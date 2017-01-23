(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay General Bancorp's (CATY) and its principal subsidiary Cathay Bank's long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bb+'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR AND IDRS Today's rating affirmation incorporates CATY's asset quality improvements, continued strong earnings performance and solid capital position. The Positive Outlook reflects the possibility of upward rating movement if CATY's capital levels, earnings performance and risk profile remain in line with or exceed our expectations (see Rating Sensitivities). Asset quality metrics showed improvement over the year with CATY continuing to demonstrate the ability to work out of problem loans at nominal loss. Fitch calculates NPAs (including accruing restructured loans) at 1.38% of loans and foreclosed real estate as of 3Q16. This is an 18bp improvement over the year prior, while the net charge-off rate for the year-to-date as of September 2016 remained low at 7bps. CATY's NPAs are now in line with the median for the peer group. CATY's capital ratios remain in the top-quartile of the Fitch midtier regional peer group as of 3Q16. Over the last year, CATY has optimized its capital levels by distributing excess capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends. This resulted in a modest reduction in risk-based capital ratios. High loan growth levels were partially offset by good levels of earnings generation. Nearly half of CATY's loan growth over the last year was in residential mortgages. These loans carry a relatively low risk-weight of 50%, which further supported risk-based capital ratios. In July 2016, CATY announced plans to acquire SinoPac Bancorp (SinoPac), the bank holding company of Far East National Bank (FENB). Fitch views the transaction as financially compelling for CATY as reflected in zero goodwill creation and significant cost savings that are expected to be derived from the complementary business models, similar loan and deposit portfolios and overlapping branch footprint in California. As of 3Q16, SinoPac had approximately $1.3 billion in assets and $981 million in deposits. Fitch considers this a material acquisition, and CATY will have to demonstrate successful integration for the Outlook to remain Positive or resolve to Stable. The transaction furthers CATY's objective of deploying excess capital and the 90% cash deal is expected to result in roughly 100bps reduction in CATY's CET 1 capital ratio. CATY expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2017 and has suspended share repurchases since the announcement of the transaction. Fitch expects CATY to manage capital conservatively following this acquisition. Conservative capital management and solid capital formation has been the driver of positive ratings momentum for CATY. Fitch views CATY's relatively high capital levels as a necessary offset for its concentrated loan portfolio. CATY's concentration in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) as defined by regulators stood at 291% of risk-based capital at 3Q16 and will most likely cross the 300% threshold in coming months. Fitch has market-wide concerns about current CRE valuations with capitalization rates at cyclical lows. These concerns are somewhat offset by CATY's strong track record in CRE lending. Construction loans were a driver of credit losses for the bank during the financial crisis. These loans are now less prominent in CATY's loan portfolio accounting for 6% of total loans as of 3Q16 compared to 16% in 2007. CATY's construction loan balances have grown by nearly 30% per annum over the last three years. While off a low base, Fitch views this growth negatively from a risk appetite and loan portfolio credit risk standpoint. In 2016 earnings performance continued to provide support for the Positive Outlook. CATY has remained one of the most efficient banks in the peer group and reported a ROAA of 1.29% over the first nine months of 2016. Going forward, Fitch considers CATY's strong earnings to be somewhat constrained by its lack of revenue diversity and a relatively high reliance on time deposits compared to peer banks in the group. This funding profile results in revenue that could be more susceptible to interest rate risk in a rising rate environment. However, relatively expensive repo funding instruments that mature in 2017 are expected to provide some relief to funding costs over the near term. CATY's earnings have benefited from provision releases over the last three years. The company established a large loan loss allowance after the 2008 to 2009 financial crisis. Since the downturn, lower NPAs and strong recoveries with limited charge-offs have resulted in CATY keeping the reserve's coverage of both loans and NPLs high relative to peers. Fitch expects that CATY will start recognizing provisions in 2017, which could place negative pressure on earnings. LONG-TERM AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS CATY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR, because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CATY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, CATY is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. HOLDING COMPANY CATY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiary. Ratings are currently equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR and IDRS The Rating Outlook remains Positive, reflecting Fitch's view of the likelihood of ratings upside over the Outlook horizon. Positive rating action may occur if CATY maintains its CET 1 and tangible common equity ratios at or near the top-quartile of the Fitch midtier regional peer group and earnings remain better than the median for the peer group as measured by the ROAA. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if earnings as measured by ROAA drops below the midtier median for any future 12-month lookback period or capital is managed more aggressively with the CET 1 capital ratio dropping below the Fitch midtier median. The Positive Outlook incorporates incremental deterioration in asset quality although such deterioration should not exceed investment grade peers. Evidence of deterioration in the construction loan portfolio or a shift in CATY's risk profile through continued significant and outsized growth in higher risk loan categories such as construction loans could also put downward pressure on the rating or Outlook. Should CATY revive growth in its C&I portfolio by venturing into new products and sectors, this growth will be considered unproven and would require some seasoning before Fitch can become comfortable with underwriting of such loans. Accordingly, Fitch would expect CATY to grow the C&I portfolio at a gradual rate such that organic growth from the C&I portfolio is below the overall loan growth rate. Double-digit organic growth in gross loans may also put negative pressure on the Outlook. Finally, subject to the successful completion and integration of FENB, the rating also factors in the possibility of further merger and acquisition (M&A) activity by CATY. Such consolidation activity will not be viewed negatively should it result in diversification of CATY's loan portfolio, strengthening of the franchise and remain within CATY's area of expertise, presuming there are not material execution and integrations risks, or an outsized decline in capital ratios. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to CATY's long- and short-term IDRs. CATY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor is '5' and 'NF', respectively, and therefore there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. HOLDING COMPANY Fitch views CATY's current holding company liquidity profile as relatively weaker than peers in the group. This reflects inadequate cash flow coverage of the next twelve month operating obligations as of Sept. 30 2016. Should CATY's holding company liquidity profile or double leverage deteriorate following the pending FENB acquisition, Fitch may consider notching the holding company IDR and VR down once from the ratings of the operating entity. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Cathay General Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Cathay Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive; --Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposit rating at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. 