
development
expenditures with dispositions and contributions to managed
entities. Timing
differences and whether the company adjusts development starts
appropriately if
dispositions and contributions were to slow would determine
whether the company
experiences a liquidity shortfall. Maintaining sufficient
liquidity before this
match-funding strategy reduces the risks to unsecured
bondholders during periods
of capital markets dislocation.
The company's liquidity coverage ratio is 2.1x for the period
Oct. 1, 2016 to
Dec. 31, 2018. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity
sources divided by
uses. Liquidity sources include pro rata unrestricted cash, pro
rata
availability under unsecured revolving credit facilities, and
projected retained
cash flows from operating activities and recurring distributions
from managed
entities after dividends. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt
maturities after
extension options at PLD's option, projected recurring capital
expenditures, and
pro rata cost to complete development.
Internally generated liquidity is good, as the company's
adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 84% for the TTM ended Sept.
30, 2016. Based
on the current payout ratio, the company would retain over $650
million in
annual cash flow.
Excellent Capital Access:
The company has issued $7.9 billion and EUR3.2 billion in
unsecured bonds since
2009 (principally using the proceeds to refinance and repurchase
bonds and for
general corporate purposes) and $6.3 billion of follow-on common
equity. The
company also has a $750 million at-the-market (ATM) equity
offering program, of
which $735 million remains available for use.
Strategic capital is another important source of funding for
PLD. The company
recently rationalized and restructured certain of its investment
ventures to
increase the permanency of its capital (e.g., FIBRA Prologis,
Nippon Prologis
REIT and its recently-announced Europe Logistics
Venture/Targeted Logistics Fund
consolidation) and simplify the overall enterprise, which Fitch
views favorably.
Unremarkable Unencumbered Asset Coverage:
Prologis has slightly below-average contingent liquidity with a
stressed value
of unencumbered assets (3Q'16 unencumbered NOI divided by a
stressed 8%
capitalization rate) to net unsecured debt of 1.8x. When
applying a 50% haircut
to the book value of land held and a 25% haircut to construction
in progress,
unencumbered asset coverage improves to 2.1x. While Fitch
recognizes that there
are additional unencumbered assets held in the joint ventures,
there could be
factors that may limit or impede PLD's ability to access this
contingent
liquidity such as partner approval for asset sales or
encumbrances, though PLD
could sell its interest. As such, Fitch has not explicitly
considered these
assets in its unencumbered asset calculations.
Total Development Exposure Down; Consistent Speculative
Development:
PLD's strategy of developing industrial properties centers on
value creation and
complements the company's core business of collecting rent from
owned assets.
After construction and stabilization, the company either holds
such assets on
its balance sheet or contributes them to managed co-investment
ventures.
PLD endeavors to match-fund development expenditures and
acquisitions with cash
from dispositions or contributions of assets to the ventures. If
the company
does not anticipate disposition or contribution volumes, PLD
management has
stated that the company would scale back development starts and
acquisitions
accordingly, though the sector has a mixed track record of
forecasting market
cycles.
The company's development platform is substantially smaller
today than in the
previous upcycle with cost to complete equal to 3% of
undepreciated assets at
Sept. 30, 2016 (2.2% pro rata) compared with 17.9% at year-end
2007 (19.5% pro
rata). However, a considerable portion of development remains
speculative at
more than half of total development each of the last three
years, which implies
elevated lease-up risk. Fitch expects PLD's development strategy
to remain
consistent but the significant reduction in exposure to its
development projects
should provide downside protection for bondholders.
Pro Rata Metrics More Descriptive:
Fitch looks primarily at pro rata leverage rather than
consolidated metrics
given Fitch's expectation that PLD may in the future support or
recapitalize
unconsolidated entities despite entity debt not being legally
recourse to PLD,
its agnostic view toward property management for consolidated
and unconsolidated
assets, and its focus on pro rata portfolio and debt metrics.
Fitch believes the
scale, size and importance of the strategic capital segment to
PLD would
incentivize the company to support these entities.
Preferred Stock Notching:
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low-single-digit SSNOI growth through 2019;
--$1 billion, $1.25 billion and $1.25 billion annual development
capex
2017-2019, respectively;
--Acquisitions of $750 million, $1 billion, and $750 million in
2017-2019,
respectively;
--Dispositions/contributions of $1 billion, $1 billion, and $750
million in
2017-2019, respectively;
--$500 million annual distributions from unconsolidated
investments for
2017-2019;
--$350 million of annual non-controlling interest distributions
for 2017-2019;
--$400 million unsecured bond issuance in each year for
2017-2019;
--Secured mortgage maturities refinanced with unsecured debt
through forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in an upgrade to 'A-':
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining below 5.5x
(pro rata 3Q'16
run rate leverage was 6.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata FCC sustaining above 3.5x
(this ratio was 3.3x
for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016);
--Adoption of more conservative financial policies, such that
larger
acquisitions or transactions have minimal short-term impact on
primary credit
ratios.
The following factors may result in negative action on the
ratings and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining above
6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x (ratio is 2.1x
for Oct. 1, 2016-Dec. 31, 2018 period);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Prologis, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Global senior credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Multi-currency senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch calculates Prologis' EBITDA, as well as leverage and
coverage metrics
using the pro rata method;
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations and distributions from joint venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $75 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017916
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001