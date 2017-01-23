(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Horizon National
Corp's (FHN) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook has been
revised to
Positive from Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the
end of this
release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector
in general,
refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional
Bank Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS), VIABILTY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR
DEBT
Today's rating affirmation reflects FHN's strong banking
franchise, appropriate
capital levels relative to the company's risk profile, and good
revenue mix
relative to peers. The affirmation also incorporates the
expectation that FHN
will continue working through its nonstrategic assets with
manageable credit
losses going forward, including home equity lines of credit
(HELOCs) that are
entering their amortization periods.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
management will continue
to execute on its well-communicated, long-term strategies to
align FHN's
operating performance with operating targets over the rating
time horizon. FHN's
ratings are relatively low as compared to its peer group and to
Fitch's rated
bank universe. Fitch believes that FHN has rating upside over
time, as reflected
in the Positive Outlook.
Fitch expects earnings to improve and converge with higher rated
peers on a
consistent basis while the bank maintains a sound risk appetite.
FHN's core
business operations include its regional banking line of
business (First
Tennessee Bank, NA; FTBNA) and FTN Financial (FTN), the
company's capital
markets division. FTBNA has the leading deposit market share in
Tennessee with
14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2016, and a growing
presence in the
company's other key operating markets. This segment has
generated consistent
performance over time.
FTN provides the overall company with solid revenue mix through
its niche
capital markets business that caters to smaller,
community-bank-sized financial
institutions. FTN's franchise is strong in this space, evidenced
by
relationships with approximately half of all U.S. banks with
investment
portfolios over $100 million. While revenue generated out of FTN
can be somewhat
volatile in various rate and economic environments, over time it
has contributed
20% or more of total revenue to FHN. Fitch observes that
non-interest
income-to-total revenue is consistently above 40%, a stronger
portion relative
to peers and a positive ratings driver in Fitch's view.
Given the company's asset sensitivity, FHN's balance sheet is
well-positioned
for a rising rate environment. Fitch believes FHN could generate
higher relative
earnings improvement than peers as short-term rates increase.
Around 70% of
FHN's total assets are set to reprice within one year and 67% of
total loans are
variable-rate, resulting in the highest net asset repricing
sensitivity of the
peer group. Fitch notes that net interest income sensitivity
disclosures, which
are highly dependent on deposit repricing assumptions which can
vary from bank
to bank, point to rate sensitivity more in-line with peers.
Moreover, the
company's deposit and funding composition has improved
dramatically over recent
years to more stable, core sources and away from wholesale and
credit-sensitive
funds which should aid in allowing FHN to lag deposit pricing.
This expectation
is incorporated into the rating affirmation and outlook revision
to Positive.
Fitch observes that FHN has met many of its "Low Rate
Environment" targets
communicated at its investor day in 2013. In Fitch's view, this
points to
management's ability to successfully execute on targets that
have been clearly
communicated to various constituents. Fitch also expects
execution to remain on
a positive trajectory which supports the Outlook revision.
Also reflected in today's outlook revision is Fitch's view that
FHN's risk
management practices are in-line with higher rated and larger
banks and should
reduce credit and earnings volatility in future cycles. Fitch
recognizes the
level of investment in risk management systems the bank has made
over recent
years, most notably the company's risk adjusted return on
capital (RAROC) model
which is used in virtually all aspects of FHN's operations.
Fitch views these
systems as an integral part of management's ability to execute
on its strategic
plan of reducing problem assets, managing capital, maintaining
FHN's franchise
and underwriting new loans as the company grows its loan
portfolio and seeks
acquisition opportunities.
At third quarter 2016 (3Q16), FHN reported Basel III Common
Equity Tier 1
capital of 9.8% and Fitch core capital-to-risk-weighted assets
of 8.94%, both of
which are below peer medians. FHN is targeting a CET1 of 8% to
9% over the long
term. However, Fitch expects capital ratios to remain relatively
stable over the
near term. Fitch notes that internal stress testing resulted in
a minimum CET1
of 9.1% in the severely adverse scenario, just above the high
end of
management's long-term range. In Fitch's view, this suggests the
company can
withstand a meaningful economic downturn and supports the view
that current
capital levels are reasonable for FHN's risk profile.
