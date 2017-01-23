(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cathay
General Bancorp's
(CATY) and its principal subsidiary Cathay Bank's long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bb+'.
The Rating Outlook
remains Positive. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this press
release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRS
Today's rating affirmation incorporates CATY's asset quality
improvements,
continued strong earnings performance and solid capital
position. The Positive
Outlook reflects the possibility of upward rating movement if
CATY's capital
levels, earnings performance and risk profile remain in line
with or exceed our
expectations (see Rating Sensitivities).
Asset quality metrics showed improvement over the year with CATY
continuing to
demonstrate the ability to work out of problem loans at nominal
loss. Fitch
calculates NPAs (including accruing restructured loans) at 1.38%
of loans and
foreclosed real estate as of 3Q16. This is an 18bp improvement
over the year
prior, while the net charge-off rate for the year-to-date as of
September 2016
remained low at 7bps. CATY's NPAs are now in line with the
median for the peer
group.
CATY's capital ratios remain in the top-quartile of the Fitch
midtier regional
peer group as of 3Q16. Over the last year, CATY has optimized
its capital levels
by distributing excess capital to shareholders in the form of
share repurchases
and dividends. This resulted in a modest reduction in risk-based
capital ratios.
High loan growth levels were partially offset by good levels of
earnings
generation. Nearly half of CATY's loan growth over the last year
was in
residential mortgages. These loans carry a relatively low
risk-weight of 50%,
which further supported risk-based capital ratios.
In July 2016, CATY announced plans to acquire SinoPac Bancorp
(SinoPac), the
bank holding company of Far East National Bank (FENB). Fitch
views the
transaction as financially compelling for CATY as reflected in
zero goodwill
creation and significant cost savings that are expected to be
derived from the
complementary business models, similar loan and deposit
portfolios and
overlapping branch footprint in California. As of 3Q16, SinoPac
had
approximately $1.3 billion in assets and $981 million in
deposits. Fitch
considers this a material acquisition, and CATY will have to
demonstrate
successful integration for the Outlook to remain Positive or
resolve to Stable.
The transaction furthers CATY's objective of deploying excess
capital and the
90% cash deal is expected to result in roughly 100bps reduction
in CATY's CET 1
capital ratio. CATY expects the transaction to close in the
first half of 2017
and has suspended share repurchases since the announcement of
the transaction.
Fitch expects CATY to manage capital conservatively following
this acquisition.
Conservative capital management and solid capital formation has
been the driver
of positive ratings momentum for CATY. Fitch views CATY's
relatively high
capital levels as a necessary offset for its concentrated loan
portfolio. CATY's
concentration in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) as defined by
regulators stood at
291% of risk-based capital at 3Q16 and will most likely cross
the 300% threshold
in coming months. Fitch has market-wide concerns about current
CRE valuations
with capitalization rates at cyclical lows. These concerns are
somewhat offset
by CATY's strong track record in CRE lending.
Construction loans were a driver of credit losses for the bank
during the
financial crisis. These loans are now less prominent in CATY's
loan portfolio
accounting for 6% of total loans as of 3Q16 compared to 16% in
2007. CATY's
construction loan balances have grown by nearly 30% per annum
over the last
three years. While off a low base, Fitch views this growth
negatively from a
risk appetite and loan portfolio credit risk standpoint.
In 2016 earnings performance continued to provide support for
the Positive
Outlook. CATY has remained one of the most efficient banks in
the peer group and
reported a ROAA of 1.29% over the first nine months of 2016.
Going forward, Fitch considers CATY's strong earnings to be
somewhat constrained
by its lack of revenue diversity and a relatively high reliance
on time deposits
compared to peer banks in the group. This funding profile
results in revenue
that could be more susceptible to interest rate risk in a rising
rate
environment. However, relatively expensive repo funding
instruments that mature
in 2017 are expected to provide some relief to funding costs
over the near term.
CATY's earnings have benefited from provision releases over the
last three
years. The company established a large loan loss allowance after
the 2008 to
2009 financial crisis. Since the downturn, lower NPAs and strong
recoveries with
limited charge-offs have resulted in CATY keeping the reserve's
coverage of both
loans and NPLs high relative to peers. Fitch expects that CATY
will start
recognizing provisions in 2017, which could place negative
pressure on earnings.
LONG-TERM AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CATY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR, because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CATY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CATY is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
HOLDING COMPANY
CATY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiary. Ratings are currently
equalized reflecting the
very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary
failure and
default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR and IDRS
The Rating Outlook remains Positive, reflecting Fitch's view of
the likelihood
of ratings upside over the Outlook horizon.
Positive rating action may occur if CATY maintains its CET 1 and
tangible common
equity ratios at or near the top-quartile of the Fitch midtier
regional peer
group and earnings remain better than the median for the peer
group as measured
by the ROAA. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if
earnings as
measured by ROAA drops below the midtier median for any future
12-month lookback
period or capital is managed more aggressively with the CET 1
capital ratio
dropping below the Fitch midtier median.
The Positive Outlook incorporates incremental deterioration in
asset quality
although such deterioration should not exceed investment grade
peers. Evidence
of deterioration in the construction loan portfolio or a shift
in CATY's risk
profile through continued significant and outsized growth in
higher risk loan
categories such as construction loans could also put downward
pressure on the
rating or Outlook.
Should CATY revive growth in its C&I portfolio by venturing into
new products
and sectors, this growth will be considered unproven and would
require some
seasoning before Fitch can become comfortable with underwriting
of such loans.
Accordingly, Fitch would expect CATY to grow the C&I portfolio
at a gradual rate
such that organic growth from the C&I portfolio is below the
overall loan growth
rate. Double-digit organic growth in gross loans may also put
negative pressure
on the Outlook.
Finally, subject to the successful completion and integration of
FENB, the
rating also factors in the possibility of further merger and
acquisition (M&A)
activity by CATY. Such consolidation activity will not be viewed
negatively
should it result in diversification of CATY's loan portfolio,
strengthening of
the franchise and remain within CATY's area of expertise,
presuming there are
not material execution and integrations risks, or an outsized
decline in capital
ratios.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to CATY's
long- and short-term IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CATY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor is '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
and therefore there is limited likelihood that these ratings
will change over
the foreseeable future.
HOLDING COMPANY
Fitch views CATY's current holding company liquidity profile as
relatively
weaker than peers in the group. This reflects inadequate cash
flow coverage of
the next twelve month operating obligations as of Sept. 30 2016.
Should CATY's
holding company liquidity profile or double leverage deteriorate
following the
pending FENB acquisition, Fitch may consider notching the
holding company IDR
and VR down once from the ratings of the operating entity.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Cathay General Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Cathay Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive;
--Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposit rating at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
