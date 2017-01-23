(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First Republic Bank's (FRC) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Ratings (VRs), AND SENIOR DEBT The rating affirmation reflects FRC's sustainable franchise with a focused strategy on offering banking services to affluent households and businesses in select coastal urban markets. The affirmation also incorporates FRC's consistently strong financial performance, specifically its superior asset quality, sustained high profitability and a solid core funding profile. These strengths are offset by the bank's high loan growth and its geographic and product concentration, which are consistent with the company's core competencies but present unique challenges and limit future rating upside. FRC is heavily focused on relationship banking that targets an affluent customer base and uses jumbo residential mortgage products as a feeder to its private banking and wealth management activities. This focused strategy, along with a fairly unique, high-touch, single point-of-contact approach to relationship management, creates customer loyalty and execution that is difficult to emulate. Fitch notes that the strategy also results in good opportunities for client referrals for both deposit and loan products, which further entrenches FRC's strategic advantage within the industry as the residential lender of choice for the affluent. FRC's relationship management strategy and conservative credit culture are primary reasons for its strong history of asset quality performance. For example, average loan-to-values (LTVs) at origination for its single-family residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate loans were low at 60%, 53%, and 50%, respectively. Its nonperforming assets (NPAs) including troubled debt restructuring stood at 0.14% of loans and other real estate owned (OREO) at third quarter 2016 (3Q16), well below the peer average of 1.42%. Over three decades of operations, the company's cumulative net charge-off (NCO) rate is 20bps for all loan types and just 7bps for single-family residential. These figures are inclusive of divested loans that were left at Bank of America when FRC was spun back out of it in 2010 as well as all single-family loans sold into the secondary market. This credit performance is unparalleled in the industry and its peer group. FRC's earnings performance remains solid. Through 3Q16, the company generated a return on average assets (ROA) of 103bps, compared to 93bps for the peer median. Nonetheless, FRC's earnings profile remains heavily dependent on spread revenues, at 83%. Over the long term, Fitch expects FRC's growing wealth management business to help diversify earnings. Its assets under management (AUM) were $80.2 billion at 3Q16, increased from $20.2 billion at YE 2011. FRC acquired Constellation Wealth Advisors in 2015 with nearly $6 billion of AUM and brought on several other wealth management advisor teams. These initiatives, while costly in the near term, fit within FRC's strategy of providing a full suite of products to its high net worth clients as well as diversifying its revenue base. At 3Q16, its fee income was 17% of total revenues, compared to 10% in 2011. The company has continued to grow deposits faster than loans, leading to its loan-to-deposit ratio improving to 91% at 3Q16 from over 100% historically. Moreover, FRC's more superior cost of deposits, 14bps for YTD 2016 relative to peer median of 28bps, reflects its large core deposit base (demand, interest-bearing, money market and CDs less than $100 thousand), which represents 93% of total deposits. The company has indicated publically that it would build high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), as defined by regulatory standards, to around $8 billion by the end of 2016, or 12% of its projected average total assets. FRC has achieved $6.7 billion or 10% of average total assets at 3Q16. This strategic move, coupled with FRC's strong core funding profile and its proven ability to sell jumbo mortgages, even in stressed liquidity markets, significantly reduces the company's liquidity risk. Although FRC's credit quality has been solid, Fitch views FRC's level of loan growth in recent years cautiously. At 3Q16, the company grew total loans 18% from a year ago and 16% in the preceding year. Much of the growth was in the multifamily, single-family residential and C&I loans. These are areas that have seen a great deal of competition over recent periods and the level of growth seen could test the bank's risk-oversight infrastructure. However, Fitch notes that the growth has been in the same geographies and products that FRC has long focused on. The risk is mitigated by FRC's sound credit culture which has been the hallmark of its performance to date. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FRC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of 'a-', two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The uninsured deposit ratings of FRC are rated one notch higher than its IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. Such preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FRC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FRC is not systemically important and, therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch sees limited upside rating potential given FRC's high loan growth and its asset and revenue concentrations. Upward rating movement would likely be predicated on lower loan growth and further product and revenue diversification while maintaining financial performance comparable to higher rated peers. Fitch does not expect these events to occur in the near- to medium term. Negative pressure could be placed on FRC's rating or Outlook should Fitch observe the company loosening its credit standards, such as a weakening of FICO scores or LTVs or if adverse trends emerge in its loan portfolio such as an increase in early delinquency rate. The ratings and Outlook would also be sensitive to a more aggressive capital management posture such as its ratios declining to a level below that of its peers. FRC's ratings could also be adversely affected if Fitch believes the company is experiencing strategic drift away from its core competencies. This could be evident in acquisitions or in excessive loan growth in asset classes that are not in line with management's stated strategy. Moreover, should Fitch observe FRC's earnings performance begin to lag similarly rated peers due to either asset quality deterioration or because of the need to invest in risk management systems over and above Fitch's expectations, pressure could be placed on either FRC's rating or Outlook. Finally, although mitigated by an insurance policy purchased in 2014, Fitch would likely view a major earthquake in one of FRC's primary operating markets that led to outsized credit losses as a credit negative that could put pressure on the bank's ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for FRC's subordinated debt and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to FRC's VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to FRC's long- and short-term IDR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since FRC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Fitch affirmed the following ratings: First Republic Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable --Short-Term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a-'; --Long-term deposit at 'A'; --Short-Term deposits at 'F1'; --Senior Unsecured at 'A-' ; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BB'; --Support Floor 'NF'; --Support '5'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. 