Constraining the company's rating over the near term are
elevated levels of
nonperforming assets (NPAs). Fitch-calculated NPAs through 3Q16
totalled 1.9% of
loans and other real estate owned (OREO), above the peer average
of around 1.1%.
Large balances of restructured residential loans originated out
of the company's
former national lending platform continue to account for the
majority of the
NPAs. Restructured residential loans are generally difficult to
remove from the
balance sheet, which is why Fitch expects FHN's NPA ratio to
remain elevated
relative to peers over the near-to-intermediate time horizon.
While NPAs should
remain elevated in the near term, Fitch expect the loss content
from the NPAs to
remain manageable and should not be a drag on earnings and
capital given
generally higher home prices within FHN's footprint and
throughout the United
States.
FHN continues to exhibit solid liquidity and funding. As
mentioned above, FHN's
funding primarily consists of its large, in-footprint
non-interest-bearing
deposit base, accounting for nearly 30% of total deposits at
3Q16. FHN also has
access to multiple sources of secured borrowing, such as the
FHLB. These sources
were modestly used at 3Q16 and FHN still has adequate capacity
at quarter-end.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FHN's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of
'bbb-', two times
for loss severity and three times for non-performance.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FHN's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FHN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First Tennessee
Bank, NA,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FHN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FHN is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
With the Outlook revision to Positive, Fitch believes there is
more upside to
FHN's rating over the next 12 to 24 months than downside.
While FHN's NPAs are likely to remain elevated relative to peers
due to high
balances of restructured residential mortgage loans, positive
rating momentum
would likely occur if FHN's other credit metrics, namely credit
losses and
delinquencies, remain in-line or perform better than peers over
the rating time
horizon. Fitch notes that net charge-offs to loans through 3Q16
were 14bps
versus a peer median of 15bps. Management's normalized,
operating target range
is between 20bps-60bps over time, well below what the company
experienced during
the crisis and in-line with those target ranges of higher rated
banks in Fitch's
rated universe. Given enhanced risk management systems and a
more diversified
loan portfolio, Fitch believes these normalized operating
targets are
attainable.
Furthermore, higher and more consistent earnings, measured by
return on average
assets (ROAA) and/or pre-provision net revenue-to-average assets
(PPNR to ROA)
would also lead to positive rating action. As noted above, Fitch
expects rising
rates to be a tailwind to FHN's top and bottom line, which could
lead to
earnings performance consistently.
Because FHN has resolved or reserved for most legal issues tied
to past
practices, Fitch does not expect any significant quarterly
settlements that
could lead to losses or depressed results. However, to the
extent that FHN
reports material legal events that point to the reappearance of
issues related
to past residential mortgage practices, the Outlook may be
revised to Stable if
Fitch had concerns that capital could be impaired, although this
is unlikely.
Negative rating action could also occur in the event of material
asset quality
deterioration in its home equity lines of credit (HELOC)
portfolio. Fitch notes
that over the next 36 months over 40% of FHN's HELOC balances
still in the draw
period are set to convert to fully amortizing loans, which will
present
repayment risk. Though these maturing balances account for less
than 3% of total
loans, Fitch will continue to evaluate their performance. Should
performance of
maturing HELOCs materially decline once in repayment such that
outsized
provisions are required which hamper earnings performance,
negative rating
action could be taken.
Fitch notes that today's rating action incorporates the view
that FHN may be
active in the merger and acquisition (M&A) space going forward
as the company
pursues expansion into neighboring states and select
metropolitan areas that
management deem appropriate and in line with FHN's business
model. Fitch would
analyze any individual transaction for its strategic and
financial implications,
which may lead to rating changes.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FHN and its operating companies' preferred stock
are sensitive
to any change to its VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FHN's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FHN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FHN's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with Outlooks revised
from Stable to
Positive:
First Horizon National Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Tennessee Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F3';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Short-term Senior Unsecured at 'F3';
--Preferred Stock at 'B';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017939
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
